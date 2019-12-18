15 Best Diaper Rash Creams— Let’s Put an End to This Literal Pain in the Ass

There are so many great things to experience when you have a baby. But no matter how adorable that little tushie can be, diaper changing time is not one of the great things to experience as a new parent. Unless, that is, you like having sh*t on your hands, on the baby’s clothes, and everywhere in between. (I ended up with it sprayed across my eyeglasses once. Don’t ask.)

But wait: Diaper time can be even worse when diaper rash enters the equation. As babies wear diapers, the pH levels on the skin increase, sometimes leading to a bright red rash. Babies can’t verbalize how bad this rash hurts, but they have ways to make it pretty clear. You need to have the best diaper rash cream on hand at all times. These creams soothe the skin and usually clear up the rash within a day or two.

Now, we’re not going to try to convince you that these creams are as gross as the other parts of diaper changing. But they’re still pretty damn gross. They sometimes have a sticky, pasty consistency that seems to end up everywhere, especially if you use cloth diapers. Still, they’re a necessary part of baby care, so we have to put up with the goo. (They’ll appreciate our sacrifices later when they’re jaded teen-agers, right?)

Some of these diaper rash products are more like ointments, and the consistency varies from product to product. So if you simply can’t stand the way your current diaper cream feels, we can help you find a less gross product in our list that still works well. (Notice, we did not say “gross-free” diaper rash cream. No such thing exists.)

A&D Original Diaper Rash Ointment If you’re going through the mess of applying diaper rash cream, you might as well treat a lot of things at once. A&D is almost a super cream, protecting skin with zinc oxide, while also minimizing itch and providing a protective barrier. A&D even says it’s safe to use on lips … but the taste isn’t great. Trust us. $11 AT AMAZON

Desitin Maximum Strength Diaper Rash Cream Zinc oxide is diaper rash’s biggest enemy. So when you’re dealing with a really tough case, the 40% zinc oxide concentration in Desitin makes it the best diaper rash cream for diarrhea. Its high zinc oxide level also makes it a great cream to provide protection through the entire night. (Now if it could only convince the baby to sleep through the night, it’d truly be a miracle cream.) $13 AT AMAZON

Triple Paste Medicated Diaper Rash Ointment If typical diaper rash cream grosses you out, you’re not alone. (You’re also not alone about feeling guilty that you’re so disgusted by the texture of something that helps your baby.) This Triple Paste ointment uses a mix of zinc oxide and petrolatum to create a consistency more like a paste, so it’s easy to apply. It’s expensive per ounce, but it’s tough to put a price on the value of keeping the grossness level at a 4 or 5 out of 10 versus an 11. $30 AT AMAZON

Boudreaux's Butt Paste Diaper Rash Ointment When searching for the best diaper rash cream, it’s not always one type fits all. For babies who suffer from yeast infections on occasion. the Boudreaux’s ointment uses balsam to allow diaper rash to heal without causing flare-ups. It’s also free of lanolin, which some babies are sensitive to using. (Ultimately, we have to respect a product that’s confident enough in its quality to call itself “butt paste.”) $14 AT AMAZON

Grandma El's Diaper Rash Ointment If you’re using cloth diapers … well, you’re a better parent than me. As you probably know, typical diaper rash creams do quite a number on cloth diapers, creating an unholy mess that may make you question your decision to become a parent. Grandma El’s ointment uses no zinc oxide, leaving it with a nice consistency and almost a clear color, which is great for cloth diapers. It’s expensive per ounce, but it also has the ability to help with heat rash, eczema, and more sensitive skin issues. $14 AT AMAZON

Rugby Laboratories Zinc Oxide Diaper Rash Ointment Babies get diaper rash sometimes. Bigger kids (or husbands who didn’t learn anything in Boy Scouts) get into poison oak or poison ivy sometimes. This ointment from Rugby helps with all of those skin problems and more. It’s a zinc oxide-based ointment that has a no-frills design, allowing it to be offered at a great price per ounce. $9 AT AMAZON

Weleda Diaper Rash Cream Unlike some other choices on our list, this cream has a nice, thin consistency. You’ll be able to apply it quickly with a minimum of mess. Yay! The downside? It’s a bit pricey per ounce. (The best things are never cheap, after all.) This Weleda product ranks as a best natural diaper rash cream, thanks to its ingredient list and its lack of fragrances and synthetic preservatives. $11 AT AMAZON

Burt's Bees Diaper Rash Ointment If you love using Burt’s Bees lip balm, shampoo, and makeup, they also make one of the best diaper rash creams for diarrhea. It has nearly a 40% zinc oxide concentration, creating a paste with a pleasing consistency that will stay in place and keep the baby’s bottom protected. (Just one word of advice: Keep your Burt’s Bees lip balm and diaper rash cream in different places. When you’re sleep deprived from caring for a baby with diaper rash, you never know what yellow container you might mistake for lip balm.) $9 AT WALMART

Earth Mama Organic Diaper Balm If you’re going to name your company Earth Mama, you better know how to create amazing organic products. (Fortunately, Earth Mama does, or this section would have an entirely different tone.) Its diaper rash balm contains only certified organic, plant-based ingredients. It’s clearly a best natural diaper rash cream for cloth diapers, as it contains no mineral oils. It even works to soothe minor cuts and scrapes, so it’s useful for every kid in your house … even the one who cries more than the baby each time she gets a microscopic scrape. $11 AT AMAZON

Balmex Complete Protection Diaper Rash Cream When the baby has — how do we put this delicately — explosive chocolate thunder, you know you’ll be changing diapers hourly, maybe more often. (Serious question, how can any creature create an avalanche of sh*t equal to its body weight every six hours?) It’s a certainty that diaper rash will accompany this onslaught. That’s why we like Balmex, which ranks as a best diaper rash cream for diarrhea, as it’s easy to wash off your hands after application and has a pleasing consistency. Unlike what’s in the baby’s diaper. $13 AT AMAZON

Babo Botanicals Baby Diaper Cream If you can’t resist a baby product that has a cute bunny on the bottle — and honestly, who can? — this diaper rash cream is for you. Fortunately, it’s a good product that easily qualifies as a best organic diaper rash cream. It uses zinc oxide, but it has no petrolatum (derived from petroleum), so it’s safe for babies with sensitive skin. $8 AT AMAZON

GroVia Magic Stick Baby Diaper Balm Have we mentioned yet that diaper cream is f***ing gross? Here’s an idea: When you sense that your bundle of joy is just starting to develop a case of the dreaded bright red rash, the Magic Stick is the answer. It’s easy to apply with a minimum of mess. It’s a lightweight material, so it’s designed for helping with mild cases of rash, preventing them from becoming worse. It’s not made for a rash that is as red as your MIL’s face — well, let’s be honest — pretty much any time you spend more than 5 minutes alone with her. $15 AT AMAZON

Honest Company Diaper Rash Cream Diaper rash sucks. Diaper rash for a kid with sensitive skin takes sucking to a level rarely seen since season 11 of The Bachelor. But Honest Company’s product easily ranks as a best natural diaper rash cream, as it uses organic ingredients that are safe to use on sensitive skin, while still delivering fast results. $10 AT HONEST

Aquaphor Baby Healing Ointment Another option when you feel like a diaper rash is imminent is using this Aquaphor ointment. It nourishes and moisturizes the skin, while protecting it too, giving you quick results. And just look at how happy the cartoon baby is on the jar. How can you not trust a product like that? Most babies only look that happy when they’re in the process of filling their diapers with sh*t, which necessitates more diaper cream — mind blown. $14 AT AMAZON

Vaseline Petroleum Jelly Yeah, we know. We didn’t expect this to end up on our list either, but during our research, we found that multiple pediatricians swear by using plain old Vaseline in place of other diaper creams. It’s certainly less messy. It provides excellent protection for raw skin. And it’s super cheap per ounce compared to most diaper creams. You learn something new every day. We didn’t expect our pearl of wisdom for the day to involve Vaseline, but that’s the great thing about life: You never know where the day’ll take you. $11 AT AMAZON

