Start ‘em early, and your kiddos will be begging for a library card by the time they enter pre-K (if not sooner!). Beyond sharpening your child’s cognitive skills and nurturing their creative spirit, books are a fantastic distraction—especially when kick-butt dinosaurs are involved in the plotline. Whether you’re on the way to the babysitter’s house or you have an 8 a.m. doctor’s appointment—as you know, quiet waiting rooms and screeching children are no match for mama—all it takes is a friendly T-Rex wearing polka dot pajamas to win your five-year-old over.

Don’t be surprised when they low-key beg you to read their favorite dino book just ONE more time before shuteye. From illustrated picture books chock-full of new vocabulary to charming tales that present a valuable life lesson, these are the 12 best dinosaur books for kids.

How Do Dinosaurs Say Goodnight? Calling all moms! When Goodnight Moon isn’t doing the trick, shake up your kiddo’s bedtime routine with some hip dinos. Three words: No more shenanigans. A dinosaur wouldn’t slam his tail and pout, and neither should your rambunctious four-year-old. $12 AT AMAZON

Dinosnores T-minus how many minutes until bedtime? If the dinosaurs’ jammies in this toddler-friendly picture book don’t make you LOL, then we don’t know what will. Cue the silliness as they go through the motions (they wiggle!) of getting ready for bed… and then snore till the first morning light. $7 AT AMAZON

Oh Say Can You Say Di-no-saur?: All About Dinosaurs Take your hooligan for a ride as the Cat in the Hat gives Dick and Sally a tour of his Super Dino Museum. Karen on Amazon raves, “My child and I love all the books in this series. They are educational and entertaining. I feel good reading him these books because you feel like you are teaching your child valuable information that might make their schooling a little easier.” $7 AT AMAZON

Never Let A Dinosaur Scribble! ‘Member that time your little munchkin thought it would be *cute* to scribble all over the walls, floor, and kitchen table? SAME. An entertaining plot tells the story of a creative pet dinosaur with a mind of his own. Pre-K students will love the hand-drawn illustrations and be inspired to pick up a crayon by the end of the book. $11 AT AMAZON

Dinosaur Dance! S’cute! You had us at “Tiny little dino goes DEEDLY DEE.” Your little bambinos will beg you to read this adorable board book from bestselling author Sandra Boynton before bed. Cue sounds of merriment as they partake in the dinosaur dance. $5 AT AMAZON

There's a Dinosaur on the 13th Floor Let your child’s imagination run wild with this inventive tale that maybe—just maybe—will get your little rascal to sit still for five minutes. As the title suggests, Mr. Snore checks into Sharemore Hotel in search of sleep only to encounter an assortment of odd creatures on each floor. By the 13th floor, you guessed it… there’s a dinosaur. $12 AT AMAZON

The Dinosaur Expert For the budding paleontologist, may we recommend The Dinosaur Expert? More than just a picture book (although, the whimsical artwork is a bonus, too), this story delves into gender equality as the main character—a dinosaur-loving girl named Kimmy—is teased for wanting to be a scientist. $11 AT AMAZON

Tiny T. Rex and the Impossible Hug Just a peek at the illustrations and you’ll be Tiny’s #1 fan. Though itty-bitty in stature, this remarkable T.Rex has a heart of gold. Yes, this is a cute bedside read, but it also sheds light on the true meaning of kindness as Tiny overcomes obstacles in an attempt to cheer up his friend Pointy. $13 AT AMAZON

Crunch, The Shy Dinosaur Come out, come out, wherever you are! It may take a little coaxing but Crunch (the “shy” dinosaur) is just looking for a friend. Gather your preschoolers for this interactive story highlighting the importance of true friendship. $10 AT AMAZON

Brontorina BRB, this illustrated tale of an aspiring ballerina will pull at your heartstrings. The charming heroine, Brontorina Apatosaurus, highlights the importance of chasing a dream and overcoming obstacles no matter what. You can count on this one being a story time hit. $7 AT AMAZON

National Geographic Little Kids First Big Book of Dinosaurs We turn to National Geographic for this end-all-be-all guide containing oodles of colorful illustrations and fun facts to keep your curious li’l pre-schooler amused for at least 30 minutes. Amazon reviewers report back that the “content is informative yet very kid-friendly.” $12 AT AMAZON

My First Pop-Up Dinosaurs Can you say try-SAIR-uh-tops? Keep the young dinophile (recommended for ages 3-7) in your life entertained with this cool pop-up book consisting of 15 dinosaurs and prehistoric reptiles. Break out this bad boy en route to the natural history museum for some educational fun (‘cuz kids love that $h!t). $16 AT AMAZON

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.