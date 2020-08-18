The Best Grain-Free (Or No Added Grain) Dog Food That’s Healthy *And* Pup-Approved

Amazon

You drink your water. You choose protein bars over chocolate bars. You make sure your kids eat their veggies every night. Basically, you do your best to keep yourself—and your family—healthy. And while you deserve more than a pat or two on the back for that (it’s no small feat, after all!), there’s another member of the fam who needs a spot on the healthy eating bandwagon, too: your pup. The food your puppy or dog eats is so important for their overall health, it’s understandable why you’d be putting in a lot of research to figure out the best food options for them.

An easy way to upgrade your four-legged friend’s meal plan is by choosing dog food with no added grains. As in, dog food that’s full of high-quality, real meat (hello, protein!) and plenty of nutrients and antioxidants rather than artificial flavors, chemicals, and filler ingredients. And fortunately, there are plenty of options to shop on Amazon, from wet food to dry kibble.

To help you shop for your pup, we’ve rounded up the best grain-free dog food you can buy online right now, including the wildly popular Wag dog food and even a gourmet blend from Rachael Ray. Before we jump into some grain-free favorites, it’s important to know that every dog is different and has different needs, especially if they have a more sensitive stomach. If you’re ever feeling unsure of what to feed your pup, check dogfoodadvisor.com as well as your vet.

Whether you have a puppy who loves chicken or an older dog who prefers salmon and sweet potato, you’ll be able to find the perfect dog food with no added grains for them below.

Wag Dry Dog Food, 35% Protein, No Added Grains (Beef, Salmon, Turkey, Lamb) If you’re into saving money (and what mom isn’t?!), you’ll love this dog food from Wag, which is Amazon’s own line of pet products. One of the big perks is its “subscribe and save” option, where you’ll save up to 10% if you order bulk dog food to be delivered every week or month (and you’ll even get 40% off your first order as a bonus!). As far as the ingredients go, most Amazon reviewers are super happy with the quality. One wrote, “We are a bag in and no adverse reactions. I have a 10 year old boxer with a very sensitive stomach so I was really worried about switching him. I compared all of the ingredients of Wag to what I was feeding and the comparison held up, plus, Wag doesn’t have a couple of questionable ingredients that the other food had (that affects kidney function). After the initial change over, the boxer has not had any stomach issues or excess gas, which was a problem with other foods.” With real Australian lamb as the main ingredient (plus a mix of vegetables like lentils and peas, extra supplements like vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and phytonutrients; salmon oil and flaxseed provide omega-3 fatty acids, including long-chain DHA) your doggo will reap the benefits of this nutritious kibble and love every bite of it. If you’re wondering where the heck the food is made (you’re a mom, and that is your job!) know that Wag’s food is made in California at a family-owned facility that prioritizesquality ingredients over profit, so rest assured your pup is getting the best of the best. Plus, vets have given Wag their input, so your pup’s health is always, always at the top of mind when formulating kibble. $44.15 AT AMAZON

Rachael Ray Nutrish PEAK Nutrient Dense Wet Dog Food Rachael Ray doesn’t just cook for humans—she cooks for dogs, too. Give your four-legged friend top chef-quality food with these nutrient-packed recipes from the Food Network star. The variety pack comes with three different flavors made with real meat—none of which include grain, gluten, or even any filler ingredients. From one reviewer: “Rachel Ray is a high value food. It’s nutritious, all natural, and is a good price. This beef and chicken combo in gravy is awesome to mix with my puppy’s dry dog food (Blue Buffalo Wilderness red meat puppy formula). I give her half a cup of dry food and 1 of these 3.5 ounce cups twice a day. This came in perfect condition. It comes in the retail sleeves like you would see on the shelf at your local pet store. I’ll buy this product again.” $19.98 AT AMAZON

CANIDAE PURE Real Chicken Grain Free Premium Dry Dog Food Just like you hate eating leftovers for a week straight, your dog probably gets bored of eating chicken day after day after day. Switch it up with this grain-free dog food which comes in exotically delicious blends like lamb and pea, duck and sweet potato, and even wild boar and garbanzo bean. So fancy. An expert in the dog nutrition space reviewed the food, saying, “I am a Dog Obedience Instructor, and have taken classes specializing in Nutrition. I have reviewed plenty of other dog foods and found that Canidae out beats most of them by a landslide.” $64.99 AT AMAZON

Purina Beyond Grain Free, Natural, Adult Wet Dog Food When it comes to their food, some dogs like it dry, some like it wet. If your pup falls in the latter category, snag a pack of this grain-free dog food from Purina. Made without corn, soy, or wheat, you can rest easy knowing your dog is getting high-quality beef, chicken, or ocean whitefish. One happy pooch “writes,” “I love it and have for quite awhile. The sweet potatos and chicken are my favorite so this was a terrrrrific deal when my human got this on ‘Prime Day’ for a great price. I like saving my human money. The humans who are reading this for their favorite family member, this is good stuff. I know they will like it too! Woof!” $21.84 AT AMAZON

DIAMOND NATURALS Pet Food Dog food that both you and your pooch will like? Yes, it exists, and yes, you can buy it on Amazon. Over 5,000 pet owners swear by this grain-free blend from Diamond Naturals, which is made with sustainable, cage-free chicken and nutrient-rich veggies that boost your dog’s energy and strength. One happy customer says, “After much trial and error with different foods of varying price ranges, we finally found that the cause of our American Staffordshire Terrier’s terrible rash was an allergy to potatoes. Both sweet and white. It’s quite difficult to find food without potatoes – it’s often used as a substitute for grain in grain-free foods. I was happy to find this food at my local pet food store and even happier to find that his rash is gone AND I can get it for $10 cheaper on Amazon. “ $36.99 AT AMAZON

Natural Balance L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets Dry Dog Food, Grain Free You know how experts say you should only buy food with ingredients that you can pronounce (RIP, Reese’s and Doritos)? Well the same goes for your pup. And you can get that with this limited ingredient chow, which includes only the freshest animal proteins and veggies like duck, bison, and sweet potato—no grains included. According to one reviewer: “Allow me to preface with, my dog is pickier than a five-year-old at a salad bar. Getting him to eat on a schedule has always been a chore. Since switching to Natural Balance Sweet Potato & Fish Formula about 6 months ago, he has been much more enthusiastic about meal time, immediately dropping down in front of his bowl to chow down.” $59.67 AT AMAZON

The Honest Kitchen Human Grade Dehydrated Grain Free Fruit & Veggie Base Mix for Dogs If you think of your dog as another member of the family, why would you feed them something you wouldn’t eat yourself? Enter this dehydrated fruit and veggie blend from The Honest Kitchen, which is the first pet food to be certified human-grade by the FDA and is packed with nutrients and antioxidants. One Amazon reviewer writes, “Love this concept! Took my dogs a bit to eat it, but now they practically climb the counters when they hear me mixing. A much more convenient way to feed raw (I add raw protein). I fed raw years ago but stopped because of the time consuming chore of it, along with the not knowing if I was balancing their diet properly. This takes most of the guess work out.” $58.79 AT AMAZON

CRAVE Grain Free High Protein Adult Dry Dog Food, White Fish & Salmon Even your dog can get in on the Paleo diet trend with a bag of Crave dog food. Inspired by the way their ancestors (aka, wolves) ate, the grain-free food is made from a blend of high-quality—and high-protein—salmon and ocean white fish and has no artificial flavors or preservatives. One reviewer who included a little bit of TMI (honestly, with our pups, nothing is TMI), writing, “I first picked up a small bag of this at Ralph’s for my chihuahua mix. He is 9 years old and the most finicky of all eaters. He has had Wellness, Blue and all the fancy grain-free, protein first dog foods but typically will not eat until he is starving on the 2nd day or so. He ate this within the hour of first pouring it. He has been eating it consistently, now for about 3 weeks. extra detail: in the past, he has had an issue with non-solid excrement (gross), but since he’s been eating Crave, the stool is far more solid. This is a big win for us.” $42.66 AT AMAZON

Stella & Chewy's Freeze-Dried Raw Stella's Super Beef Meal Mixers The only thing worse than a child who’s a picky eater is a dog that’s a picky eater. Fortunately, there are plenty of solutions for the latter—like this grain-free “Meal Mixer.” All natural with no added grains or hormones, simply add a scoop of this tasty treat to your pup’s usual food and voila, they’ll be chowing down in no time. “I’ve got a 13 year old dog that is starting to get pickier about his food. He’s even started to turn his nose up at some canned foods. So I decided to try mixing in some freeze-dried nuggets. I tried several different brands and he seems to like the Stella & Chewy brand the best. Glad to find something he’ll eat that’s made with good ingredients,” one dog parent writes. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Taste of the Wild High Protein Real Meat Recipe Dry Dog Food Protein: Not just for gym bros. It’s also an important nutrient for your dog to stay strong and healthy—which is why so many pet parents love this high-protein blend from Taste of the Wild. The combo of bison and venison builds lean muscle while the natural fatty acids help your dog’s skin and coat stay silky soft. For those who are concerned about the heart disease studies associated with grain-free food, read this review: “I have no issues with this food other than the price is high but its normal for premium foods. I see reviews about it causing heart disease but i assume those people have not actually read what is causing that with grain free foods and its the legumes and fillers that cause it, which this food doesn’t have, other taste of the wild flavors do and we avoid those particular ones. Ive definitely noticed a difference in my dogs since switching to this food (they have been on grain free most of their lives and the oldest we have turns 20 in 2 months with NO SIGNS OF HEART DISEASE, she is actually perfectly healthy) i highly recommend trying this food out, the wetlands one is also great and doesn’t have legumes in it either.” $48.89 AT AMAZON

