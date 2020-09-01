The Best Down Comforters To Keep You Warm All Fall Long

Image courtesy of brands

Back in your younger days, a comforter was just a comforter—something you slept with that kept you warm throughout the night. It wasn’t much more complicated than that. Fast forward to you in your older and now parented age and your demands in the comforter sector have likely sky rocketed. Let’s put it bluntly: If there’s one thing you’re not willing to sacrifice on it’s good sleep (order that pregnancy pillow you’re debating getting—trust us). That’s where the world of down comforters comes into frame. They give you that luxurious, hotel-like slumber that you so desperately need and deserve.

What is a down comforter?

You know those light and airy comforters that basically feel like a giant pillow? Those are down comforters. The high-quality ones are usually filled with real duck or goose feathers, although there are plenty of vegan/hypoallergenic options available as well.

What to consider when shopping for a down comforter

In addition to choosing the material inside, you’ll also want to be choosy when it comes to fill power—aka the insulation quality of the down comforter. This can range from 500-700+ and will inevitably translate to how warm the down comforter keeps you overnight. If you live in a warmer climate, definitely opt for a lighter fill power, but if you live in the Northeast, for example, which gets pretty cold in the winter, you’re going to want to up the ante on your fill power.

Ready to shop down comforters? Check out some of the best-selling downs below.

The best lightweight down comforters (because we know it’s still hot some places):

Equinox All-Season White Quilted Comforter For a fraction of the price of so many comforters, this one gives you that down feel but is made from microfiber—both the fill and the lining. Because it’s not real down, it’s super light, so it won’t weigh you down while you sleep. It’s also safe for people with sensitive skin—made to protect against mildew, dust mites, etc. If you’re not keen on duvet covers, this one comes in six different colors that give your bed a fully dressed look. $28.99 AT AMAZON

Topllen Luxurious Down Comforter If you love the look of a neutral bedroom with grey as the main color, you’ll love the addition of this down comforter (which also comes in classic white, if that’s more your style). It’s hotel quality with premium down and feathers inside, but it’s super lightweight. It’s also cruelty-free and eco-friendly, which is important to many customers. It complies with Responsible Down Standard (RDS) and is OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100 certified. They also offer a risk-free guarantee—full protection on all orders—and have a 24-hour online customer support. $119.99 AT AMAZON

Globon White Goose Down Comforter This is the perfect lightweight comforter for summer, spring, or a hot fall. Its filled with filled with Texcote-Nano Treated white goose down that’s moisture repellent and hypo-allergenic (with a fill weightof 18 oz and 700 fill power). And its 400 thread count fabric makes it super soft. Good luck getting out of bed when you’re under the covers. $159.99 AT AMAZON

Beckham Hotel Collection Lightweight Luxury Goose Down Alternative Comforter If you’re looking for a luxurious lightweight down alternative comforter that feels like something you’d sleep in at a luxe hotel, you should consider this comforter. Best of all? It’s super budget-friendly, starting at $35 for a Twin/Twin XL. This comforter, which is a great option for those who prefer a vegan/hypoallergenic option, is filled with synthetic goose feathers and the microfiber material prevents dust mites, mold, and mildew. You can easily toss this in the washer and not worry about rips and tears — this comforter is soft AND tough as heck. AT AMAZON

Best overall down comforters:

King Size Siberian Goose Down Comforter If you’re looking for some serious fill power without spending a fortune on a down comforter, this is a great choice. For a king size, it’s a fraction of the price of so many other downs. The outside is made from 100 percent Egyptian cotton and the inside is white goose down with 750+ fill power. It has a baffle box design that yields higher loft and maximum support and a double-needle stitch that helps prevent leaking. It’s also hypoallergenic so it’s a great choice for allergy sufferers. $139.95 AT AMAZON

Three Geese Goose Down Comforter This down comforter will definitely keep you warm this fall and winter. Its inside contains authentic goose feathers found on the breast of the goose, which are said to be the most full. It has double-needle stitching to keep everything contained and ensure that the down comforter holds up well through the years. The only ambiguous part about this down comforter is that there’s no official fill power—it just says that it has a “high” fill power. Either way, the reviews certainly speak for themselves. $119.00 AT AMAZON

Simply Organic Bamboo Looking for a vegan alternative to a down comforter? This one, crafted from 100 percent certified organic bamboo gives you that luxurious, buttery smooth feeling of a down without any animal products used whatsoever. It’s cool, breathable, soft and comfortable—and made from natural and sustainable bamboo that is great for sensitive skin or anyone with allergies. $229 AT SIMPLY ORGANIC BAMBOO

APSMILE Luxury All Season Goose Down Comforter This down comforter is not only quality, meeting safety certified by OCS, but the clusters of feathers are responsibly harvested and naturally sourced. It has a 650+ fill power, which means it’ll keep you warm throughout the fall and winter months. It’s also hypoallergenic and environmentally friendly. The baffle box design helps prevent bulkiness around the edges or really any part of the blanket and the 8 corner tabs make for easy attachments to a duvet cover. $139.90 AT AMAZON

Globon Goose Down Comforter In addition to having pretty stellar reviews, there’s one thing that makes this down comforter distinctly unique and that’s its fusion filling. It contains a mixture blend of high quality white goose down with a high-tech, down-like material called cocoon, which comes from Germany. It’s odorless, breathable, high-bulk, easily refluffable and transports well just like down. It still has the baffle box design that keeps the filling in place and allows for maximum warmth in all of the right places. $159.90 AT AMAZON

Permabaffle Box Goose Down Comforter If you’re willing to splurge on a down comforter to last you through the years (if not decades), go big or go home with this goose down by LL Bean. It’s their warmest down-filled comforter with hypoallergenic white goose down that is 600 fill. The fabric is super soft, made from 280 thread count cotton, but the best quality about this down comforter is its permabaffle® gate system that ensures the down won’t shift. It also features loops on each corner to make securing a comforter cover a breeze. $398 AT LL BEAN

