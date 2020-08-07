8 Best Bed Pillows To Get That Restful, Hotel-Like Slumber At Home

Chances are, your hotel hopping days are on pause for now due to, you know, the pandemic sweeping the globe, but also because you have kids and they’re a pain in the a** to take anywhere. Both predicaments mean you probably won’t be shipping your offspring to Grandmas for a night— booking some long overdue sleep-filled nights away or at home.

One thing we all love about hotel stays— in addition to oversized bath towels, free toiletries and buffet breakfasts— is that they always seem to have the BEST pillows and bedding. What do they know that we don’t?

Quality pillows are so important (unless you’re one of those aliens who prefer to sleep pillowless). An uncomfortable pillow can ruin a perfectly good night’s sleep and leave you with perpetual neck pain: two things you can’t afford when you have a toddler waking you up at the a** crack of dawn by peeling your eyelids back. All this home time might be the perfect time to upgrade your at-home bed situation by investing in premium, hotel-quality pillows.

All pillows are not made equal. They come in various sizes in both length and height, and are stuffed with all sorts of things, from bird feathers and microbeads to polyester and memory foam. How do you know which is best for you? There’s usually a bit of trial and error involved. Luckily, we did the testing so you don’t have to and we’re sharing the gift of restful sleep you so deserve (because #selfcare).

Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillow 2 Pack For less than what it would usually cost for one pillow, you get two by purchasing these gorgeous Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillows loved by more than 20,000 shoppers on Amazon. As their name suggests, they are filled with a super plush gel fiber that gives you that true hotel-quality sleep. You also don’t have to worry about the insides shifting around after a while—everything stays firm as it should for years to come. The material that the pillow is made out of is dust mite, mold and mildew resistant, which is always a plus, especially for those who suffer from allergies, asthma or other respiratory issues. Oh, and they are also stain and fade resistant, which comes in handy, seeing as they are white and you probably have children. Last, but certainly not least, they offer a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. Not super happy with the pillows? Send it back and you get a full refund! Win, win! $36.79 AT AMAZON

Coop Home Goods Adjustable Pillow As its name suggests, this pillow comes with options. You can customize it to meet your individual sleeping needs and create the perfect balance of support and comfort that allows you to snooze peacefully. How? You can unzip the cover and either add or remove the filling to adjust the loft according to your sleeping position. It also comes with a 0.5-pound bag of extra filling for those who want a loftier pillow. “It is filled with shredded foam and offers a good combination of support and cradling for the head and neck,” shares Alex Savy, a Certified Sleep Science Coach and the Founder of SleepingOcean.com. “Because the foam bits are quite small, the pillow allows for proper air circulation and doesn’t sleep hot.” It is also Greenguard Gold certified, which ensures that it means the highest safety and quality. It is 100 percent non-toxic and cruelty free. It comes in queen and king and is loved by Amazon shoppers, having over 17,000 reviews! $52.66 AT AMAZON

COZSINOOR Hotel Collection Pillow- 2 Pack If you are allergic to feathers used in traditional down pillows, but love the feeling of real goose down, this pillow is right up your alley. It is made from hypoallergenic organic Sateen cotton and uses a polyester microfiber filling that mimics the feel of down. “Thanks to the hollow fiber design, it has a slow rebound and provides gentle cradling for the neck and head,” says Savy. He recommends it for allergy-prone people who don’t want to sacrifice on quality or the luxurious feeling that down can provide. It also has a natural cotton cover, which is breathable and skin-friendly. Bonus— this brand let’s you take their pillow for a ride for an entire month and, if you don’t like it, you get to send it back. With a deal like that, there’s not much to lose! It’s super plush and comes in standard, queen, or king size. $32.99 AT AMAZON

Crane & Canopy The Back Sleeper Goose Down Pillow Not allergic to goose feathers? Good! You get to enjoy this insanely comfortable pillow with the perfect amount of bounce and loft that brings the luxurious comfort of a five-star hotel to your very own bed. It features a 400 thread count and 100 percent cotton cover. Either way, the feathers are inserted at the very core so you’re not dealing with the goose down stuffing flying all over your bedroom. It’s most ideal for stomach and back sleepers because of its 600 fill power. It comes in three sizes: standard, king and euro. You can also feel good about the manufacturing of Crane & Canopy as a brand. They are Oeko-Tex certified, which ensures that they manufacture their products responsibly. Their return policy is also on par with respectable brands—they let you return within a 30-day window, which is surely enough time to decide whether or not a pillow is right for you! $80 AT CRANE & CANOPY

Casper Sleep Pillow for Sleeping From the acclaimed e-commerce company that delivers mattresses tucked away in the tiniest of boxes right to your door comes a line of pillows that is quite impressive (pssst: they also sell sheets and other bedding essentials). This is their most basic pillow and it is most popular for several reasons. For one, it has a nice 100 percent cotton cover that features a breathable, percale weave that increases airflow. This means you are going to be sleeping nice and cool. Their pillow is also packed with a microfiber fill that’s anything but floppy—it holds its shape so nicely. It is also resistant to clumping, so it will always bounce back with a quick fluff. Last, but certainly not least, you can easily remove the outer layer and toss it in the washing machine without any trouble, which is always a plus! This one comes in both a standard and a king size. $42.42 AT AMAZON

Haven Cooling Memory Foam Pillow Raise your hand if you love sleeping on the cool side of the pillow. Instead of having to flip your pillow over every couple of minutes to feel some relief from the heat, opt for a cooling pillow like this one from Haven, which is engineered for a better (and a cooler) night’s sleep. It features a Gel Memory Foam formula that’s cooler than regular memory foam, but just as soft and fluffy. It also has zoned comfort, which cradles the head and supports the neck from just about every angle and breathable holes and vents to help regulate your body temperature and leave you comfortable 365 nights a year. Washing this pillow couldn’t be easier—it has a bamboo velour cover that you can easily remove and toss in the wash. Just toss it right in with the rest of your linens! It’s available in both king and queen sizes. $126 AT HAVEN

Nest Easy Breather Adjustable Bedding Pillow As the name suggests, this pillow is intended not only to help you sleep better, but to breathe better as well (helpful for all of us who found out we were allergic to cats post-ASPCA adoption). It’s made with a Tencel Blended Fabric on the outside and filled on the inside with a proprietary blend of materials (specialty foam, smooth and polyester fiber) that give you the right amount of support. This material is made to mimic a down and feather pillow while cradling your neck comfortably and opening up your breathing passages so you can sleep more soundly and with fewer night wakes. One of its best qualities is the fact that it comes in five sizes: standard, queen, king, side sleeper and junior. This pillow is not meant to be washed, so it’s recommended that you buy a pillow protector to keep it in mint condition for years to come. $99 AT NEST

TEMPUR-Cloud Pillow for Sleeping You really can’t go wrong with the classic Tempur-Pedic (have you ever had the pleasure of laying on one of their mattresses!?). Their pillow is equally impressive—especially their Cloud Pillow (hence the name), which is made from a material that is super soft, relieves pressure and molds to fit your head even in awkward sleeping positions (although it is meant for back and stomach sleepers who smoosh their face right into the pillow). Once you have woken up from your rested sleep and it’s time to make your bed and start your day, the pillow’s adaptive material allows it to return to its original shape. This ensures that it continues to provide you with that superior support and alignment for years to come. The TEMPUR-Cloud Pillow fits in both a standard or a queen pillow case and comes with a premium knit cover that is removable and washable. $53.99 AT AMAZON

