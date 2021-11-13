The 30 Best Gifts for 13-Year-Old Girls (And 13-Going-on-30 Girls Too)

Collage Art Kit By Saltwater Blue

You couldn’t pay us a million dollars to be 13-year-old girls again. The TikTok beauty trends to keep up with, the friendship politics, the never-ending homework, and not to mention all the social media pressures that our childhoods, at least mostly, escaped. No way. But, if you’re shopping for the 13-year-old in your life, at least there are some next-level gifts to get that will bring them joy — and make you as the gift giver look pretty cool in the process. We’ve rounded up 30 of what we consider to be the best gifts for 13-year-old girls, and there’s something for every type of teen out there.

Below you’ll find items that encourage adventure, cultivate personal style, and help your budding artist flex her creative skills. From bucket hats (yes, they’re back) to DIY bath fizzy kits, and everything in between, there’s a gift that has your 13-year-old’s name on it. If we were 13-year-old girls again (never again!) we’d want these gifts. Hell, we’re much older than that and still want some of these gifts (looking at you succulent pots). Remember, there’s no harm adding a few of these items to your cart just for you either.

Best Gifts for a 13-Year-Old Girl

STMT DIY Journaling Set Encourage your gal to write down all of her dreams, thoughts, and memories in this 70-sheet spiral journal. It comes with all sorts of accessories: a sticker sheet, glitter tape, paper clips, bookmarks, a glue stick, and tassel keychain. $22.99 AT AMAZON

ella+mila First Aid Kiss Nail Strengthener If your teen is into gel manicures, chances are their nails could use a little TLC. This vegan nail strengthener has earned a cult following for being the anecdote to thin, peeling nails. It’s free of the seven “nasties” and it comes loaded with vitamin E for stronger nails. $10.49 AT AMAZON

Saltwater Blue Store Collage Kit Brighten up her room in a big way! (Fifteen-square-feet-of-bedroom-wall big.) This artsy wall collage kit includes six 8.5 inch by 11 inch posters and 54 smaller pictures that measure 4 inch by 6 inches, so she can arrange them in any way she wants. $11.97 AT AMAZON

Bougie Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Straw She’ll have the cutest and coolest water bottle in middle school with this Bougie design. It’s double-walled vacuum insulated, so drinks stay cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours, while the leak-proof lid and flip straw make for easy drinking. Choose from three tropical prints. $44.99 AT AMAZON

Mind-Glowing Photo Clips String Lights For adding a bit of twinkle to her room, you can’t go wrong with this LED string light set that runs a total of 16.4 feet. You get a remote control to adjust the brightness levels and there are even wall clips for the easiest installation. $12.95 AT AMAZON

Diarium Flip Sequin Journal Not only does this 160-page journal serve as a place for your 13 year old to capture all her thoughts and ideas, it also offers a soothing sequin flip design with open or closed eyes. It even comes with a bookmark for saving her place. $12.99 AT AMAZON

Umeepar Winter Faux Fur Bucket Hat Bucket hats are back and this fuzzy one is racking up rave reviews on Amazon for being a super-cozy statement piece. It’s available in a range of animal prints and star designs, as well as some solid hues and tie-dye options. It’s so cute, you might want to throw one in your cart for yourself. $14.95 AT AMAZON

POTEY Cement Succulent Planter Pots (Set Of 3) This set of earthy, etched mini cement plant pots can be used to teach her how to take care of succulents (a very important life lesson), hold knick-knacks, or simply look cool as decor. No matter how she uses them, we guarantee she’ll love the colorful addition to her homework desk. $21.99 AT AMAZON

Weewooday Shiny Fanny Packs (2-Pack) This fun two-pack of shiny fanny packs will see so much use. What better way for your 13 year old to tote around sunglasses, lip glosses, phones, and more. Plus, the waist is adjustable for easy wearing with any outfit. $14.00 AT AMAZON

Charon Mini Sticker Pack (600 Pieces) Let her express herself with these mini waterproof stickers that are all over TikTok. Slap them on water bottles, laptops, phones, and so much more. The 600-piece set features whimsical designs like pizza slices, butterflies, cacti, pandas, and pretty much anything you can imagine. $9.99 AT AMAZON

Best Birthday Gifts for a 13-Year-Old Girl

Messen Small Hair Claw Clips (6 Pieces) She’ll love the styling possibilities that come with these cute mini claw hair clips. Each set comes with a variety of different acrylic resin prints and they’re the perfect size for half-up do’s. $8.99 AT AMAZON

The Lip Bar Lip Gloss Maybe she’s not ready for full-blown makeup yet (and you’re not either!), so appease her with some subtle lip gloss. We love The Lip Bar’s Baddie color: It’s a sweet light pink with lots of shimmer. The formula is vegan and cruelty-free to boot. $13.99 AT AMAZON

Nine West West Rubberized Bracelet Watch Hello, coolest watch ever! She’ll be able to wear this watch anywhere thanks to its rubberized design that’s simultaneously durable and chic. With an oversized face that’s set in eye-catching marble, this is one watch that will see years of wear. And since it’s so affordably priced, you may as well score one for yourself for some matching bling. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Easy Eco Life Bedside Shelf Accessories Organizer If her room is starting to look like a full-blown teenagers, why not provide a little order to the chaos with this cool bedside organizer? It adheres to the wall and can hold everything from her phone and headphones to lip balm and various remote controls. She’ll love everything within arm’s reach of her bed. $13.99 AT AMAZON

US Art Supply 82 Piece Deluxe Art Creativity Set For any budding Georgia O’Keeffe or Frida Kahlo, this box includes it all: an adjustable wood desktop table easel, 24 colored pencils, 24 oil pastels, 24 watercolor cakes, three mixing trays, two drawing pencils, two paint brushes, a sharpener, a sanding block, an eraser, a sketch book, a watercolor pad a drawing sketch pad, a 15-piece brush set, a 10-well plastic palette, and a color mixing wheel. What else could your little artist need? $49.99 AT AMAZON

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Camera with Case, Fuji Instant Film and Photo Album Fuel her creativity with this Fujifilm Instax with a matching camera case. It includes 20 sheets of film, a one-touch selfie mode, and a photo album. She’ll have a blast capturing pics of her friends and favorite things – guaranteed. $124.99 AT AMAZON

Babycakes Multi-Treat Baker How about a gift you can do together? This compact baking tool makes it so easy to whip up cupcakes, donuts, or cake pops (aka sweets your teen will love). Just sub in the baking plate of the treat that sounds good and get started cranking out the confections. $38.73 AT AMAZON

Urban Kangaroo Essential Oil Bath Bomb DIY Kit A creative activity that leads to a soothing soak — who wouldn’t love this DIY bath bomb kit? It includes all the ingredients and molds you need to make 15 luscious-smelling, essential-oil infused bath fizzies. $39.95 AT AMAZON

eyeJOY Rainbow Neon Sign Light up your gal’s room – and her life! – with this super cute rainbow neon sign. This design is worry-free too, since it uses LED lights at an energy-saving low voltage. It does require 3 AA batteries (or an USB interface) so you’ll want to have those ready too. $13.99 AT AMAZON

Best Christmas Gifts for a 13-Year-Old Girl

White Bubble Cube Soy Wax Candle Remember a couple years ago when these bubble candles were all the rage – and also $100? Not anymore, so now you can gift one as a piece of chic, grown-up (but still fun!) decor for your 13-year-old’s room. Note: while it can be burned, it’s better as a decor piece. $14.99 AT AMAZON

ProJewelry Personalized Name Necklace Thank you Carrie Bradshaw and thank you fashion trends for bringing nameplate necklaces back. Your girl will feel extra special in a necklace made just for her. Plus, this one comes in hypoallergenic stainless steel plated with 18-karat gold for a quality piece she’ll have for years. $19.99 AT AMAZON HANDMADE

BH Satchel Boat Bag Introduce your girl to the wonders and woes of purse-carrying with this small boat bag that’s just big enough to carry middle school essentials. It comes in five colors, but we’re betting purple would be a 13-year-old girl’s favorite. $24.99 AT AMAZON

DAYBETTER Led Strip Lights “And the mom of the year award goes to…” You’d be forever loved if you bought these LED strip lights for your girl’s room so she can make it moody, much like a 13-year-old herself. You get 50 feet worth of lights that can be adjusted via the remote control. $19.99 AT AMAZON

IHAYNER Mini Backpack Purse Is it a purse? It is a backpack? It’s both. Made of vegan leather, this mini backpack purse comes in 11 colors, each with a matching pompom detail. $20.99 AT AMAZON

Peicees Cosmetic Makeup Bag Part of growing up is learning to take care of your stuff, which is way less boring of a life lesson when this galaxy-inspired PU leather cosmetic case is involved. Maybe she’ll finally keep her toiletries organized. (Wishful thinking?) $7.95 AT AMAZON

Enno Vatti US National Parks Scratch Off Poster Get your girl inspired to adventure in all parts of America. This scratch off poster features all 63 National Parks, from Acadia to Zion, so she can mark them off as she explores. $27.97 AT AMAZON

JLab Go Air True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds + Charging Case If you can’t stomach the idea of paying for AirPods for a 13-year-old, give her a pair of these affordable JLab earbuds instead. The Go Air design features long battery life: five hours of playtime and 15-plus hours from the charging case, then recharge hassle-free with the charging case and charging cable. She’ll get to listen to her music in peace; you’ll get peace and quiet. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Sofa Sack Memory Foam Bean Bag Chair This beanless bean bag chair is made out of memory foam, making for an ultra comfy and fluffy spot to cozy up to read or text on the phone. It’s lightweight, durable, and available in 9 colors. $85.99 AT AMAZON

YayLabs! Softshell Ice Cream Ball Ice cream is always fun; making your own ice cream in a ball you have to kick around is way more fun. This soft-sided ball makes approximately one quart of homemade ice cream with about 25 minutes of active play. Then ta da! Dessert is served. $41.47 AT AMAZON

