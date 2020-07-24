9 Headbands That Will Make Sure You And Your Daughters Have #NoBadHairDays

There are a lot of things we miss about being kids: recess, summer break, eating ice cream before bed, sleeping in, and wearing whatever the heck we wanted without judgment. And speaking of the latter, one of the things we loved to wear was headbands. They were so fashionable and so functional at the same time—but as we grew up, headbands became something more for the gym or home. A.k.a. adults who wore headbands were the adults we rolled our eyes at (what, did they think they were still 13?!).

Until now, that is. Because luckily for those of us who miss our childhood stacks of hair accessories, headbands are finally back in style thanks to designers like Lele Sadoughi who made the “grown-up headband” a real thing. Pearls, bows, knots, flowers—the more statement-making the piece, the better. And the trend isn’t just for us—it’s for our daughters, too.

Below are nine of the prettiest headbands for women and headbands for girls that you can buy right now, from a fabulous embellished one from BaubleBar to a must-have flower crown for your little girl.

Lydztion Pearl Headband You know that super trendy Lele Sadoughi headband that all your favorite celebs (and past Bachelor contestants, cough, Amanda Stanton) are obsessed with? It’s everything we’ve ever wanted in headband—but it’s also $130+. Yikes. Fortunately you can get a knock-off that looks just like the real thing on Amazon for only $7 (!!). Much better. This knotted headband is covered in pretty pearls, comes in six elegant colors (black, cream, red, yellow, watermelon red and green), and has hundreds of five-star reviews for being as comfortable as it is cute. The only thing happier than you when you’re wearing it this summer? Your bank account, obviously. $6.99 AT AMAZON

BaubleBar Lily Crystal Headband When it comes to money, sex, and sparkles, too much of a good thing is always a good thing. While we can’t help you with the first two (that’s why jobs and vibrators were invented), we can help you with the latter with this blinged-out headband from BaubleBar. It comes in blush pink—for when you’re feeling girly—and sleek black—for when you’re feeling edgy—and is covered in multi-colored rhinestones. It might not be what you wear every day (a.k.a. this probably isn’t going to be your go-to taking-the-kids-to-the-pool accessory) but it’s a must-have for those special occasions (looking at you, monthly date night!). $30 AT BAUBLEBAR

WJYX Bows Girls Headbands We’ll say it so you don’t have to: The real reason you were excited to have a daughter was so you could dress her up in the endless adorableness that is girls’ clothing these days. Bring on the ruffles, the tulle, and, most importantly, the bows. Which you can get with these girly headbands from Amazon, which are made for girls ages 18 months and up. They come in a pack of 12 different colors, from white to peach to mint green, and are covered in the prettiest satin fabric. Since they’re such a budget-friendly buy (you’re paying just over $1 per headband), moms rave that they make for the perfect party favors, too. $13.99 AT AMAZON

Scunci The Most Comfortable Headband Ever Headbands are all fun and games until you’ve been wearing them for an hour and suddenly the pain behind your ears is equivalent to giving birth (way dramatic but you get it) and you have the migraine from hell. The solution? The most comfortable headband ever. No literally–that’s exactly what this one from Scunci is called. And reviewers say it really is true. It’s super bendy and contours to the shape of your head, so you can wear it all day long headache-free. It doesn’t matter if you have an oval head, a round head, a square head, or a what-the-heck-shape-is-this head, Scunci’s popular headband will fit it. $6.87 AT AMAZON

Candigirl Flower Crown Headband Imagine a world where flower crowns weren’t just for weddings and Free People models. Newsflash: That’s the world you’re currently living in. Your daughter can rock the most beautiful blooms any day, anytime with these colorful headbands. The satin hair pieces come in every color of the rainbow—including the multi-colored one pictured above (which honestly, is our favorite)—and are dotted with handmade flowers that are equal parts girly and boho-chic. Fellow moms say their daughters are obsessed with them and that they’re surprisingly stretchy and comfortable (i.e. you won’t have to listen to your little one whining about how much her head hurts). Win-win. $12.98 AT AMAZON

Lulus Let's Head Out Beige Ruched Headband In the words of the headband queen herself (a.k.a. Blair Waldorf of Gossip Girl fame): “Whoever said money doesn’t buy happiness didn’t know where to shop.” And if you’re looking for that happiness in the form of a pretty hairpiece, look no further than Lulu’s, where you can find this girly ruched headband. Available in both beige and mauve, it has the look of a scrunchie (another hair accessory we’re currently all about) but the function of a headband (it keeps the hair out of your face, of course). To put it simply, all the other moms are about to be really jealous when you show up to the next virtual PTA meeting. $14 AT LULU'S

J. Crew Turban Knot Headband What do Victoria Beckham and Adele have in common? They’re both British, yes, but they’re also both big fans of Liberty London, the high-end department store known for its fashionable designs and luxury fabrics. And now you can find some of Liberty London’s iconic prints at J. Crew—like with this knotted headband. It comes in two whimsical floral patterns (berry multi and mountain primrose) from the British brand and is wrapped in a soft cotton that feels amazing against your scalp. One woman even says it’s the most comfortable headband she owns. And if it’s good enough for Posh Spice, it’s good enough for us mere mortals, too. $30 AT J. CREW

Willbond Girls Faux Pearl Headband Pearls, knots, rainbows—all things that are very “in” right now and all things that this headband has. Whether you go with blush pink or baby blue, the turban-style knotted headband is dotted in rainbow pearls for a fun twist on the embellished headbands everyone’s been loving lately. But that’s not even the real reason we’re dying over this headband—it also fits both girls and women, according to reviewers. A.k.a. it’s the perfect excuse to finally get in on the whole “mommy and me” trend. And since the headband is so dang cute, your daughter won’t even complain when you both go out to the mall in matching ones. $11.99 AT AMAZON

Aerie Leopard Headband The only thing wilder than your little ones after a double scoop of Ben & Jerry’s Tonight Dough or your partner after you give them the night off dish duty for once is this headband. Besides the fact that it’s leopard print (which, to be honest, is the one pattern we want to basically bathe in this year), it’s also an elastic headband as opposed to all the others on our list which are plastic. The benefit to that? Not only will it stretch to fit almost any head size but it eliminates any aches and pains you might get from hard headbands. Plus, according to the description, it’s “hair-out-of-your-face-approved.” We’ll take it. $13 AT AERIE

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.