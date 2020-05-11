It seems like the laundry is piling up more than ever these days. And don’t get us started on the towels— so many towels! Buying kids bathrobes is one of the easiest ways to cut down on the laundry. Let’s face it, we’re all wearing our robes a lot more than usual right now. Same for fuzzy slippers.

Who doesn’t want to be warm and cozy while wrapped in plush fabric and snuggled on the couch streaming Disney+? Robes for kids can be soft and plush, serving as a wearable blanket (and cutting down on the sweatshirts in the laundry pile), or become a replacement towel. Kids’ body temperatures naturally drop when they get out of the tub or pool. Wrapping up in a terry cloth robe will keep them warm and keep our towel count down.

A few key things to consider when shopping for childrens robes are size, closures, and hoods. We love an oversized robe, just not so much for our kids. It’s important to be sure that the length is right sized for our kiddos. Sleeves can be rolled, but a robe that’s too long can be a tripping hazard. Many kid’s robes have attached belts (sew or safety pin them to the back of the robe so you don’t lose them every single day) or zippers, which makes this about personal preference. And most robes for younger kids, toddlers, and babies have hoods to provide extra warmth, but our older kiddos might prefer to have this option too.

With so many robe choices to choose from, we searched the market and to find great options for kids of all ages. They’re so snuggly that these kids robes might have to be pried off of them to make it into the washer!

Best Baby & Toddler Bathrobes

Pottery Barn Kids Elephant Baby Bath Robe Heartbreakingly cute and super soft this Pottery Barn Kids Elephant Baby Bath Robe wins our pick as best for baby hands down. Perfect for after a bath, the beach, or swim class made from 100% pure cotton, this robe is both absorbent and comfy. Just what baby needs. Thicker and softer than other brands, a Pottery Barn robe is built to last longer than just the 9 months it’s sized for. The embroidery provides elephant details but you can also opt for the pink bunny version. Either way, get ready for animal sounds to begin each time you put this robe on bb. This baby robe makes a great shower gift, too. We all know there is nothing worse than a thin and cheap terry cloth towel or robe, it’s like drying off with one of those brown paper towels. Aside from its high quality cotton, we especially love gifting this one since it can be personalized with something special. Use the family last name initial and it’s sure to become a pass-me-down item which makes it an even stronger choice for the price. $50 AT POTTERY BARN KIDS

Natemia Bamboo Hooded Bathrobe for Kids For the best toddler robe, we love Natemia’s Bamboo Hooded Bathrobe. Bamboo is a natural, hypo-allergenic fabric that gets softer over time yet is fluffy and super absorbent. This high quality design is complete with a hood that’s perfect for keeping the little ones warm and cozy after bath time, but still allows their arms to be free. Designed for toddlers, but also works well for babies with sensitive skin because of the natural materials. Available in grey or ivory with coordinating animal ears. One reviewer notes, “I was searching for terry cloth bathrobes for my twin toddlers and was debating on cute colorful animal designs and when I saw these were made from natural material I decided to “settle” for plain white ones. I am so glad I did. They are so soft!!! I washed them and they stayed super soft, unlike some terry cloth material that gets stiff after wash. Also they are really cute with the little ears.” $28 AT AMAZON

Lonta Kids Hooded Dinosaur Robe What little kid doesn’t want a dinosaur robe? Lonta Kids Plush Dinosaur Bathrobe is available in two sizes, toddler (medium 3-5) and kids (large 6-8) which means when our toddler outgrows it (aka is devastatingly attached to it) we can sneak it into their closet in the next size. Mom wins! Designed with a sewn on belt (thank you!) and pockets, our toddlers can put it on and be set for the day. This hooded robe is perfect for being warm and cozy after the bath or just wearing around the house. Need more than one? The elephant and monster are equally adorable, and this way each sibling gets their “own”. One reviewer writes, “It’s awesome. Very soft. My 2yr old loves it. His first time using it was epic. This dinosaur came to life, he went CRAZY over this bath robe.” $28 AT AMAZON

Best Kids Bathrobes

Barefoot Dreams COZYCHIC® Classic Disney Youth Robe Mickey and Minnie Mouse are two of the most beloved cartoon characters of all time. Even Justin Timberlake and Brittney Spears were Mousekateers. We’re hard pressed to find any kid who doesn’t smile at the sight of them, nevermind don’t want to wear them on their clothes. Barefoot Dreams has designed the most luxurious youth robe on the market and combined it with a Disney classic— choose from the Mickey Mouse Bathrobe or the Minnie Mouse featured here. Barefoot Dreams’ feather yarns are a super high quality knit providing cozy comfort with a shawl collar, deep front pockets (complete with MM initials), and an adjustable belt. This cool classic is perfect for wrapping up just out of the pool or shower, but also for sitting on the couch and watching Fantasia. We feel a Mickey Mouse marathon coming on! $99 AT BAREFOOT DREAMS

Pottery Barn Kids Critter Robe Oversized hoods, a variety of animals, and super soft fleece makes the Pottery Barn Kids Critter Robe the perfect choice for little boys and girls. Lions, unicorns, and sharks – oh my! The cute detailed hood comes in a variety of animal options (the lion has a mane ladies), and big deep pockets create a fun sense of fashion wherever our littles sport their robes. Ideal for after a bath, a swim, or just waking up we dare you to try and resist taking photos of how cute the kids look in these, bedhead and all! We didn’t say they’ll comply though…getting the good pic is never easy. Sized from toddlers up through kids 14, there is something for everyone. Personalization also makes this a nice option (think kids fighting over whose shark robe it is) for our own sanity, but also for for gifting. These are not only great gifts for baby showers, think holidays and birthdays as well. $50 AT POTTERY BARN KIDS

Cesriter Unicorn Hooded Bathrobe With Slippers As far as girls robes go this one takes the cake. Cesriter’s Unicorn Hooded Bathrobe comes in a variety of bright rainbow patterns all with matching slippers. Girls and unicorns go pretty much hand in hand— and always have. Why not grant our little girls the opportunity to dress up as a mythical creature while still being oh so cozy at home? Think of this as their fancy housecoat complete with matching footwear. This unicorn robe (we love the color choices like Pink Galaxy and Red Rainbow) has an attached belt, but since it’s a girls bathrobe, it’s the snap above the waist to help keep it closed that all of our girls really appreciate. Pro-tip for this one is to order one size up if you aren’t sure about the sizing to make sure the slippers fit. One mama we know had the brilliant idea to gift these sets as favors at her daughter’s birthday party. Sounds like a 7th birthday party made in unicorn heaven! $27 AT AMAZON

Best Tween Robes

Barefoot Dreams COZYCHIC® Youth Striped Robe Big bold stripes in iconic colors for both boys and girls create a big kid design in this Barefoot Dreams youth robe. More fashionable and fun than a plain white robe, but more grown up than sparkly unicorns and dinosaurs, this robe is sure to please even the pickiest of pre-tweens. Available in light grey, navy, and lilac and in sizes 6 to 14 they will be sure to love these cozies— they are softer, more drapey and longer than other robes. And we’re definitely going to be wanting the mom robe for ourselves. And yes, there’s a dad version, too, so this could be the answer to the mommy & me or family portrait outfit situation. Cozy, wearable and easy-fit— we are so in. $88 AT BAREFOOT DREAMS

TowelSelections Kids Terry Cover-up Robe There is nothing more classic than a terry cloth robe. It’s like taking a big fuzzy towel and draping ourselves in it. TowelSelections has created this spa like experience with both girls and boys terry cloth cover ups in 11 different colors, complete with a hood and pockets to hold their important things. Designed to replace a second towel at the beach this is called a cover up, but really it’s meant for use after a shower just as much as it’s for use after a swim. Comfortable and soft in 100% Turkish cotton this feels just like our biggest plush bath towel. One reviewer commented, “I was pleasantly surprised at the thickness of the cotton terry. It’s soft… and thick… and does what it should… absorb a little moisture and keeps them warm. I purchased the green and the blue… they washed up beautifully and dried the same. I didn’t notice any shrinking. I think these are a great value – in my personal opinion and seem to be well made.” $33 AT AMAZON

Now that you’ve found what to wear while they relax, check out all of our mom approved kid’s gear and activities to keep them entertained while in the comfort of their robes.

