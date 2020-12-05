The Best Night Lights To Brighten The Dark (& Keep The Monsters Away)

Pottery Barn / Amazon

The best night lights on the market are way more than just “tiny lamps” that help you see in the dark. They’re multi-functional kid gear and home essentials that help everyone rest easier. Some have white noise and sound machine options, some have alarm clock features, some double as projectors, and some are pretty pieces of décor that add to your living space or match your kid’s bedding set. You can also choose from LED night lights, smart app-controlled night lights, plug in or table top lights, and any number of unique options from Baby Yoda to celestial designs.

And while a “new night light” may not sound like the sexiest purchase, they actually make really great gifts. If you’ve ever stubbed your toe while tripping around in the dark searching for the light switch, you know the importance of a good night light. They also have a comforting way of soothing kids to sleep and can be very instrumental in establishing a healthy nighttime routine with your little one.

Whatever particular kind of night light you’re looking for, we’ve pulled together the best of the best. And we’ve got something for all age groups—from infant to adult (and the kid at heart). Below, our picks for the very best night lights.

Best Unique Night Lights

Luckkid Night Light Moon Stars Projector Remember those glow-in-the-dark ceiling stickers you used to have as a kid? Well, this is basically the high-tech, 2020 version of those. “Celestial night lights” are huge with kids and tweens, and they make any bedroom feel like a planetarium. It’s also great for creating ambiance at a birthday party or wedding. $14.99 AT AMAZON

LEVOIT Himalayan Salt Lamp Himalayan sea salt has healing properties, so you can give your bedroom a spa-like vibe with this salt rock lamp. Not just for nighttime, it’s also perfect for yoga or meditation when you want to lower the lights and set a relaxing mood. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Brilliant Ideas LED Toilet Night Light We’ve all been there: stumbling around the bathroom in the dark in the middle of the night. This motion-activated “toilet night light” is one of those things you never realized you needed until you have one. $10 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS

Agate Crystal Night Light If you want a night light that doesn’t scream “night light!” and looks more like a piece of décor, this agate crystal option is a perfect pick—and it comes in three different colorway options. $24 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS

Mydethun Moon Lamp Night Light This moon night light is great for a kid or teenager’s room, but is also chic enough for any adult space. A touch sensory feature allows you to choose between white and yellow for either cool or warm lighting. $24.99 AT AMAZON

BlissLights Laser Star Projector Night Light This laser star projector is small and sleek, so it works for just as well for a kid’s bedroom as it does a den, game room, or anywhere you want some ambiance and mood lighting. It’s becoming super popular, so it would make a great gift, especially for hard-to-please teens. $49.99 AT AMAZON

Ocean Wave Projector Night Light This night light projects colorful “ocean-like” light onto the walls for a calming, seaside experience. It also comes with a built-in speaker with six natural sound options that will transport you to the beach. $33.09 AT AMAZON

Best Night Lights For Toddler & Kid’s Rooms

Star Wars The Child LED Night Light This Baby Yoda night light is officially licensed by Star Wars, so you know you’re getting authentic Baby Yoda (aka, Grogu) and not some bootleg situation. It’s flying off the shelves, so order yours now for anyone on your holiday list who’s a die-hard fan of the Star Wars universe. $19.97 AT AMAZON

Hatch Baby Rest Sound Machine/Night Light Hatch is known for its multifunctional sound machine/night light hybrids, and this one has 10.7k reviews on Amazon and nearly a 5-star rating. You can control it remotely from your phone and adjust the settings as your child grows: from soft light and white noise for nighttime newborn feedings to a “time-to-rise” setting for your elementary school child. $59.99 AT AMAZON

Cute Kitty Night Light If you’re in the market for an ultra-adorable night light, this “cute kitty” one doesn’t get cuter. It comes with a tap touch setting and 7 color mode options, plus it’s made with soft silicone so it’s kid-friendly. $18.99 AT AMAZON

Smoko Dumpling Night Light Dumplings are delicious, but did you also know they make great night lights? This cute lil’ one from Smoko is our pick for best quirky night light. Cue the midnight takeout cravings! $16 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS

Sonic The Hedgehog Night Light This super unique Sonic The Hedgehog night light has a color changing mode, and it’s perfect for any gamer kid (or kid at heart). It also glows in 7 colors and even comes with a remote. FYI, this is not a projection but an acrylic cut out that glows and gives a 3D effect. $19.99 AT AMAZON

PomPom LED String Lights String lights are a fun alternative to your standard plug-in night light, and these pompom LED string lights are particularly festive. (FYI, they’re perfect for decking out your kid’s room for the holidays!) $16 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS

Kids Bunny Night Light As if this rabbit night light wasn’t adorable enough, you can “pat the bunny” and change its color with a touch sensor. Add this as a comforting addition to your kiddo’s bedside table. $16.99 AT AMAZON

LittleHippo Mella Ready to Rise Children’s Trainer Alarm Clock/Night Light This LittleHippo Mella night light/alarm clock is a hit with parents because it uses colors and facial expressions to teach your little one when it’s time for bed and time to wake up. Half an hour before it’s time to wake up, Mella will glow yellow signaling it’s almost time to start the day. And when it’s smiling green—that means it’s time to get out of bed! $49.88 AT AMAZON

Ceramic Rainbow Night Light If you want a high-quality ceramic night light with a touch of whimsy, this rainbow one from Pottery Barn Kids is perfect. With its bands of pretty colors, it brighten up a room even when the light’s not on. $35 AT POTTERY BARN KIDS

Best LED Night Lights

Vont “Lyra” LED Plug-In Night Light, 6-Pack If you’re looking for a pack of durable, no-frills night lights this set of 6 has a whopping 14k reviews. They’re perfect for hallways so you can walk around the house without turning the main lights on. $12.99 AT AMAZON

AMIR Motion-Sensor Cordless Adhesive Lights (3-Pack) If you don’t want to deal with cords and outlets, this set of battery-powered lights comes with an adhesive backing so you can stick them to any surface you want. Also, you don’t have to worry about constantly changing the batteries because of their power-saving motion and light sensors. $15.99 AT AMAZON

Maxxima LED Multi-Color Night Light This LED night light can switch from red to white or blue light, and it’s perfect for smaller spaces like a storage room or laundry room. Sometimes, simple is better. $11.99 AT AMAZON

