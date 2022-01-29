14 Best Plus-Sized Yoga Pants You’ll Never Want to Take Off

Scary Mommy/Amazon

Regardless if you do yoga regularly or simply like lying in corpse pose at home on the couch, there’s one thing you absolutely need: a good, comfy pair of yoga pants (or really, several of them). When shopping for plus-size yoga pants, you should look for a pair that’s not only supportive but is also breathable and unbelievably comfy. And chances are, you’re going to be wearing those yoga pants more often than not, doing home workouts, working from home, grocery shopping, and more, so they need to stay in place no matter what you’re doing.

Whether you’re pairing your stretchy pants with a workout bra, cute muscle tee, or a comfy hoodie, there’s a pair of cute yoga pants for you below. From sporty capris to edgy mesh-accented pairs to on-trend flares, you can find yoga pants in so many styles to fit your mood. Of course, any leggings with side pockets — especially those big enough to fit your phone — will become your new go-to’s. May as well order a few pairs right off the back because you know you’re going to be reaching for them every day of the week, thanks to their practicality and effortless style.

With all the many options out there, we’ve helped narrow the choices down for you. Ahead are 14 pairs of plus-size yoga pants that will hug your curves in all the right ways, and keep you cool however you decide to move.

Best Plus-Size Yoga Pants

Core 10 Women's Spectrum Yoga High Waist 7/8 Crop Legging These 7/8-length crop leggings are the perfect compromise between full-length and capris leggings. These well-rated Core 10 leggings have a high-rise waist in a buttery-soft fabric that contains a whopping 26% elastane for great stretch. The leggings have clean lines and a pocket in the waistband to tuck in a phone or credit card. Best of all, they’re not see-through, no matter what activity you’re doing. One reviewer says, “I LOVE THESE! They are so soft and really are 100% squat-proof. Like, I tried on my darkest underwear and bent over all kinds of unnatural ways and still couldn’t see through them. I also found that they fit true to size.” $32.00 AT AMAZON

Danskin Women's Sleek-Fit Yoga Pant Looser (but not too loose) than leggings, these yoga pants will give your legs some breathing room while keeping you stylish looking. They have a high, wide waistband to keep them in place, and are available in three easy-to-match colors. Said one reviewer, “I love these pants! The fit is sleek but not as form-fitting as leggings, the fabric is heavy and has a bit of a drape. Because the logo is up near the waistband, it is easily covered by a top, and so I feel OK wearing them for daily wear vs just a workout wear. I also like the wide waistband because I am not constantly having to pull my pants back into place every time I stretch.“ $36.00 AT AMAZON

Spalding Women's Bootleg Yoga Pant Boasting more than 24,000 Amazon ratings (and counting), these cotton-blend yoga pants have compression through the seat and thighs for those days you want to work out, and a wide waistband and flared leg for the ones where you are out running errands. One reviewer said, “They’re not super fitted like other types. No tight, shiny spandex. But they do have stretch to them but are more cottony. U can’t see through these at ALL. And they have the great flare at the bottom […]” $23.15 AT AMAZON

Core 10 Icon Series Ballerina Leggings Fitted with a high, crossed waist, these ballerina yoga pants will keep up with you in or out of the studio. They come in various colors with mesh accents and ruching at the calf, for a stylish yet comfy look. In an ultra-soft brushed material with plenty of stretch, they’ll move with you like a second skin. One reviewer said, “I really like these pants, the cross waist band stops them from cutting into your stomach or awkwardly pulling them up past your belly button. They are very comfortable, not see through and don’t ride down all day. They stay put. Love them so much a bought 3 different colors.” $39.00 AT AMAZON

YOHOYOHA Women’s Yoga Pants If you tend to run hot, these yoga pants will make sure you stay cool. They have a mesh design along both legs that not only looks sleek but is also super breathable. There’s also a handy side pocket for your phone. One reviewer said, “These leggings are lifesavers! At glance they look like they wouldn’t be as awesome as they are. They fit nice and snug to help with belly control. It is not sheer as a lot of others are, super comfy and THE POCKET IS A LIFESAVER WHEN WORKING OUT! I would buy these over and over again.” $19.99 AT AMAZON

Under Armour Women's HeatGear Armour High Waisted Leggings These Under Armour leggings wick away sweat so you stay dry even during intense activities. They have four-way stretch construction to allow for movement in all different directions and flatlock seams to prevent any chafing. One reviewer said, “Lightweight athletic fabric, not jersey. I wear these for spin and yoga and they keep their shape perfectly and stay where they’re supposed to. I have bought 3 pairs so far. True to size. Comfy enough to sleep in.” $42.63 AT AMAZON

Just My Size Women's Plus-Size Stretch Jersey Legging Everyone needs a simple pair of leggings in their closet, and this pair is a good pick. There are no pockets or drawstrings for a streamlined look, and the cotton/jersey blend fabric is stretchy and soft. One reviewer said, “It’s hard to find leggings that fit everywhere, but these really do. They hug every curve, yet they are breathable, and they stay put when I walk or exercise. I don’t have to keep pulling them up all day, or unrolling the waist all day.” $11.00 AT AMAZON

Uoohal Women's Plus Size Active Leggings Lightweight, moisture-wicking, and stretchy, these leggings have everything you need for a variety of activities. They have a wide elastic waistband and mesh pockets for storing small valuables. One reviewer said, “I searched high and low for some workout pants/leggings that would fit a heavier girl. Let me tell you – it ain’t easy. I slid these on and they were immediately like a second skin. It’s getting cold out and these are perfect for hitting the gym. They stay put and you won’t have to worry about chafing. And they have pockets!” $23.89 AT AMAZON

Athletic Works Women's Relaxed Fit Yoga Pants These relaxed fit yoga pants are the perfect companion for yoga, walking, or lounging around. They have an elastic waistband with a drawstring, front pockets, and the fabric wicks away moisture to make sure your legs are always comfy. One reviewer said, “​​Really comfortable when working out. Moves well with many types of movement while maintaining modesty coverage. Wicks away sweat. Doesn’t overheat, nor so thin that it’s inadequate to keep warm on a chilly morning before you’re warmed up. Dirt doesn’t cling or show much. Easy to clean & resists wrinkling.” $33.09 AT AMAZON

Jockey Women's Ankle Legging These cotton/spandex blend leggings are smooth and simple, and they have gentle compression. They’re stretchy with a wide waistband for comfort, and have a moisture-wicking liner built in. One reviewer said, “This is my 5th pair and they have consistently been of the same quality […] I also love the jet black because they are really, a true black. They are made of cotton so I don’t sweat in them like some of my other brands. The thick band is awesome and they don’t roll down.“ $17.59 AT AMAZON

Best Plus-Size Yoga Capris

Just My Size Women's Plus Size Active Pieced Stretch Capri These yoga capris come in a variety of colors with color-blocked side panels for some extra style. There’s a wide waistband for comfort, and a center back seam to make sure the leggings hold their shape. One reviewer said, “These pants are freaking amazing. I love them. They are comfortable and they hold all my stuff in. If you are plus size, I would recommend!” $14.98 AT AMAZON

Stretch is Comfort Women's Plus Size Capri Yoga Pants These capris have a 6-inch fold-over waist, giving you the option to find the rise that’s right for you. The material is a cotton/spandex blend that’s both comfortable and stretchy. They come in different colors and with contrasting waistbands. One reviewer said, “​​I love to wear these with tunics, they fit like leggings but are not tight on the calves like most capri leggings. I wear the waist up and not rolled because it stays up and kind of smooths you out. I ordered 2x and they fit great.” $24.97 AT AMAZON

BALEAF Yoga Workout Capris Add some flare whether you’re doing a warrior pose or working from home. These capris have a slightly flared leg and are moisture-wicking, breathable, and stretchy. There’s a hidden pocket in the front of the waistband as well as big side pockets to hold whatever valuables you need with you, and chafe-free seams so you can move around comfortably. One reviewer said, “ These yoga pants hug my hips, tummy and butt, all while feeling soft and supportive. I wear them while doing yoga, rowing, at work, out running errands and even out to dinner and dancing. Pretty much anywhere! The material is strong yet dressy, and the flared bottom give them a funky touch.” $26.99 AT AMAZON

ZERDOCEAN Women's Plus Size Jersey Capri These jersey capris are so comfortable, they’ll become your go-to pants on a daily basis. In addition to being soft and breathable, they have a drawstring waist, slits along the leg bottoms, and deep side pockets. One reviewer said, “These Capris are true to size, and really comfortable. I like the stretch. The waistband is very forgiving.” $26.99 AT AMAZON

