Listen, I love a supportive swimsuit. I’m a 40-something mom of twins, so supportive swimwear and high-waisted bathing suits might be standard fare among my cohorts these days. But at any age — and even pre-babies — I always sought great swimsuits with smart engineering. You know, some type of built-in bra, preferably underwire, but I’m down with shelf bras, soft cups, or whatever structure helps me feel supported and looking my best. Whether you’re looking for swimsuits for large bust support or just love the look and feel of bra support for your perky petites, and whether you’re a fan of one-piece swimwear, bikinis, or rash guards, the gang’s all here! So dive right in and treat yo’ self to the best supportive swimsuits in the game.

Best Supportive Swimsuits

Speedo One-Piece With Built-In Bra Not everyone is trying to drink hard seltzer with the homies and work angles for selfies at the pool, OK? Some folks want to actually get their swim on for exercise, or are just generally down with a bit more modest look. Handle your biz in this supportive suit by athletic brand Speedo. This one is constructed with compression fabric (which, fun fact, promotes faster muscle recovery) and has a built-in bra for serious coverage, support, and comfort. Remove the bra padding easily for cleaning. $53.29 AT AMAZON

Aerie Pique Longline Scoop Bikini Top You guys, I love me some Aerie. (The brand’s full-cut undies legit changed my life.) Their swimsuit range is consistently outstanding, IMHO, with great options for coverage and support in bikinis and one-pieces alike. They also feature fun and lively solids and prints — and they always go on sale. This one has an almost sports-bra-like vibe with a longline silhouette in textured pique fabric. $39.95 AT AERIE

TA3 Lacey Swimsuit Could this be the sexiest supportive swimsuit ever made?! From WOC-owned brand TA3, this swimsuit has major sculpting abilities with an ultra-supportive shelf bra, removable bust pads, and adjustable straps. The front and back waist is lined with power mesh that cinches when you pull the back laces. Think of the compression fabric like a high-end sports bra. Bonus: The fabric is matte so it works great as a bodysuit, too. $178 AT TA3

Miraclesuit Women's Slimming Swimwear JENA One Shoulder Tummy Control One Piece If you’re a fan of shaper swimsuits, you already know Miraclesuit, which uses a proprietary fabric that smoothes without panels or linings. In addition to being excellent at all-over control, it has a supportive unlined shelf bra that’s comfortable and doable for everyday wear. (We definitely wouldn’t be mad at seeing this double as a bodysuit with a great pair of cutoffs for vacay.) The one-shoulder design amps up curves, style, and sex appeal — plus, the wide strap stays in place all day. Bottoms are full coverage. $132.80 AT AMAZON

Cosabella Vita Marina Curvy Shaping Bikini One Piece The Cosabella brand makes its swimwear debut into curvy swimwear sizing with the eco-friendly, sustainably-produced Vita Marina collection (which comes in standard sizing, too). This stunner is made to flatter DD+ cups and up, with toning paneling for extra support. It has removable soft cups within a shelf bra, lined with power mesh. A gold ring detail in the back adds some serious luxury. $215 AT COSABELLA

Best Swimsuits with Bra Support

Kitty and Vibe Reversible Underwire Top I have this top and love it — and not just because the style name is the same as my daughter’s name (Maya). It’s a supportive underwire in a balconette style that’s reversible, to boot. The straps and back are adjustable; sizes D and larger have thicker straps for even more support. Buy in cup sizes up to G. $58 AT KITTY AND VIBE

Hilor One-Piece Front Crossover Swimsuit This knockout suit is semi-viral on Amazon for its sleek, illusion-esque style created from stretched striped bands along the bustling and waistline and shoulder straps. It has soft, wire-free removable bra cups so you can pick your look. The elastic straps with a crossover design at the neckline add even more bust support. Choose from 44 colors and patterns, but TBH, I’m a sucker for the basic black, which has the elegance of an LBD. $33.99 AT AMAZON

Daci Rash Guard Long Sleeve Zipper Bathing Suit with Built in Bra Let’s say you want more sun protection or you just don’t want your girls on display, so you prefer to go for a rash guard top. You can still get support with this two-piece rash guard swimsuit, which was a built-in bra top. The long-sleeve suit is made of UV-blocking fabric with UPF 50+. Choose from a whopping array of 24 colors and prints — there’s something for everyone. $33.99 AT AMAZON

Tempt Me Ruffle Off-Shoulder Swimsuit I love the generous ruffles covering the lady bits on this ultra-affordable, ultra-popular bikini; it has over 16,000 near-perfect reviews and counting. Underneath all that fabric, you’ll find a removable padded push-up bra. You’ll also get adjustable shoulder straps with this one, and it’s paired with a high-waisted bikini bottom with great tummy control. Fairly inclusive sizing ranges from XS to XXL and there are (wait for it!) 53 colors and patterns to choose from. $28.99 AT AMAZON

Best Swimsuits for Large Bust Support

Swimsuits For All Plus-Size Valentine Ruched Bandeau Bikini Set This plus-size option from Swimsuits for All has a big-time va-va-voom look with a deceiving amount of support built right in. The twist-front bandeau neckline has sewn-in soft wire-free cups with a power mesh bra. The straps are both adjustable and removable, and there’s a metal snap closure. The brief bottom is high-waisted and fully lined with a tummy-control front panel for a full-coverage silhouette. You can even mix and match the top and bottom sizes for a customizable fit. Choose from four hot colors (it’s the coral for me.) $57.89 AT AMAZON

MOOSLOVER High-Waisted Bikini With Criss-cross Push-Up This super-popular and highly reviewed swimsuit comes in a full 18 color choices — including solids and prints — so you’re sure to find something you love. The criss-cross bikini top is majorly supportive, with built-in padding that offers gravity-defying support despite the backless design. Shoulder straps are adjustable for extra pushup, because flaunt ‘em if ya’ got ’em. The bottom is high-waisted with a vintage vibe and tummy control construction. $22.99 AT AMAZON

American Trends Tribal Printed Plus Size One Piece Bandeau Yowza! This standout one-piece offers serious support and lots of versatility, thanks to removable straps. The bust has padding and underwire, and reviewers say the support is real. (Almost too real?) Consider this feedback under the headline “Wonder Woman Boobs“: “The bust on this reminds me of superhero armor, very padded and formed. I can probably deflect nerf darts and any random pool toy thrown at me. If you have a very full chest or want a fake full chest this suit is for you!” The suit comes in multiple color options including floral and flag motifs — but I’d go with any of the gorgeous tribal prints, for sure. $26.99 AT AMAZON

