Once upon a time, rain boots were designed to keep your feet dry–case closed. On wet days, you sucked it up, threw on bulky, waterproof boots and that was that. These days, thankfully, finding the best rain boots doesn’t have to mean you have to wear something ugly, or something that does not go with your outfit. Somewhere along the way, fashion caught up to function, and now we’ve got options–lots of cute, comfy, puddle-proof options–and just like that, gloomy weather doesn’t seem so…gloomy.

From classic tall wellies to chic Chelsea-inspired ankle boots ranging in jewel tones solids to playful prints, there are rainwear options for all wardrobes–and all types of environments, actually. Some are built to stand up to a variety of elements and rugged terrain, some are better for colder climates, while others are best for spring showers or flatter, urban settings. Of course, fit is a factor, too: Whether you’re searching out the best pair for narrow feet or the best rain boots for wide calves, we’ve got you–and your feet–covered. You may even find yourself wearing yours when it’s not wet out–or at least wanting to.

Depending on where you live, this type of footwear can range from an everyday essential to a seasonal necessity. We’ve done the research and found the best, most beloved rain boots and shoes to shop now.

Best Classic Tall Rain Boots

UGG Women's Shaye Rain Shoe They burst onto the footwear scene year ago as the winter boot everyone HAD to have but as it turns out, Ugg makes some pretty decent rain boots–90% of the reviews on Amazon give the Shaye Boot four stars or higher (out of 5, of course). Made of waterproof rubber with a wool insole, these tall, glossy wellies have a slight heel of approximately 1.5″, so you can get little lift and stay dry. So said a happy customer, “I’ve worn these in ankle deep rain water and not one iota of a leak. They keep my feet dry and warm. They’re great for hauling out the trash cans, gardening and anything that involves a mess. The boots rinse off good as new,” while another raved they’re “very comfortable to wear all day.” These are also an option worth considering if you’re after rain boots for wide calves, as a few reviewers have noted they fit thicker legs. Oh, and they’re made in the U.S.! $43 AT AMAZON

Best Bang for Your Buck Rain Boots

Asgard Women's Ankle Rain Boots One of the most popular rain boots amazon has to offer, Asgard’s affordable pair has all the appeal of a classic Chelsea boot–for those who aren’t into wellies. Lightweight with elastic goring that makes slipping them on and off a breeze, these come in over a dozen colors with a matte finish that allows them to easily pass for regular boots. Reviewers sing their praises, including one who recalled, “After over an hour of walking through slush & puddles my feet were perfectly dry. With winter weight sox they were also warm. Oh, and they’re pretty fashionable too. Couldn’t ask for better!” One noted they work for everything from hiking to appointments, while another simply stated, “They’re perfect!” Out of nearly 5,000 reviews on Amazon, 80% give these a positive score (4 or 5 out of 5), so we’ll just leave that there. $27 AT AMAZON

Best Cold Weather Rain Boots

Sperry Women's Saltwater Rain Boot As classic as they come, Sperry’s Saltwater duck boots have over 1,700 positive reviews online. These rain boots are designed to keep your tootsies warm and dry in cold, wet weather, featuring a lace-up leather upper (there’s a side zip option), waterproof rubber foot, and micro-fleece lining. The rubber sole provides traction for all terrains, wet or dry, so you won’t have to worry about falling on your ass, which is always a plus. One reviewer described them as ” Very comfortable and don’t slip when it’s wet outside. Great transition boot from winter to spring and fall to winter,” while another crowned the sole of these boots as “the most comfortable I’ve ever walked on!” Well, okay then! Bonus: You’ve got a dozen colorways to choose from that include options from rugged brown suede to sporty burgundy quilting to preppy pink-and-navy plaid. $47 AT AMAZON

Best Waterproof Sneakers

Dksuko Waterproof Shoes with Lace Up Looks like a sneaker, works like a rain boot! Made of vulcanized rubber, these waterproof sneakers have dirt-resistant laces and anti-slip soles so you can literally wear these in wet weather, while in the yard or garden, hiking, or just walking on concrete. Actually, because they look just like a regular pair of sneaks, you can wear these pretty much anywhere–without looking like you forgot to look at the forecast! “These are so cute! I’ve worn these not only when it rains but just because and I always get compliments on them,” noted a reviewer, “They are easy to clean, all you have to do is wipe a scuff and they are [white] again.” Another wrote “I’ve found myself wearing them even when it’s not wet/raining outside because they’re so cute. They definitely protect my feet from getting wet when walking through mud and puddles.” Genius! And they come in multiple colors, high and low top options. $15 AT AMAZON

Best Rain Boots for Wide Calves

Jileon Extra Wide Calf Women Rain Boots Because women of all sizes need to go outside when it rains (imagine that!), Jileon offers waterproof boot options that are roomy allover–like from the base up. Not only are these the best rain boots for wide calves, thanks to wider boot shafts and gussets with buckles for adjustability, but they’ve got an extra wide footbed, as well as extra space in the ankles. These rubber wellies also feature non-slip, molded soles and padded insoles for arch support–so they fit and feel good! “Since I am one of “those” that have very huge calf muscles, I have never been able to have a pair of Welly’s,” noted a reviewer, “That has changed now with these boots. They are great for the garden, dog park and just to kick around in.” Another raved, “The calf is spot on and very comfortable. I did find the foot box larger than I needed so I popped on my thickest sox and voila’!…And they are so cute i can wear them shopping or even to work (child care). I may start shopping for the other styles. I’m hooked!” The overall verdict: wide-calf win. $70 AT AMAZON

Best Cushion Comfort Rain Boots

Everlane The Rain Boot From the conscious brand devoted to “radical transparency” comes ankle rain boots that are as cool as they are comfortable. Everlane’s aptly-titled style, “The Rain Boot,” is made of 100% rubber with Chelsea-inspired stretch panels, easy-on pull tabs, and a super cushion-y insole–features that all promise to make rainy days a little more pleasant–and stylish. With over 1600 reviews and a score of 4.6 out of 5, these boots appear to be doing just that: According to one reviewer, “These are unbelievably comfortable. I’ve had 2 knee replacements and can walk a full mile in these babies. Plus, they are super cute.” Choose from four go-with-everything hues, including green, black, beige, and brown, and note: The fit is roomy and meant to be worn with thicker socks, so if you’re inbetween sizes, or planning on rocking these during spring showers, consider sizing down. Everlane is known for style and superb quality— you’ll have these for years to come. $75 AT EVERLANE

Best Ankle Height Rain Boots

Sam Edelman Women's Tinsley Rain Boot Just about as sleek and chic as womens ankle rain boots can get, Sam Edelman’s rubber Tinsley boots are the definition of fashion meeting function. These are the booties you can wear to work on a rainy day, forget to take off, and it’s totally fine because well, they’re just stylish AF (speaking from experience!). Available in at least 15 colorways from matte black to glossy leopard print, the Tinsley boots boast over 1,000 positive reviews on Amazon, including several that mention the attention they garner. “Comfortable and cuter than the photos,” noted one customer, “I received so many compliments when I wore them last week for the first time. Very happy with this purchase.” Another confirmed with a climate caveat, “Super cute boots! I’ve received multiple compliments on them. I would recommend (these) for rainy places, I took them to Seattle and they’re perfect. But, in more snowy places they lack the warmth. Overall I would definitely be getting another pair!” $28 AT AMAZON

Best Slip-On Rain Shoes

Tengta Unisex Waterproof Garden Shoes For an easy-on (and off) option that’s unexpected (aka: not your traditional boots), Tengta’s low-top rain shoes are ideal–and versatile! These aren’t just for rainy days, but for any occasion where you’ll need protection from water, mud, sand, and the like (hence, they’re also referred to as “garden shoes”). A vulcanized rubber upper keeps the tops of these waterproof and easy to clean, a removable memory foam insole keeps your feet dry and warm, and neoprene elastic at the mouth means they slip on in seconds.The wavy-patterned rubber soles are designed to offer high traction/slip resistance. “These are phenomenal for working in the garden or anywhere it is damp/wet,” added one reviewer, “Waterproof and comfortable – grip soles. I used them to shop garden centers – could wear them all day.” Plus, these take up way less real estate in your closet than standard wellie-style boots–and who couldn’t use the extra room? $36 AT AMAZON

Best Lightweight Rain Boots

Crocs Women's Rain Floe Tall Boot Crocs’ Floe rain boots are made of 100% TPU–basically a middle ground between plastic and rubber–which means they’re soft, flexible, durable, and lightweight. With a simple, no-frills design that includes a slight platform (about .25 inches) and a comfy foam footbed and midsole, these don’t have a ton of bells and whistles but they get the job done. Available in classic shades including brown, navy, and black, as well a pop of berry pink for fun, these are the best rain boots for women looking for an unfussy option. Reviewers frequently mention how easy and lightweight they are. “Love love love these. I wear them all the time, perfect color, great fit, comfortable and durable,” one raved, while still another said, “Super cute easy rain boots! Love how light these shoes are.” Plus, there’s the added bonus of being able to match with your mini, depending on which color you opt for! $50 AT AMAZON

Best Slim-Fit Boots

Hunter Women's Refined Slim Fit Chelsea Boots Hunter’s womens ankle rain boots take wet weather wear one step further–and we’re totally on board. Aside from the ultra-chic matte finish and monochromatic design, these have a slimmer fit, so you won’t feel like you’re clunking along in your bulky galoshes from childhood. Don’t let the fashion-forward thing fool you, though: These are very much meant for function (it is Hunter, after all). The Refined Chelsea rain boots are waterproof (duh), feature outsoles with the brand’s signature tread, and have a molded footbed that offers comfy support. They’re also certified vegan! “I got these a couple of weeks ago and they have been so awesome,” a reviewer raved, “They are so cute and super stylish. Everyone has complimented them.” These do run slim and the brand recommends sizing up if you’re uncertain or in between sizes. “These have a closer fit” noted another customer, “But they’re still comfortable. Go ahead style girl… You won’t be disappointed.” $145 AT HUNTER

Best Printed Rain Boots

Joules Molly Mid Height Rain Boots Kids shouldn’t be the only ones with fun rain boots! Yes, it’s completely acceptable for grown-ups to wear whimsical printed wellies, mama–life is serious enough. British brand Joules does some of the cutest prints around, without being cloying or age-inappropriate. Case in point: their black rain boots adorned with dog motifs are the perfect mix of playful and polished. With traditional features like a side strap and buckle (great for wider calves), these waterproof, mid-height wellies offer precipitation protection and a little cheer on gloomy days. What’s better than that? They’re also a conversation starter, according to a reviewer who wrote, “I love these boots. They are great for dewy mornings when I (take) my two Jack Russells out. Always get good comments on them.” Another said, “Wear them all winter in rain and snow and at the beach. Comfortable, durable and love the dog print.” If dogs aren’t your thing, the “heritage-inspired” pattern options include bees, stars, florals, stripes, butterflies, and more. $80 AT JOULES

Scored your perfect pair for rainy days? Check out more stylish (and functional) fashion finds!

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.