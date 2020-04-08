We’re calling it: Shoes with laces are annoying. Life is hectic enough and anything that makes things even the slightest bit more time-consuming is just not for us. The footwear we love best: slip-on shoes, of course.

Who really has time for laces or buckles, anyway? Whether you’re commuting, walking the kids to the bus, walking the dog, traveling, or just running out to the mailbox, having footwear you can just throw on can be a real godsend. If you’ve ever tried to shove your feet into shoes that needed to be unfastened, only to make you even more late than you already were because you ended up having to untie and re-tie them anyway, well, you understand. Oh, and ever tripped on an untied shoelace? Exactly. Slip-on shoes are the fuss-free way forward.

We’re not talking about house slippers, either (although those have their own merits). We’re talking slip-on shoes that come in every easy to wear iteration, from trainer-style sneakers to lightweight ballet flats to sporty slide sandals. You can find eco-friendly options as well as styles with extra support, cushioning, breathability, and more. The best part? There are plenty of slip-on shoes available that are cute and comfortable, so you can still look put together and stylish, even if you’re running errands.

Ahead, we’ve found the best slip-on shoes for women–because, Mama, you shouldn’t have to sacrifice style or convenience. No one’s got time for that.

Most Comfy Slip-On Sneakers

Dr. Scholl's Madison Slip-On Sneaker OK, comfort is literally what they do, so you’d for sure expect Dr. Scholl’s to offer a slip-on shoe that’s comfy AF–but you wouldn’t necessarily think they’d be this cute, right? Using the brand’s Be Free Energy technology for insoles with “three distinct comfort zones,” as well as an anatomical footbed, Dr. Scholl’s has crafted for women slip-on sneakers that look as good as they feel! One reviewer even referred to this perforated pair as “like slippers,” while another noted “Purchased for a fashionable casual shoe and it is perfect! The arch in (the) shoe is made well and it’s easy to slip onto feet.” Overall, shoppers love the support and style these offer, meaning the doctor is definitely in (I’ll show myself out now.) Fair warning: At a very reasonable price point, it may be hard to resist picking these up in multiple colors. $50 AT NORDSTROM

Most Versatile Slip-On Shoes

Allbirds Women's Tree Breezers In our experience, it’s hard to find someone who owns a pair of Allbirds who didn’t become an instant devotee. The much-beloved environmentally-conscious footwear label offers a variety of casual sneaker options, but the elegant design of the ballet flat-esque Tree Breezers really caught our attention. Made from eucalyptus tree fiber, the mesh ribbed knit fabric of these is all at once comfortable, breathable, lightweight and stretchy. The insoles are lined with merino wool fabric, cushioned with eco-friendly castor bean oil (rather than petroleum-based foam–who knew?), and the airy SweetFoam™ soles are made from Brazilian sugarcane. If you’re looking for comfy-but-polished commuter slip-on shoes, day to night flats, or something cute for walking your kids to the bus, these are an option you can feel good about. Choose from one of 15 colors of what one reviewer deemed “The most comfy shoe ever!” Well, okay, then. $95 AT ALLBIRDS

Best Low-Maintenance Slip-Ons

Crocs Sloane Slide Yes, Crocs–and no, not the Crocs you’re thinking of. The iconic comfort brand is offering a clean, sleek slide sandal that’s a far cry from the charm-adorned clogs your kiddos rock. Lightweight with foam cushioning for support and comfort, these are the best slip-on shoes for women who want a goes-with-anything, warm-weather option that comes in great colors. Oh, and they’re also easy to clean–just wash with soap and water! The rave reviews abound, and vary from a camper-van resident (crunchy!) who wears them to ” to walk my dog 3 times a day and wear them everytime I shower. If they get dirty, just wipe them off. No muss, no fuss,” to a reviewer who touted how these “could be worn over socks and would hold up on my daily outside trips to the mailbox…They were reasonably priced, will be long lasting, fit perfectly, can be worn outdoors and then thrown in a sudsy bath if they get dirty. What’s not to love?” Well, from the sound of it, nothing. $14 AT AMAZON

Best Cool-Mom Slip-On Sneakers

Skechers Women's Ultra Flex-First Take Sneaker Skechers have been long-beloved for their comfort and walkability factors, albeit not necessarily for their cool-girl status. With these sporty, Yeezy-inspired kicks, the brand has crafted for women slip-on sneakers that marry fashion and function. The Ultra-Flex sneaker is lightweight, with a moisture-wicking insole, a breathable footbed, and air-cooled memory foam for an ultra-comfy fit that you can slip into, lace-free. As one reviewer put it, “These shoes are so comfortable. I work 12h shifts and have bone spurs on my heel. The back of the shoe is like getting a massage when I walk. Love love them!!” Another described them as “They are the most comfortable thing I have ever put on my feet!” Plus, they’re cute AF–because you’re not a regular mom, you’re a cool mom. $43 AT AMAZON

Best Modern Bohemian Slip-Ons

Minnetonka Kilty Hardsole Moccasins Boho-chic mamas, these are the slip-ons for you. The Kilty Moc is a Minnetonka best-seller and with good reason: The flexible, rubber-bottomed suede moccasins are high on craftsmanship, quality, and comfort. Available in a wide variety of colors, everything from chic navy and classic neutrals to bright, poppy red and shades of pink, they’re the perfect shoe to throw on for running errands–without looking like you just gave up! They do run big, so customers are advised to size down, but that clearly hasn’t hindered the success of this style (see also: 2,233 positive reviews on Amazon). As one reviewer put it, “This is my fourth pair of these shoes! I love them so much, I have one in almost every color! I wear them all the time! They are so comfortable.” Throw these on with jeans, shorts, skirts, leggings–whatever! $30 AT AMAZON

Best Classic Slip-On Sneakers

Vans Slip-On Core Classics Trainers The classics become classics for a reason, right? And no, they’re not just for teenage skater boys. Vans are one of the best casual slip-on shoes women can buy, especially in clean white or solid black (hi, they go with everything). They’ve got a cotton lining for extra breathability, elastic accents for easy slipping-on and -off, and they’re durable! Among their rave reviews is one buyer who happily noted, “…it’s been years since I first ordered and they are still in great shape. I wear them every chance I get and they are still super comfortable,” while another stated, “The best part is that I was doubtful about the elastics which would loosen up after some use. But the shoe is perfect fit even after 6 months. The shoe is washable and could be cleaned with common shoe cleaner.” Easy to wear and easy to clean? Sounds like a footwear win. $40 AT AMAZON

Best Budget-Chic Slip-Ons

Rohb by Joyce Azria Maison, Soho & Jolie Pointed Toe Flat These are the shoes you throw on when you need to look polished but don’t have extra seconds to spare. From heir to the fashion throne, Joyce Azria (Max’s daughter), Rohb shoes are big on style but low on price (yes, please, and thank you very much). Made of vegan leather with rubberized, slip-resistant soles, this snake print pair is perfect with jeans, a midi skirt or dress, cropped pants, and more–and comfortable, to boot (er, shoe?)! “These are hands down my favorite shoes to wear for work,” wrote a happy shopper, “Comfortable for an 8 hour day, can be paired with any outfit, and super affordable! If you need slip on shoes for work, these are the ones to buy!” Whether you’re headed to the office or to the mailbox, this shoe will instantly up your outfit game. $30 AT AMAZON

Best Sporty Slides

Adidas Adilette Comfort Slide Sandal The sporty-classic slide is now offered in over 20 colorways, including rich tonal options for those of us who like a more subtle take. They’ve been around for what feels like forever and with a contoured, cushioned footbed it’s easy to see why these are a fan fave–over 1,900 positive reviews currently sing their praises on Amazon. A one inch heel gives you a little bit of lift and support, too, which is always nice in a flat shoe, especially a slide. (Expect to size down, as per satisfied customers in the know.) One happy camper wrote “These are so comfortable. I wasn’t expecting anything more than slip ons but these have like an extra cushion feel. I wear them more than I intended.” When it comes to casual slip on shoes, women looking for warmer-weather options will for sure want to check these out! $18 AT AMAZON

Found the best slip-on shoes for you? Slide into our fashion essentials for more comfy-cute buys to go with them!

