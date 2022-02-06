The Best Beginner Sewing Machines That Make Crafting Sew Easy

Amazon

Take your DIY projects to the next level by using one of the best sewing machines for beginners to create clothes, accessories, and even underwear.

From sourdough starters to small container gardening, folks remain committed to crafting at home, and that includes plenty of sewing. If you’ve only used a needle and thread in the past, it may be time to upgrade and invest in a machine. There are so many options to choose from, the research phase may feel overwhelming. But don’t worry, we’ve done the legwork for you, connected with a few experts, and are here to make your new hobby as stress-free as possible.

According to Leslie Rutland, owner of The Seasoned Homemaker, “with so many brands, price ranges, features, and stitches, it’s hard to know where to start.” Rutland recommends that, whenever possible, you should visit a local sewing machine retailer. “They should allow you to try a variety of machines so you can start to see what will work best for your sewing needs,” explains Rutland, adding, “I recommend you do some research on various manufacturers. Knowing a little about the company that manufactures your sewing machine will help match you to the right machine and allow you to make the most informed decision.”

We also chatted with Elise Sullivan, who runs the popular Etsy shop ThatsSewJack, about what beginners should look for when getting ready to buy their first sewing machine. “Start simple,” advises Sullivan. “I had a computerized machine with too many bells and whistles. They are more expensive to repair and there are more features than you’ll possibly need. I now have a great heavy-duty machine that is simple to use and has held up great.”

She also explains that there are three things you need to get started: “A basic machine, a decent pair of sewing scissors, and patience.” Why patience? According to Sullivan, “I started with fabrics I found on clearance at my local craft store. I made a lot of mistakes (and still do!) as I was figuring things out, but I’ve learned so much from them!”

Finally, while it can help to look at sewing machines in-store, remember that the internet is your friend. Sullivan says, “I learned a lot through sewing blogs and YouTube videos, but there are a ton of free resources out there. Find what works best for your learning style.”

And as for supplies? It goes without saying that you can always buy them online for convenience (and easy returns). Here are nine of the best sewing machines for beginners.

Magicfly Mini Sewing Machine This mini machine is a perfect choice for beginning sewers. Weighing less than 4 pounds, it is lightweight, compact, and won’t take up much space. It comes with a 42-piece accessory set, along with a table extension piece for extra stability while working. $58.99 AT AMAZON

Best Choice Products Compact Sewing Machine With easy-to-follow directions, this sewing machine set has everything you need to get started. Offering two speeds, it also has automatic thread rewind, plus a sewing light, thread cutter, and tension dial. It’s also lightweight and has a carrying handle for portability, making it a good choice for beginners of any age. $69.99 AT AMAZON

MEEPHONG Portable Sewing Machine Ideal for even younger sewers, this portable machine doesn’t overwhelm with too many features. It includes 12 of the most-used types of stitches, such as straight lines, zigzag stitches, Z-shaped stitches, dark stitches, and 4-step buttonholes. Its small size and light weight make it great for on-the-go crafting, too. $58.98 AT AMAZON

SINGER MX60 Sewing Machine With a solid metal frame, this traditional mechanical sewing machine will stand the test of time. The classic machine has six key built-in stitches, four-step buttonholes, and an array of essential features. According to one Amazon reviewer, the sewing machine is “simple enough for a beginner but enough features for a professional” $129.99 AT AMAZON

Brother Sewing Machine GX37 Designed for a variety of projects, this machine is simple enough for beginners to figure out. And with over 16,000 positive reviews, experienced sewers will love it as well. Features include an automatic needle threader, drop-in top bobbin, and 37 unique, built-in stitches. $196.99 AT AMAZON

SINGER Heavy Duty Sewing Machine This SINGER sewing machine boasts an array of features that will make creating projects fun and exciting. It’s a heavy-duty workhorse of a machine, and comes with 32 built-in stitches, an automatic needle threader, drop-in bobbin system, and a drop feed lever. $219.99 AT AMAZON

Brother CS5055 Computerized Sewing Machine Tackle all kinds of sewing projects with this sewing machine that has 60 built-in stitches and seven one-step auto-size buttonholes you can select on the LCD display screen. The drop-in top bobbin is resistant to jamming, and a fixed needle bar ensures your stitches stay even. $149.99 AT AMAZON

