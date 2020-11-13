33 Sweet Gifts Every Baker In Your Life Really Kneads

Etsy/Nordstrom

Shopping for the best gifts for bakers (or junior bakers) in our lives can really be looked at as giving a gift to ourselves this holiday season. Finding the perfect new tool (like an ice cream cream maker!) for making sweet treats that the bakers in our lives can’t wait to use will reap dividends when those delicious baked goods start rolling in as a thank you. Whether it’s unique cookie cutters or the latest and greatest kitchen gadget, those who love to cook and bake will find inspiration in even the most basic gear. Seriously, a banneton just looks like a basket, but has inspired the masses!

Baking is an exact science using precise measurements of ingredients; one small miscalculation (like our “helper” mistaking tsp for TBSP) and it’s an epic fail. Baking isn’t for everyone, but those who love it have found their niche. Their particular interest will help decide the kinds of gear that they would be jazzed to receive. Everything from a beautiful solid wood rolling pin to a personalized cookie stamp will thrill the cookie bakers. Whereas the pastry pros might enjoy a new set of pie weights or anything written by Christina Tosi (one of our favorite pastry chefs). Shopping for the beginner baker? Setting them up with the right tools (like an apron or helper stool) or even a classic pie plate can spark a lifelong love.

Not sure where to start? No worries, we’ve scoured the internet to compile the most beautiful and inspiring gifts for all the bakers in our lives. Let the taste testing begin!

Best Gifts for Bakers

Baker Knowledge - Wall Art A true lover of all things baking will happily display this cute and colorful reminder of the rules of baking. Everything from the differences in types of flour to bake times for different cake pans is laid out in an easy-to-read- yet-also- stylish wall print. $40 AT ETSY

Momofuku Milk Bar: A Cookbook Christina Tosi is the guru of pastry (who also happens to have two James Beard Awards) and owner of her ever popular restaurant Milk Bar. Milk Bar has been turned into a series of cookbooks (including a just released kids’ cookbook) known for turning the rules of baking upside down and inside out. Tosi’s recipes are sure to be a hit with any baker! $28.47 AT AMAZON

KitchenAid Professional 6-Qt. Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer Any baker who doesn’t yet have a KitchenAid Stand Mixer should be gifted one immediately. Whether it’s mixing large batches, heavy ingredients, or simply not wanting to knead dough by hand, this beauty does it all. Part of the glory of owning a Stand Mixer is being able to display it on the counter all year long. $479.99 AT AMAZON

KitchenAid Sifter and Scale Attachment Nothing says saving time like the KitchenAid Sifter and Scale Attachment Tool for the KitchenAid Stand Mixer. Every baker knows that flour must be sifted in order for the recipe to come out its best. This genius attachment gives the gift of time to bakers by doing all the calculations and labor for them. $130 AT QVC

SHARDOR Eletric Coffee & Spice Grinders Freshly ground spices are unmatched in their taste. Gifting the SHARDOR Coffee & Spice Grinders will help take baker’s recipes to a whole new level by removing the bland jar seasonings and opening up a whole new world of fresh spices. Cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg? No problem! We can smell the apple pie now… $42.95 AT AMAZON

Milk Bottle Measuring Cups Every baker has their classic measuring cups, but Antropologie’s Milk Bottle Measuring Cups are not only kitchen counter cute but also fully functional. There is nothing worse than going to start on the next recipe only to realize your measuring cups are dirty. An extra set is always helpful! $24 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

Bread Baking Kit Gift Set Homemade bread making has hit a whole new level in 2020 (just try and find yeast) and a banneton is the new must have kitchen tool. We love this Artisan Bread Making Set from The French Pantry for all of its inclusions from a baguette pan to a 9” banneton to dough scoring tool. It’s a one stop shop for everything bread! $59.99 AT AMAZON

Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set with Lids One of the keys to successful baking is being able to find all of your ingredients and keeping them fresh! We love this pantry storage system from Vtopmart. The Airtight Food Storage Containers Set with Lids are a stackable and space-saving design, which helps make more efficient use of even the smallest spaces! $34.99 AT AMAZON

Shaker Rolling Pin A heavy, solid wood rolling pin is a must have for any baker’s kitchen. We love the simplistic beauty of this Shaker Rolling Pin from Vermont Rolling Pins. Heirloom quality (seriously it weighs 2 lbs!), this is designed to be rolling out pie crusts and cookie dough for generations to come. $94 AT THE GROMMET

Gifts for Cake Makers

78 pcs Baking Set & Cake Decorating Kit Complete with everything one could possible need in order to create a beautiful looking cake, this 78-Piece Cake Decorating Kit from Cakebe is a cake maker’s dream. We love the turntable and the large variety (32 to be exact) of cake decorating tips and inclosed image guide. $24.99 AT AMAZON

Cake Shapers by MiTBA Truly a unique and genius idea to allow the baker in your life to unleash their creative beast. MiTBA’s Non-Stick-Silicone Baking Strips are designed to create any cake shape you could want. By interlocking the 4 flexible (and leak free) strips any design idea can become a reality! $10.87 AT AMAZON

Cozysmart Angled Icing Spatula, Offset Cake Spatula Set with Wooden Handle Offset spatulas are a must have for any cake maker. We love this set from Cozysmart for not only its budget-friendly price, but also the nice selection of spatula sizes offered giving the ability to do everything from a multi-tier wedding cake to a miniature cupcake with ease. $10.59 AT AMAZON

Decor Bon Bon Cake Stand With all the vintage charm and appeal of our grandmother’s antique cake stand, this Decor Bon Bon Cake Stand from Wayfair is as much of a show stopper as the cake itself. Perfect for birthday parties or just kitchen countertop decor, we love everything about this pretty little stand. $68 AT WAYFAIR

Gifts for Cookie Bakers

Wilton 3-Tier Collapsible Cooling Rack Anyone with limited counter space or a curator of the ultimate cookie swap knows just how easily a regular cooling rack runs out of space. Give the gift of space with this Wilton 3-Tier Collapsible Cooling Rack this holiday season. Both the top and middle shelves lift up creating easy access to the bottom as a bonus! $20.79 AT AMAZON

Nordic Ware Heirloom Cookie Stamps Cookie stamps are a different take on traditional cookie cutters. These Nordic Ware Heirloom Cookie Stamps have a vintage look, but are easy to use and remove in true modern form. Easy enough for the kids to help with in grandma’s kitchen to make them feel like real bakers! Pro-tip: be sure to dip the stamp in either flour or sugar before stamping for the smoothest release. $25.99 AT AMAZON

OXO Good Grips Cookie Press with Stainless Steel Disks and Storage Case A cookie press is essential for producing any form of Italian-style cookies with perfection. Unlike the older models that may have been passed down to the bakers we know, the OXO Good Grip Cookie Press is easy to use and the see-through barrel makes dough dispensing a breeze. $31.99 AT AMAZON

Embossed Rolling Pin & Snowflake Cookie Cutter Set This mango wood Embossed Rolling Pin and Cookie Cutter Set spice up even the most simple sugar cookies. Leaving a pattern of trees and reindeer on the dough as you roll, less time can be spent decorating cookies and more time eating them! $47 AT NORDSTROM

Gifts for Pie Pros

Personalized Wood Pie Box Bringing a pie to a party is easier said than done. When it’s hot out of the oven, it needs air to circulate underneath to cool it. When transporting it in the car, it needs to be flat so the delicious juices don’t spill, and putting it on the floor is just kind of gross. Insert a pie box. The most simplistic, yet awesome idea! Personalized so your pie maven can show up in style with pie cool and intact every time. $55 AT ETSY

The Book on Pie: Everything You Need to Know to Bake Perfect Pies Just released, The Book on Pie: Everything You Need to Know to Bake Perfect Pies Erin Jeanne McDowell is a tell all book of everything pie. “Including ways to mix pie dough for extra flaky crusts, storage and freezing, recipe size conversions, and expert tips for decorating and styling, before diving into the recipes for all the different kinds of pies: fruit, custard, cream, chiffon, cold set, savory, and mini,” according to Amazon. Yes please! $31.50 AT AMAZON

Spring Chef Professional Pastry Cutter with Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Blades Speaking of ways to mix pie dough, a pastry cutter is one of our favorites. Getting that cornmeal-like texture and progressing to dough that’s shaped like small peas is a cinch with Spring Chef’s Professional Pastry Cutter Tool. The wrist action involved creates a finished product that truly looks like a labor of love. $8.97 AT AMAZON

Folksy Super Kitchen Non-slip Silicone Pastry Mat Extra Large with Measurements There is nothing worse than rolling out a perfect pie crust only to realize it’s about 2” too short for the deep dish pie plate. Folksy Super Kitchen’s Non-slip Silicone Pastry Mat Extra Large with Measurements creates a perfect plan for rolling out dough every time. We love that it measures up to 16” diameter for bigger pie plates! $17.99 AT AMAZON

Happy Sales Stainless Steel Pastry Crimper and Sealer When the edges of a homemade pie are perfectly crimped and styled, the home chef is really just showing off. Want to know a secret? It’s actually not that hard to do! Why not give the baker in your life the opportunity to produce a store quality product with the ease of Happy Sales’ Stainless Steel Pastry Crimper and Sealer? $9.99 AT AMAZON

Natural Ceramic Reusable Pie Weights A good set of pie weights is essential to blind baking (pre baking the dough of a one crust pie). Most mamas we know use a bag of beans or rice to weigh down the crust. Gifting a designated set of pie weights not only makes the blind baking more effective but also will stop jeopardizing the pantry food supply! $16.99 AT AMAZON

R&M International Leaves & Acorns Pastry Stampers Nothing showcases a pumpkin pie in all of its glory like cute little pastry cutouts sprinkled on top. R&M International’s set of four pastry stampers of leaves and acorns add the perfect touch of fall to an already iconic pie. Easy to use, the compliments will surely pile up! $14.93 AT AMAZON

Gifts for the Beginner Baker

AmazonBasics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups One of the best gifts to encourage a beginning baker to keep going and try again is Reusable Silicone Baking Cups, like these fun and colorful ones from AmazonBasics. Silicone baking cups are waste reducing but also hassle free (aka dishwasher safe), saving both time and money constantly replacing the disposable paper ones. $9.58 AT AMAZON

Emile Henry Modern Classics Pie Dish A good pie plate is also an essential piece of any baker’s arsenal. We love Emile Henry Modern Classics Pie Dish for its simplistic style and high quality guarantee (up to 10 years!). The company was founded nearly 200 years ago in France and has been producing life changing products (for bakers) ever since. $39.99 AT AMAZON

KitchenAid 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer A beginning baker may not be ready for the investment of a KitchenAid Stand Mixer just yet, but a quality hand mixer is a nice alternative. We love the bright and festive colors this KitchenAid 5 Speed Hand Mixer comes in, as well as the versatility it provides. Whipping up homemade cream? No problem; drop the beaters and a bowl in the fridge for a bit and they’re ready to go. $69.99 AT AMAZON

Nordic Ware Harvest Mini Loaf Pan For the occasional baker, having a few go-to variety pans can really motivate baking for the season. Nordic Ware’s Harvest Mini Loaf Pans are both cute and fully functional. Producing 6 mini pumpkin loaves at a time with fall festive designs they’re perfect for dropping off a little holiday cheer to the neighbors. $32 AT WAYFAIR

RSVP International Endurance Round Biscuit Cutters There is nothing quite like a homemade biscuit, especially in the South. For the beginning baker, owning a set of biscuit cutters will not only inspire recipe testing, but can also be used for other things if it’s a flop. One of our favorite uses is to cut sandwiches for toddler or fruit for a fruit platter with the different sizes. $11.00 AT AMAZON

Funny Gifts for Bakers

Saukore Funny Baking Aprons for Women In 2020 when people are feeling all kinds of ways, why not encourage a more productive way to handle our emotions? Baking can be cathartic for the people who love it and no matter what, they still need a cute apron to wear while doing it! $19.99 AT AMAZON

Blue Q Oven Mitt A wise woman once said that the secret ingredient in every recipe is love. While that’s sweet, we love this answer so much more! It’s completely true that baked goods are never the same when made by two different people, even when the exact same recipe is used. $14.99 AT AMAZON

3 Piece Fun Silicone Spatula Gift Set Silicone spatulas are a must have in any kitchen, and definitely more than one. How else do you get the brownie bowl completely clean? We love the positive messages these spatulas spread, encouraging all of the bakers in our lives to embrace the chaos and just eat dessert. $18.95 AT AMAZON

That's What I Do I Bake And I Know Things Shirt Baking is really a science and therefore every baker has a lot of knowledge in their head. The “That’s What I Do I Bake And I Know Things Shirt” from BonnyTees on Etsy is available in 17 color options and up to a size 2XL. This is more than just a T-shirt, it’s a personalized statement of their awesomeness. It’s also a nod to Tyrion Lannister of Game of Thrones (we love when our many interests collide.) $19 AT ETSY

