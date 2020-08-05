8 Best Exfoliators To Give Dry, Tired Skin A Warm Summer Glow

When you’re juggling an active AF toddler, wearing an infant a la baby carrier while making a TikTok, and also trying to cook sustainably and healthfully for the whole family, it can be difficult to care for yourself. In fact, we know firsthand that most of you parents put yourselves last — like, we’re talking in the hierarchy of things it’s 1) the kids, 2) your partner, 3) the pets, and then (maybe!) you treat yourself just a smidge.

Moms, you deserve self-care, too, so take back your skincare routine by giving yourself a little exfoliating TLC. While most moms don’t have time for a full-blown, six-step skincare routine — we’re talking mask, cleanse, exfoliate, tone, moisturize, jade roll, etc. etc. etc. — we just need to find a few minutes to rub on an exfoliating scrub for the sake of our skin. After all, how can you change and grow into the mom you’re becoming if you don’t shirk off those dead skin cells dragging you down?

As you more regularly exfoliate, you might notice a few positive results: brighter and overall, healthier-looking skin. All it takes is the right exfoliating product — for your face, body, or even your lips! — and you’ll be glowing a little more brightly from head to toe.

Whish Beauty Coconut Milk And Verbena Exfoliating Body Wash Whishing for brighter, shinier, happier, and healthier-looking skin? Whish Beauty Coconut Milk and Verbena Exfoliating Body Wash has you covered. No, like literally, lather this exfoliating body wash on your entire body and you’ll be covered in a delicious smelling, gently scrubbing, natural AF formula that will kick dry and flaky skin to the curb. (Did we mention that using Whish Beauty Coconut Milk and Verbena Exfoliating Body Wash can also prolong your tan? Seriously, sloughing off dead skin cells actually makes your tan last longer.) What’s more, Whish Beauty Coconut Milk and Verbena Exfoliating Body Wash also works as a head-to-toe body cleanser in addition to an exfoliator. It uses tropical flavored coconut milk, sugar cane, and lemon and green tea AHA complex to gently exfoliate, organic shea butter and organic coconut oil to moisturize, and glycerin and oat kernel extract to cleanse. Trust – your in-shower body wash has never done so much multi-tasking in its life! And your skin is sure to reap the benefits. $22.00 AT AMAZON

Ethique Eco-Friendly Face Scrub for All Skin Types Facial Exfoliator If you want all the benefits of exfoliated skin, but don’t want to deal with the plastic packaging and toxic chemicals that sometimes comes with conventional products, the Ethique Face Scrub Exfoliator Bar in Gingersnap might just be your exfoliator of choice. About 40 percent of plastic comes from plastic packaging alone, but since the Exfoliator Bar by Ethique is packaged in cardboard and then finishes off like a bar soap at the end of its life, you’re left with virtually no waste. With one Gingersnap bar alone, you’ll be saving three plastic bottles and 1.2 liters of excess water. And that’s not the only advantage to going the eco-friendly route. Ethique also uses ethically sourced ingredients that are natural and effective. Using natural ingredients like brown sugar, ginger, and cinnamon, the Face Scrub Exfoliator Bar is gentle on your facial skin even as it buffs away old skin cells. What you’re left with is a light layer of glowing skin full of youthful moisture. $16.50 AT AMAZON

Palmer's Coconut Oil Formula Coconut Sugar Facial Scrub Exfoliator Palmer’s Coconut Oil Formula Coconut Sugar Facial Scrub is a trusted formula in exfoliation no matter what you’re trying to polish, exfoliate, and/or soften. Though it’s specifically formulated for facial skin, plop a dime-size dollop on any body part for softer skin and a shinier sheen. This sugar-based face scrub is infused with natural ingredients that tone-perfect for an even skin tone: coconut oil, hyaluronic acid, and coconut water. Together, these ingredients balance, brighten, and even out any complexion – whether it’s softness, evenness, or shininess you’re after. You can also rest assured that Palmer’s supports the sustainable production of shea and coconut butter, as well as coconut oil, worldwide, meaning that not only are you getting a good quality facial scrub, but the ingredients inside this scrub – free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and dyes – also aren’t harming the environment either. $5.99 AT AMAZON

Paula's Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA LIQUID EXFOLIANT A cult favorite product of Paula’s Choice Skincare, the Skin-Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant harnesses the gentle exfoliating nature of salicylic acid to unclog pores, smooth wrinkles, brighten, and even out skin tone. The beta hydroxy acid (BHA) in the formula helps you naturally get rid of built-up, dead and flaky layers of skin, so that you can literally shed your skin cells. When skin cells are dead, they become dry, dull, and congested, building up on the surface of your skin and dulling out your appearance. But with the Skin-Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant from Paula’s Choice Skincare, you can restore your skin back to health by using it twice a day after properly cleansing and toning the skin first. But aside from a sloughing off all that nasty dead skin from the surface, after a few uses, you may also see clearer, noticeably smaller pores after using the Skin-Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant. $30 AT PAULA'S CHOICE

M3 Naturals Himalayan Salt Scrub Exfoliator Infused with Collagen and Stem Cell Natural The Himalayan Salt Scrub – infused with collagen and stem cells – from M3 Naturals is formulated for exfoliating body and face acne, cellulite, scars, and wrinkles. Got skin blemishes? Hyperpigmentation? Sure, we can all benefit from exfoliating our skin, but specifically if you have scars or blemishes that you’d prefer to minimize, exfoliating should be your new BFF! The Himalayan Salt Scrub detoxifies your skin, drawing out unwanted toxins, dirt, pollution, bacteria from the depths of your pores and balances out your skin’s pH. Thanks to the main ingredient of Himalayan crystal salts, which detoxify the body of toxins and encourage skin hydration, it also works as a pore minimizer, skin-smoother, and reduces the appearance of acne, pimples, blackheads, cellulite, stretch marks, and most scars. If that’s not enough to make you add to your cart, the formula is something you can write home about. With all-natural ingredients like Himalayan salt, sweet almond oil, collagen, stem cell, lychee fruit oil, jojoba seed oil, grape seed oil, and aloe Vera, you can feel good about these ingredients; they’re all cruelty-free and sourced in the USA. $32.41 AT AMAZON

Eminence Bright Skin Licorice Root Exfoliating Peel Most exfoliating products use scrub-like ingredients like brown sugar and coconut oil, but don’t underestimate the power of licorice root. In fact, the Eminence Organic Skin Care Bright Skin Licorice Root Exfoliating Peel is perfect for mamas suffering from skin conditions like acne, eczema, general redness, or atopic dermatitis. That’s because licorice has anti-aging benefits that fight the kind of stress that can cause fine lines and wrinkles. It has also been known to lighten the skin a bit, resulting in a more glow-y appearance. With licorice at the root of this formula, this gentle chemical peel isn’t like other scrubs. Formulated like a peel-off mask, it exfoliates the dead skin cells underneath, peeling back smooth and brightened skin that’s regenerated and boosted with collagen. $66.93 AT AMAZON

Emma Beauty Natural Jasmine Vanilla Sugar Scrub Exfoliator Yes moms – you can feel the old, dull, dead skin cells melting off your arms and legs as you apply the Jasmine Vanilla Sugar Scrub from Emma Beauty. It’s kinda like how you can physically feel your soul leave your body every time you hear “Baby Shark.” Anyway, made with absolutely no synthetic dyes or colors, what you see with this all-natural exfoliator scrub is what you get! And the results are undeniable: shiny, healthy pores and skin. With a natural jasmine vanilla fragrance, organic evaporated cane juice sugar crystals, and natural essential oils, the formula is 100 percent emulsified and ready to use in the shower, tub, or on its own (if you’re willing to wipe it off with a wet towel) before a night out. (Do those even exist anymore?) Vegan and cruelty-free, this formula gently removes dead skin cells with each rub and scrub and bonus: It keeps you smelling like a literal sugar cookie all day long. $20 AT EMMA BEAUTY

FRESH Sugar Lip Polish Exfoliator So, your body is polished and scrubbed and your face is exfoliated to perfection. But like, what about those lips? Your puckers deserve a hydrating scrub, too, and this Sugar Lip Polish from fan-favorite Sephora brand Fresh is beloved by so many makeup and skincare lovers for good reason. With over 65K likes amassed on Sephora’s website and 1K positive reviews (that have resulted in an outstanding four out of five-star rating), Sugar Lip Polish is known and appreciated for its ability to gently exfoliate and condition dry, cracked lips in need of a little loving. The formula’s brown sugar crystals, natural humectants, shea butter, and jojoba oil remove dry lip skin flakes, leaving behind beyond-smooth lippies that are perfectly prepped for lipstick or gloss. Sugar Lip Polish from Fresh is the ultimate savior for lips that are dull, dry, or have uneven texture – you know, from screaming all day long for the kids to clean up their messes. Post Sugar Lip Polish, lips maintain their newfound moisture for up to six hours, so even if you have to keep yelling up the stairs for the kids to pick up their LEGOs, at least your pout will look (and feel) supple and revitalized! $24 AT SEPHORA

