All The Best Labor Day 2021 Deals In One Place (P.S. Some Of Them Are Already Live!)

Many aspects of 2021 have been pretty unpredictable and, well, disappointing, to say the least. But there’s one event that we can all count on to close out what will be an unforgettable summer the right way: epic Labor Day deals far and wide. Tons of Labor Day deals in 2021 will be online, which is great for most of us who prefer to shop from the comfort of our couch. And you can pretty much score a discount on anything; we’re talking mattresses, furniture, clothing, and, of course, baby gear galore. So if you’ve been waiting until the end of summer to splurge on upgrades to your home, wardrobe, or nursery, now is the time.

Whether you’re doing a seasonal refresh on your home decor or packing up your bags to head south for the winter, you can rake up the fall savings in this roundup of Labor Day Sales! (See what we did there?) Oh, and BTW: Many of these sales are sitewide — get all the details below!

Editor’s note: We’ll be updating deals as we receive them from now until September 6!

Labor Day Home & Kitchen Sales

Brooklinen Linen Sheet Set From 9/1-9/3, get 15% off the entire Brooklinen site! That includes loungewear, bath towels, and our favorite linen sheets (pictured above). The discount is applied at checkout! $269 AT BROOKLINEN 15% off sitewide

Dyson V7 Absolute Now is your time to get that Dyson you’ve been eyeing! Get $100 off vacuums such as the V7 and V8 — and as much as $120 off of the Dyson Purifying Fan! While the famous Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer isn’t on sale, you do get a free gift with purchase! All discounts run from 8-8-9/11 and are automatically applied at checkout. $249.99 AT DYSON Up to $120 off

Dash 6 Quart Family Size Air Fryer From 8/30-9/6 Wayfair is offering up 70% off site wide! Our suggestion? Time to finally get an air fryer. This one from DASH is a Wayfair best seller and is currently 20% off! $79.99 AT WAYFAIR Up to 70% off sitewide

Garden Party Tackle Box Refresh your home office space with fun florals and quirky graphics courtesy of Rifle Paper Co. From 9/1-9/7, you can score 25% off sitewide with code LABORDAY. (Wallpaper and swimsuits are excluded.) $26.25 AT RIFLE PAPER CO. 25% off with code LABORDAY

Burrow Slope Nomad Club Chair If you’ve got quality, heirloom-worthy furniture on the mind, listen up: Burrow’s furniture is durable, modular, tech-friendly (built-in USB plugs!) and built to last. The DTC furniture store is offering discounts on different order amounts that equal up to $750 off your purchase. Score 10% off up to $1,899; $200 off orders worth $1,900+; $250 off orders worth $2,300+; $300 off orders worth $2,700+; $400 off orders worth $3,100+; $500 off orders worth $3,500+; and $700 off orders worth $4,000+. Use code LDW21 from 8/28-9/12 to save. $895.50 AT BURROW 10% off sitewide with code LDW21

Cuisinart Advantage Metallic 12-Pc. Cutlery Set Upgrade your knife game (and cutting skills) with this quality, colorful set from Cuisinart. Normally $50, you can get it for over half off by using the code INSTYLE8 from 8/26-9/12. $19.99 AT JCPENNEY Up to 50% off + extra 25-30% off with code INSTYLE8

Artifact Uprising Floating Frame (12" x 14") Arguably one of the best brands for preserving precious memories, Artifact Uprising is offering 15% off sitewide with code LABORDAY15 from 9/2-9/7. From frames to photo books to holiday cards, their quality products won’t disappoint (we mean it). $72.25 AT ARTIFACT UPRISING 15% off with code LABORDAY15

VINEBOX The Rosé Collection Looking to send a great gift but not sure what to get? Problem solved. VINEBOX wines are as pretty as they are tasty, and they’re perfectly gift-able … to a friend or to yourself. Get the Rosé Collection, which comes with 6 100 ml vials of “crisp and tart to fresh and fruity” rosés, for 20% off from 8/25-9/6. No code needed, but the price is reflected in your cart. $52 AT VINEBOX 20% off (price reflected in cart)

Labor Day Mattress Sales

Dream Collection™ by LUCID® 12 Inch Gel and Aloe Hybrid Mattress in a Box Good luck finding another mattress at this incredible price. Normally $850, this supportive, cooling mattress is now an affordable $365. Even better, if you stack on an applicable coupon code, you can get it even cheaper. J.C. Penney is offering an extra 25% off any purchase OR 30% off when you spend $75 or more from 8/30 – 9/6 with code INSTYLE8. On Labor Day (9/6), you can get 30% off with the code TODAY30. $365 AT JCPENNEY Up to 50% off + extra 25-30% off with code INSTYLE8

CASPER Original Mattress While Casper is providing 15% off select mattress (!!), They’re also offering 10-15% off pillows, sheets, weighted blankets, dog beds, and other accessories — all with one code: SLEEP21. How awesome is that? This Labor Day sale has already begun and lasts until 9/13! $1095 AT CASPER 10-15% off select items with code SLEEP21

Saatva Classic Mattress Mattress on the mind? You can save a couple hundo at Saatva if you shop in the next couple of weeks. Get $200 off orders worth $975 from August 24-30 or $200 off orders worth $985 from August 31 until September 13. Either way, you’ll love saving dough on an investment that’s definitely worth making. BTW, the Saatva Classic Mattress (normally $1,574) is award-winning. $1374 AT SAATVA $200 off orders worth $275-285

Labor Day Tech Deals

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case Of course Amazon is taking part in Labor Day sales — the biggest deals being in tech and home! These $200 AirPods are currently 20% off! *Adds to cart* $159.98 AT AMAZON 20% off

Labor Day Beauty Sales

AHAVA Mineral Body Lotion Need a reup on quality skincare? From 9/2-9/7 AHAVA is offering 25% off all products and 30% off orders $100 or more with code LABORDAY. Make sure to stock up on serums, eye creams, and best sellers like their Mineral Body Lotion! $31 AT AHAVA 25% off all, 30% off $100 with code LABORDAY

Labor Day Clothing & Accessory Sales

J.Crew Relaxed-Fit Linen Beach Sweater When J.Crew has a sale, they never disappoint. From 9/3-9/7, you can score 40% off sitewide and up to 60% off sale items. While this cute sweater (originally $98) is $63 right now, it’ll likely be even cheaper come the 3rd … if it’s not sold out by then. $63 AT J.CREW Up to 60% off sale items

GAP High Rise Straight Jeans Use code YOURS to get 10% off of the entire GAP website! Our favorite pick are their high-rise jeans — SO comfy! $69.95 AT GAP 10% off with code YOURS

Proof Leakproof Lace Cheeky Leaks happen, and PROOF is here to keep you dry. Whether you’re looking to prevent period leaks, bladder leaks, or keep your boob sweat at a minimum, Proof has a an undergarment for you. Stock your undies drawer at 20% off with code LABOR21 from 8/30-9/6. You won’t believe how pretty these panties are. $29.60 AT PROOF 20% off with code LABOR21

Senreve Maestra Bag Surprise! Luxury bag company Senreve is currently having a major sale during Labor Day weekend, and it’s called the Handbag Revival sale. From now until 9/9, you can snag fan favorite styles at discounted rates. Senreve is specifically offering up to 20% off “Almost Perfect” items, up to 35% off “Perfect Enough” items, and up to 50% off (ah!) “Perfectly Imperfect” items. A favorite among moms is the top-rated Maestra Bag pictured above, and you can currently get the Almost Perfect version (just 1-2 cosmetic imperfections) for 15% off. $761 AT SENREVE 15%-50% off Handbag Revivals

Labor Day Maternity, Baby, & Kids Sales

BELLY BANDIT® Viscose from Bamboo Belly Wrap Are you or a loved one expecting? Scoop up one of Belly Bandit’s legendary supportive belly wraps, normally $70+ (or maternity wear, or compression leggings, or C-section garments …) for 20% off. The discount is available sitewide with the code LABOR21 from 8/30-9/6 (gift cards and bundles excluded). $56 AT BELLY BANDIT 20% with code

Carter's Little Avocado Halloween Costume Holy sale, Batman! Carter’s will be offering 50% off sitewide from 9/1-9/6, which means you can stock up on all the back to school stuff you missed, plus Halloween-themed garb like this adorable avocado costume (normally $44). *Aww!* $22 AT CARTER'S 50% off sitewide

