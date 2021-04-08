These Bike Trailers For Kids Let You Cart Your Littles All Around Town

Getty Images

Bike trailers for kids are a must-have for active parents who are on the go. After all, you know what’s way easier than carrying your kid around? Putting them in a bicycle trailer and pulling them around behind you while you ride. Outfitting your wheels with a bike attachment for kids is an awesome way for you and your little ones to get out of the house, get some fresh air, and get things done. With one of these bike trailers, you can leave the car in the garage and instead head out on your bike. Rather than worry about putting your child on a bike of their own, you can strap them into a bike carrier for kids that lets them chill out while you do all the hard work. Yes, this will be a workout for you. Yes, we think it’s a good idea.

So if you’re ready to take the plunge and up your biking game, check out these bike trailers for kids ahead.

Bike Trailers for Kids

Burley Bee, 1 and 2 Seat Lightweight, Kid Bike-Only Trailer You’ll definitely stand out on the street with this yellow Burley Bee Trailer. It’s made to be ultra-lightweight so when you’re pedaling, you won’t feel like you’re towing quite so much behind you — just your kid! Actually, the trailer weighs in at just over 20 pounds, which, when added to your child’s weight, isn’t all that much to pull. You can opt for one seat or two in this trailer, which makes it a great choice if you have two kids who are looking for a ride. It easily folds down to be stowed away and includes reflective fabric for safety while out riding. It even has its own little trunk! It comes complete with the attachment you’ll need to hook it up to your bike, as well. This bike trailer for kids is extremely highly rated on Amazon — 4.9 out of 5 stars with almost 1,000 reviews. Shoppers have largely pointed out the quality of the Burley Bee and how safe they feel their children are while riding. $299.99 AT AMAZON

Instep Bike Trailer for Toddlers and Kids For a more budget-friendly buy, there’s the Instep Bike Trailer. You can get a single- or double-seat trailer for under $200, and it comes in four different colors. It weighs anywhere from 21 to 25 pounds, so it’s a bit of weight to pull, but hey, you’ll get a workout! The trailer comes equipped with a bug shield to keep your little ones’ faces protected, and also includes a safety flag so those around you on the road or pathway know you’re towing precious cargo. You can strap your children in with the attached harnesses and collapse the trailer for storage when not in use. The weight capacity on this trailer is 80 pounds split between two children with another 10-pound weight capacity for miscellaneous items in the storage slot. Amazon reviewers noted that this bike trailer was very easy to put together, something that’s always appreciated. One reviewer did caution, though, that it’s made to be attached to bikes with wheels 26″ or smaller, so double check your bike size before purchasing. $139.99 AT AMAZON

Retrospec Rover Kids Bicycle Trailer Oh you wanted an even bigger budget deal? You can get the Retrospec Rover Kids Bicycle Trailer for under $100. But don’t let the price scare you into thinking it’s not good quality. Amazon reviewers call it a no-frills bike trailer that gets the job done. It can hold up to 40 pounds in a single-seat trailer and 80 pounds in the double-seat trailer. It’s also available in three colors and is made from weather-resistant fabric so your kids stay cozy and dry inside. $99.99 AT AMAZON

Allen Sports Deluxe Steel Child Trailer If you’re torn between colors, consider an Allen Sports Deluxe Steel Child Trailer, because each of these trailers comes in a multicolor pattern. As with all of these bike trailers for kids, it’s available in one seat or two. The single-seater is about 22 pounds of weight to pull and the two-seater is 24. According to Amazon, the single-seater has a max load of 50 pounds, and the trailer runs on 16″ wheels, making for a pretty smooth ride. It has quick-release wheels, which should make breaking it down to store quick and easy. It’s made with a bug shield in the front and a five-point safety harness to keep your little one secured. The Allen trailer is well-loved by Amazon reviewers, many of whom said it’s easy to assemble and that it offers a smooth ride. All that for under $200! $154.95 AT AMAZON

Schwinn Joyrider, Echo, and Trailblazer Bike Trailer One name that’s synonymous with bicycles is Schwinn. If you’re a devotee to this bike brand, then maybe the Schwinn Joyrider, Echo, and Trailblazer Bike Trailer is for you. It comes in a variety of models and colors so you can tailor your riding experience to what you need and want. The two-seat models will hold children up to 40 pounds each, and the trailers are equipped with bug shields to keep out not only pests, but weather as well. The wheels range in size from 16 inches to 20 inches to ensure a smooth ride, and there’s also a rear ventilation system so your kids will be able to feel the air coming through. Plus, there’s room for storage in the back as well. This one is a little higher on the price spectrum but Amazon reviewers keep raving about it. A few noted that it’s easy to put together and sturdy. $259.99 AT AMAZON

Clevr Deluxe 3-in-1 Double Seat Bike Trailer What we love about this Clevr Deluxe 3-in-1 Double Seat Bike Trailer is that it’s so much more than just a trailer. Yes, you can hook it onto the back of your bike to tote your kids around. But you can also use it as a stroller when it’s not hooked to your bike. It also has a pivoting front wheel that makes it an ideal stroller for jogging, too. It comes with a hitch for your bike, and is fully collapsible for travel and storage. The maximum weight capacity is 88 pounds, and the bike trailer is also made with tinted sides and a bug shield. This is an all-around quality product that can serve several purposes. If you’re in the market for a stroller in addition to a bike trailer, we suggest considering this one. $219.99 AT AMAZON

Weehoo 2016 iGo Blast Tag Along Child Bicycle Trailer For something a bit different, there’s the Weehoo 2016 iGo Blast Tag Along Child Bicycle Trailer. Rather than an enclosed tent of sorts, this trailer lets your child feel like they’re part of the action in a small seat behind. With this trailer, you can strap your child into the small seat and hook their feet to the bar to keep them out of the way. It’s a great option for kids who are too big for a seat on the back of your bike but maybe can’t ride a bike of their own yet or just don’t want to. This trailer also holds up to 80 pounds, which means it can handle your bigger kids as well — though the company suggests it be used by children ages 1 to 4. $298.99 AT AMAZON

Aosom Elite 2-in-1 Three-Wheel Bicycle Cargo Trailer Another multifunctional option is this Aosom Elite 2-in-1 Three-Wheel Bicycle Cargo Trailer. It serves as both a bike trailer and a detachable jogger stroller. It comes in black or blue and can hold two kids. It’s considerably heavier than some of the other options available (it’s over 40 pounds), but if you want more of a workout, this would suffice. It comes with a conversion kit to turn the trailer into a stroller super easily — it requires no extra tools at all. It’s all about convenience with this trailer. And while this trailer can hold two kids, the max weight is 57 pounds, so they would have to be two smaller children. $219.99 AT AMAZON

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.