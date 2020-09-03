The Best Breast Pumps, So You Can Pump Worry-Free — And In Some Cases, Hands-Free Too

Image courtesy of brand

Like finding a comfy pair of maternity leggings or a labor and delivery gown you’ll want to wear long after you leave the hospital, finding the best breast pump for you may take some digging. But when you find the right one, it’s like meeting your first child for the first time. You want to hug it tight and never let go (well, maybe not that tight, especially if you’re already dealing with swollen breasts and nipples— ouch!)

What’s right for one mom isn’t always right for another, so this is one category where it’s good to ask friends for recs and read recent reviews. Breast pumps are pricey registry items, but keep in mind that most insurance companies will cover the cost of breast pumps, freeing you to invest in other must-have baby gear. That said, when no one’s around and you find yourself so tired you’re googling “breast pimp” instead of “breast pump,” we’ve got you covered with the following 8 breast pumps. From the best breast pumps for going back to work to the best for on-the-go-pumping, here are some of the breast pumps that will let you do your thing worry-free (and sometimes, hands-free, too!)

Best For Speedy & Efficient Pumping Sessions:

Spectra Baby USA S1Plus Electric Breast Pump This portable, lightweight breast pump comes with a rechargeable built-in battery, so you never have to look around for an outlet just so you can pump. The sucking power is hospital-grade, which means less time pumping, and you can switch between single or double in a pinch, depending on how you’re feeling and how much time you have. We love the customizable settings that let moms adjust the suction according to their comfort level and flow rate. A closed pumping system is a fancy way of saying the tubing stays dry and air-free, protecting mom and baby from bacteria and mold. It also means you never have to get “sucked” into cleaning the narrow tubing (see how we did that there?), which feels like torture when you’re already tired and you need to move on with your day. $200 AT AMAZON

Best Portable Breast Pump:

Elvie Pump Single Silent Wearable Breast Pump with App Sure, it’s pricey (the double version is $495!), but if you’re looking for a near-silent, discreet-to-the-max pump, the pretty lil’ Elvie is it. Weighing just 8 tiny ounces and whisper-soft quiet, this single electric breast pump is also bag-free, so you can pump your milk right into it, then transfer the milk to the bottle or bag of your choice. Just slip it into a nursing bra and let it do the work for you, freeing your hands to read a book, change a diaper, or lead a Zoom meeting. Our favorite feature is its responsiveness — the Elvie recognizes when there’s let down and will stop pumping when the bottle is full, so you can free your brain AND your hands. Connect it to the Elvie app to track your milk production and control the pump remotely. It’s like the genie of the breast pump world! $279.00 AT AMAZON

Best For Going Back To Work Away From Home:

Willow Wearable Double Electric Breast Pump with App The Willow is often compared to the Elvie, which you can buy as a single or double electric breast pump. The Willow only comes in a double and when compared to the Elvie’s double, they’re similar in price. They’re also both wearable, and they each slip right into your nursing bra for quiet, pump-anywhere comfort. But the major difference is that the Willow comes with four-ounce collection bags that double as leak-proof storage bags, perfect if you have to go back to work full time and need a convenient way to store your milk and keep it fresh. Each pump comes with a rechargeable battery and 24 storage bags. After that, you’ll have to buy bags separately at .50 cents a pop. Like the Elvie, the Willow app lets you track your pumping history and milk volume, plus it provides personalized tips. $499.99 AT AMAZON

Best For Pumping In Style On The Go:

Medela Pump In Style With MaxFlow This new double-electric, hospital-grade breast pump is great for moms who pump several times a day. It comes with two sizes of PersonalFit Flex™ Breast Shields to help reduce pressure on the boobs while at the same time optimizing your flow. The company cites research showing the pump can help you express nearly 12 percent more milk per minute faster, so if you’re looking for something speedy and efficient, this might be it. You also can choose between two pumping rhythms depending on your comfort level and milk flow. It’s pretty quiet, so if you have to pump at work or in the middle of the night, the whole world doesn’t have to know. The whole kit also comes with a rechargeable battery pack, a stylish bag, four 5-oz bottles, and a cooler bag to help keep your stored milk fresh longer. You can also use the Medela app to track pumping sessions and access a ton of 411 from certified lactation consultants. $200 AT AMAZON

Best Budget Double-Electric Breast Pump:

Lansinoh Smartpump 2.0 Double Electric Breast Pump A great breast pump for the price, this one is quiet, lightweight, and easy to take anywhere. It’s great if you are planning to pump exclusively and want to have a backup pump in another section of the house or at work. It has eight adjustable hospital-grade suction levels so you can find the balance of power and comfort that’s right for you. It also remembers your last pump sesh, which is amazing because anything that makes mom life easier deserves to be celebrated. This pump is built with a closed system, which means it’s easier to keep clean, too (woot woot). There are three ways to power it up: You can use the AC adaptor that’s included in the box if you’re near a plug, opt for six batteries, or use your car adapter for seriously on-the-go pumping. The Lansinoh Baby 2.0 app lets you track your sessions just like the other (pricier) smart models on the market. $128 AT BUYBUY BABY

Best For A Comfy, Custom Fit:

Evenflo Deluxe Advanced Double Electric Breast Pump Most breast pumps come with a couple of breast shields, but the Evenflo Deluxe Advanced comes with three, with even more available for sale separately, making it much more likely you’ll find a comfy fit that’s just right for your tatas. Several speed and suction controls give you even more flexibility when pumping, so you can tailor your sessions to your super precise needs. Each breast pump comes with two 5-oz bottles, three ice packs, and an insulated cooler bag, plus a black shoulder bag to hold it all together. You’ll also have several options for power on hand: an AC adapter, batteries, and a car adapter. $170 AT WALMART

Best Manual Breast Pump:

Haakaa Gen 2 Silicone Breast Pump with Suction Base and Blue Stopper When you want something quick and super simple, this manual breast pump does the job. Not only is it super affordable, it does the work of pumping for you — just suction it to your breast and watch it go. Because you don’t need to manually pump it to express your milk, it’s great for use while breastfeeding, so you can take care of any engorgement that builds on the breast that’s not nursing. A handy suction cup on the bottom of it and a cute little flower topper at the top keep your milk from accidentally spilling over. With few parts, cleaning is a breeze, plus everything is dishwasher-safe. $28 AT WALMART

Best Value For The Money:

Bellababy Double Electric Breast Pump This high-value double electric pump has a built-in battery that lasts about two hours and a high-definition screen that makes it easy to switch between the four modes and nine suction levels with just a tap of your finger. Having so many control options makes it easier to find one that’s truly comfy and pain-free, even during longer pumping sessions. In addition to the pump, you get 10 storage bags and two milk storage adapters that together make moving your milk from your breast to the bag a breeze. We also like how this pump stimulates your breasts for a bit before beginning to pump to encourage let down. $60 AT AMAZON

Having a baby is a joyous time, but it’s also hard as $#@! sometimes. To make things a little easier, check out more great pregnancy essentials that new moms love.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.