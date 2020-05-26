8 Best, Comfiest Maternity Leggings Because Pregnant Moms Deserve A Little Give

If you’re pregnant, finding the best pair of maternity leggings is very important. (So is finding a great maternity swimsuit.) This most basic of sportswear has become a closet must-have, especially during pregnancy. That’s because never do leggings become more of a staple in your wardrobe than when your belly is stretching by the day and it’s all you can do to pull on a pair of sort-of-but-not-quite pants. Knowing this, we took on the challenge of finding the best maternity leggings. Everybody and their mother makes what they consider to be the best maternity leggings these days, but alas, we came through as victorious as a nine-months-pregnant woman who manages to successfully tie her shoes without assistance.

So whether you’re lounging around the house with your favorite pregnancy pillow and a pair of fuzzy slippers or you’re looking for a pair of leggings to wear underneath a maternity gown, behold eight of the best maternity leggings on the market. May you pull them, stretch them, and kick up your feet in them, mamas. As far as we’re concerned, you deserve anything comfy what with all that growing a human you’re doing. (PS-You keep wearing these leggings for as long as you want after BB is born. Getting back to “regular” clothes is not a requirement.)

Motherhood Maternity Essential Stretch Full Length Secret Fit Belly Leggings We don’t want to seem lazy, but one Amazon mom reviewer said it perfectly, “These maternity leggings are the best. I’m not even pregnant anymore, and these are still my favorite leggings. They don’t have the waistband bump that’s so annoying with other leggings. They’re smoothing, comfortable, they stay up, AND you can’t see your underwear through them. BEST leggings ever.” I mean, can you ask for anything more from a pair of maternity leggings? Fitted without being skin-tight, they’ve got just the right amount of flex for a growing bump thanks in part to a comfy tummy panel that’s part of the manufacturer’s Secret Fit Belly patent. You’ll use these for months beyond your due date. $25 AT AMAZON

Maternity GapFit Under Belly 7/8 Leggings When it’s a Capri legging with a bit of compression you need, say hello to these Gap maternity leggings. Made of a super-soft, silky knit, they come with patented gDry Moisture Wicking that keeps your skin dry during workout sessions. They also tend to retain their shape after you wash them, have a smooth, wide waistband for extra support, and four-way stretch that prompted one mom to call them “squat-proof.” The snazzy palm print is also super trendy at the moment, making this the perfect legging for form and function (also known as style and comfort). $60 AT GAP

Hybrid & Company Women's Maternity Leggings Moms love them because they’re seamless (read: No VPL, aka Visible Panty Lines) and they don’t slide down throughout the day, a problem when you’re preggers and your bod is changing by the day. Spandex gives it plenty of stretch, ensuring you can wear these long after the baby is born. Each pair is tapered and full length, so they reach all the way down to the ankle. They come in — wait for it — 36 different colors and patterns and in sizes small through 5XL. Pair that with a totally reasonable price and it’s perfect for pregnant moms who want to stock up. $17 AT AMAZON

Essentials for Mothers Maternity Pregnant Women Leggings These moisture-wicking maternity leggings are great for work, working out, and everything in between. They have a unique design that provides as much back support as belly support, which is a huge plus for anyone who’s preggers because back pain is one of the most common pregnancy complaints. Pregnant moms say they hug your body in all the right places but don’t feel clingy. The belly panel is also wide enough to accommodate moms with curvy hips and one reviewer said there’s no worry about them creeping down because they stay put all day long. Choose from black, brown, and gray colors to go with basically everything. The sweet price tag means you can spring for a couple more if you decide you love them. $18 AT AMAZON

Beyond Yoga Maternity Twinkle Midi Leggings Everybody knows that pregnant women like to go out on the town as much as the next person (do we really need to say that out loud?). When those moments pop up, a pair of leggings you would normally wear to the gym, to run errands, or to lounge around the house won’t exactly cut it. Enter these high-waist Beyond Yoga maternity leggings with an allover-twinkle foil print. The hint of sparkle gives them a luxe look that says, “I stepped it up, even though I’m exhausted and I’ll need a foot rub after this.” The Sportflex fabric has moisture-wicking properties that keep you cool and dry (’cause you know some pregnant women are always hot), and the generous stretch will keep you comfy no matter what. Designed for pregnancy and postnatal bodies, you can keep these around long past your delivery date. Believe it or not, you’ll be ready to leave the baby with a sitter at some point, and when that moment comes, these leggings will be waiting for ya. $54 AT ZAPPOS

Indigo Blue Secret Fit Belly Skinny Leg Maternity Jegging Another must-have for any pregnant woman is a good pair of jeggings. A cross between a rock star-worthy pair of jeans and comfy leggings, they’re great for everything from backyard cookouts to bowling tournaments, just to give you an idea of how much stretch and give they have (we realize you’re more likely to dance your ass off than bowl your heart out but we wanted to make the point). Buttery soft and snug without being too tight, they’ve got a skinny jeans fit that’s a stylish nod to the days when you rocked those ALL THE TIME. The brand’s patented Secret Fit Belly can be worn above or below your bump without worry that it will slip. They come in a medium or dark blue wash, just like your regular, pre-pregnancy jeans. $31 AT MOTHERHOOD MATERNITY

Kindred Bravely The Louisa Ultra High-Waisted Over The Bump Maternity Leggings If it’s a high waist, athletic pair of maternity leggings you’re after, these will certainly do the trick. One mom said they have the same “thickness and stretchiness of LuLuLemon athletic leggings,” hence the heftier price tag. But they have several features that make them worth it. First, they’re totally opaque, which is a huge plus because so many of the less expensive pairs of maternity leggings are at least a little bit see-through. They also reach quite high — like to your underwire high, so you don’t have to worry that they’ll start slipping in the middle of a yoga sesh. You can keep wearing them after baby, too, because rather than having a thin, stretchy fabric and elastic placed right at the top of the waistline, these are “thick yet stretchy through the whole leg and belly fabric” said one mom fan. “It’s a perfect design for “holding in” your belly after baby.” The best part? They fold over, so you can wear them as hip huggers whenever you feel like it. $90 AT AMAZON

CLOYA Women's Maternity Active Yoga Pant Everybody knows that yoga pants are everyday staples — and you don’t have to be a yoga devotee to want a pair. These from COYA double as maternity leggings thanks to a contoured panel that accommodates a growing bump, a four-way stretch for a full range of movement, and the kind of stitching that never, ever chafes. We love how you can wear them up to your newly expanding waist or down like a cute pair of hip huggers once the baby is born. The fit is kind of unique, too, in that the front half is high (to cover your belly when you’re preggers) but lower in the back, where there’s no bump. One mom loves how they have “an attractive seam down the back of the legs,” adding an extra touch to the overall stylishness of these maternity leggings. They come in 12 super fun prints and colors, too! $30 AT AMAZON

