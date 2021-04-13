Soothing Bubble Bath For Kids (That You’ll Probably Want To Borrow)

Getty Images/ Kativ

Nothing helps kids wind down after a long day like a bubble bath, but you may want to make sure that your kids’ bubble bath is good for sensitive little kid skin! Now that many kids are back to in-person classes in some form or another, you probably want them to take extra care and give themselves a good scrub. Hand sanitizer’s great for school, activities, and errands, but nothing beats a good long soak in the tub to wash away the day’s dirt and grime.

For better or worse, most parents fall into two camps: the bath time whisperer or the bath time wrangler. There is no in between. Fortunately for you, a great bubble bath can help in both situations and be the gateway to jammies and a good night’s sleep. A great-smelling tub full of bubbles and some choice toys will entice even the most stubborn naysayers and make bath time even more fun for everyone. Bubble bath has come a long way since our childhoods when there was only a small handful in grocery stores full of questionable chemicals and synthetic scents. When we know better, we force companies to do better, which is why there’s a great selection of natural and organic body care products free of harmful chemicals and dyes.

Rub a dub dub, get some bubbles in the tub with these bubble bath products for kids!

Best Bubble Bath for Kids & Toddlers

Babo Botanicals 3 in 1 Bubble Bath Babo Botanicals is known for its line of gentle and plant-based body care for kids, and they’ve come out with a great new scent. Eucalyptus, peppermint, and rosemary are fresh without overpowering sensitive noses, promoting relaxation while soothing cold symptoms like mild coughs and congestion. If you hated Vicks VapoRub and that godawful smell as a child, this one’s for you (er, your kid, we mean). The hypoallergenic 3-in-1 combo contains no dyes and is free of harsh chemicals and nut products. Ingredients are also EWG certified and USDA Certified Organic. $15.99 AT AMAZON

Dr. Teal’s 3 in 1 Bubble Bath Help the kids cool the jets and get ready for a good night’s sleep with Dr. Teal’s 3-in-1 Sleep Bath. Melatonin is a natural hormone that’s linked to better sleep regulation and sleep-wake cycles. Added essential oils also make it smell great and promote calm and relaxation (things EVERY parent appreciates by 7 p.m.), and it’s free of parabens, phthalates, and dyes. Its combination of bubble bath, body wash, and tear-free shampoo makes it a bath time multi-tasker and must-have for the nighttime routine. $12.39 AT AMAZON

TruKid Bubble Bath Podz Plunk, fizz, bubbles! These pre-measured water-soluble pods create just the right amount of bubbles with no waste or fear of too many bubbles (as if there’s such a thing). The combination of colloidal oatmeal and allantoin keeps skins soft and its yumberry scent makes little noses happy. Its non-toxic formula contains no parabens or phthalates, and is cruelty-free certified and biodegradable. If you live in an area with hard water, you may need more than one pod to achieve the desired amount of bubbles. And it probably goes without saying, but here it is: Keep pods out of reach of younger children to keep soap-pod eating to Gen Z only (just kidding!!!). $15.99 AT AMAZON

The Honest Company Calming Bubble Bath We couldn’t include a best-of-bubble-bath list without this popular crowd-pleaser. If The Honest Company isn’t a household staple, it should be. Its line of natural and gentle body care for kids and babies gets a lot of press and accolades—nearly 14,000 5-star reviews on Amazon! Kids love all the foaming bubbles in the bath, and you’ll appreciate the naturally derived combination of botanicals and essential oils that’s gentle on sensitive skin. Its lavender scent is also super yummy and smells good enough to eat (but please don’t). $10.81 AT AMAZON

Alaffia Coconut Bubble Bath Alaffia is a West African greeting that translates to health, well-being, and peace. Their line of bubble baths is specifically formulated for kids’ sensitive skin with all-natural ingredients and no synthetic scents or dyes. Full of yummy coconut, this bubble bath smells like your favorite tropical cocktail and will have you daydreaming about your next vacation. Alaffia is a Black-owned and founded brand, and supporting more BIPOC businesses is something we should all get behind. $20 AT WALMART

Excalla Bubble Bath Bombs Remember in another life, probably during brunch or a night out with friends (before kids), we said we’d never use bribery to get our future children to do what we want? Oh, how naive we were! Idealism is for suckers in parenthood. These fizzy bubble bath bombs are a surefire way to get even the most personal hygiene-resistant kids excited about bath time. From one Amazon reviewer: “Made my stinky little boys EXCITED to take a bath!” Bonus parent points: They even have a little toy surprise inside (choking hazard – not recommended for children under 3). Hand-made bombs feature pleasing scents like vanilla, strawberry, rose, and lemon as well as organic essential oils. $24.63 AT AMAZON

Finding Dory Bubble Bath Sometimes all you need is a character-themed product to save the day. Grab some bubble bath featuring Dory, everyone’s favorite forgetful fish, so they can go for an ocean swim in the tub. Get the kids really excited about bath time by having them dress the part in their fave swimsuit and goggles. The berry-scented dermatologist-tested formula is hypoallergenic with no parabens or added dyes. Plus, it makes bubbles for days, so a little goes a long way. Bonus points if you let them watch the movie after because bribery can be awesome when it works! $6.95 AT AMAZON

California Baby Calendula Bubble Bath If your little one has extra-sensitive skin that’s easily irritated by soaps and detergents, California Baby bubble bath is worth a try. Calendula oil is known for its anti-fungal and anti-bacterial benefits and can help provide relief from skin issues, diaper rash, and eczema. One Amazon reviewer said, “Awesome bubble bath for kiddos with sensitive skin. I have one prone to rashes of all kinds and one with allergies and eczema. This is the only fun bubble bath that causes no irritation to either of them! I think it even helps prevent skin issues.” Aloe extract acts as an emollient to keep skin soft and moisturized, and kids will like the fresh scent of basil leaf extract, anise, and lavender. Bubble wand is included for merry bubble-making! $21.68 AT AMAZON

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.