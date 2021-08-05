We’re A Fan! These Are The Best Ceiling Fans To Help Keep Your Home Cool

Amazon

Searching for the best ceiling fans is no easy feat. There are only a few things that I’ve had trouble pulling the trigger on buying since moving into my new home, and I’m by far the most indecisive with ceiling fans. Artwork and decor for the wall can be moved and rearranged, lighting can be as simple as switching a lampshade, but ceiling fans are always a tedious task to install. And if you don’t like it, it’s an even more tedious task to return.

Picking the best ceiling fans for the bedroom all comes down to functionality, color, lighting, design, and ease of use. With so many of them on the market, it can be a really tough decision to make, especially when it comes to getting down to the main difference between them all. Like always, Scary Mommy has got you covered and we did quite a bit of digging so you don’t have to. Whether you’re looking for ceilings fans with lights, remotes, or would rather keep it simple with a pull chain — we’ve got them all in our top picks below!

Best Ceiling Fans

Hunter Builder Elite If traditional is more your style, the Builder Elite is the one for you. There’s a multi-speed reversible motor that’s ultra-powerful and very quiet. This fan doesn’t come with a light, and it turned on and off by a pull chain. “Simply put, this is BY FAR one of the best products at one of the fairest prices anywhere,” said one Amazon reviewer. ” Installation went without a hitch (in 125 year-old house – that’s a claim one doesn’t hear frequently) and their performance over the first months has been flawless. The are effective, quiet and obviously well made. A real surprise with a trusted name for this price. We are very pleased.” $119.26 AT AMAZON

Honeywell Carnegie Give a rustic vibe to any space you’re trying to decorate. The dual-finish rough pine and chestnut blades are coupled with a bronze finish m and Edison-style light bulbs. Among the 4,000+ reviews, one Amazon reviewer said, “I LOVE this. My ceilings are only 7ft tall and I was nervous this would not work, but its perfect!!! Flush mounted, is 11.5 inches from ceiling to bottom of light cage. It’s perfect for my “industrial farmhouse” vibe with a mix of woods and iron. We had no issues installing it and was a one person job. Took about an hour. Highly recommend!” $109.00 AT AMAZON

EKIZNSN Flush Mount Ceiling Fan Controlled by both remote and app, this 3-speed fan light has all the looks and all the conveniences! It’s an LED light so it’s high temperature resistant, leaving your room as cool as you need it. We’re also loving the Worry-Free Warranty the manufacturer provides. If you’re looking for a modern, sleek ceiling fan, this one’s for you! $153.25 AT AMAZON

Best Ceiling Fans for Bedroom

Hunter Low Profile IV Here’s another traditional fan for those who love low maintenance. The Hunter Low Profile features multi-speed reversible technology with a pull chain to operate. If you need one for multiple rooms, you’ve also got the choice of two, three, and four packs! Take it from this Amazon reviewer who raved, “I needed a smaller fan for a bedroom in a basement. This thing is perfect. It’s a smaller size and it still pushes around a ton of air — so much I usually find myself lowering the setting because it’s making it too chilly! It’s also dead quiet, I almost never notice it’s on.” $84.50 AT AMAZON

Hunter Cassius Great for indoor or outdoor, this sleek black fan has three 52″ blades and a pull chain control. You’ve also got the choice between gray, black, and white. We love the clean look and love how it won’t break the bank even more! One home renovator said, “My go-to fan! Use these in almost every project. I like that they are simple… Great air flow and look perfect. I use them inside and outside and happy with them in every application.” $119.99 AT AMAZON

Parrot Uncle Chandelier Fan Combine a chandelier and ceiling fan in one with this Parrot Uncle fancy fixture. The remote control features a timer for fan speed and the on/off switch, which is great when you’re trying to fall asleep with the fan on, but don’t want it on all night. $182 AT AMAZON

Best Ceiling Fans with Best Lighting

Hunter Key Biscayne Indoor/Outdoor We’ve got another Hunter on our hands! This gorgeous fan has all the functionality you need, and the diversity of being used indoors or outdoors. It also comes with a remote control for easy access on a hot day, but can also works with the connected pull chain. The dimmable LED lights, Whisper Wind motor, and industrial look of this fan makes it totally worth the price! $224.99 AT AMAZON

Fanimation Studio Berlin The Berlin collection features 5 aged bronze blades and an LED light kit with a frosted glass shade. The three speed settings make it easy to maintain the best comfort level for the fam, while the modern look makes it easy on the eyes too. It’s a win-win! “Great fan!” said an Amazon reviewer. “Installation was fairly easy, you put the housing up first and then the blades which wasn’t what I’m used to buy it wasn’t bad. Unit is very quiet, light is bright and dims, self balancing. The remote has a timer too which is pretty cool.” $206.98 AT AMAZON

Honeywell Xerxes This large contemporary fan will elevate any space. It comes with 8-blades, integrated LED light (2700k for that warm color), and a remote control for both the light and fan speed settings. It comes in four finishes: black, white, brushed nickel, and oil-rubbed bronze (pictured). One happy customer said, “The fans are AWESOME! We had no issues with installation and they look great in our rustic-industrial looking home. They do provide a good amount of air/wind as well.” $199.00 AT AMAZON

Best Bedroom Ceiling Fans with Lights and Remote

Minka-Aire F844-CL LightWave This ceiling fan offers a gorgeous contemporary look. It’s WiFi enabled, so you can connect it to your smart home and turn it off with a voice assistant, smartphone, or schedule it to turn on or off on particular hours. It comes in a variety of colors, including black, white, wooden, and silver! $319.95 AT AOMAZON

Westinghouse Comet This model costs just over $100 and offers a universal look that will match nearly any interior design. It provides silent fan blades and powerful airflow at high. Pro tip from Sean Chapman, Founder of Tools’n’Goods: there’s a weak stock lightbulb, so replace it with a more powerful LED bulb if you find it too dim. $117.99 AT AMAZON

DLLT Led Remote Ceiling Fan Looking like a fan from the future, this bladeless fan delivers powerful air movement with a high grade motor. The light itself is dimmable and color changing (white, neutral, and warm), so it’s perfect to adjust to any setting the mood calls for. *Wink, wink* $175.99 AT AMAZON

