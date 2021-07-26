These 22 Thoughtful Housewarming Gifts Will Help Loved Ones Feel At Home In Their New Digs

Amazon/In Good Taste

Housewarming gifts are in order when someone changes dwellings, because, well — moving is no joke. There’s all the time spent packing, the actual moving part, and then what seems like the even longer unpacking period once you’re in the new home. And inevitably, something goes missing (sometimes that’s your sanity, especially if kids are involved) or gets broken along the way. Needless to say, a thoughtful gift is always appreciated by the mover-in-question; after all, it’s a momentous milestone, whether they’ve already had several abodes or this is their very first home.

If you have friends or family that are moving to a new house or apartment, the least you can do (other than carrying a box or two), is to help celebrate their new digs with a thoughtful housewarming gift. Better yet, give them something you can enjoy together once they’re settled in and invite you over for a visit. From a new plant, to a set of colorful glasses, to some upgraded kitchen essentials, there is no shortage of gifts to choose from. Here are the best housewarming gifts to help make their house feel more like a home.

Good Housewarming Gifts For Friends & Family

Bouqs Rustic Honey bouquet Nothing quite brightens up a room like fresh flowers. Add some sunshine to their new home with a bouquet of white roses, yellow yarrow, hot pink alstroemeria, green lepidum, and more. All the flowers from the Bouqs are sourced from sustainable farms (in this particular case, from Ecuador), and then are arranged by florists and delivered fresh to your door. $49 AT THE BOUQS

Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Slippers Keep their toes cozy with a pair of comfy cotton slippers. These Parachute slippers are made with 100 percent cotton and have thick cushioning as well as rubber soles to prevent slipping. They come in two different colors and in unisex sizing; you may even want to give an extra pair so you can wear them when you go visit. One reviewer said, “These are the most comfortable slippers I have purchased! They are well worth the price. I LIVE in them.” $39 AT PARACHUTE

Homesick New Home Scented Candle New homes don’t quite have that distinct smell like new cars do, but maybe that’s a good thing. Instead, you can fill a new home with relaxing scents of jasmine, cedarwood, sandalwood, and lime, and this candle has a burn time of 60-80 hours, which is plenty of time to start making some new memories. One reviewer said, “When I first saw this candle, I was drawn in by the packaging. It’s super cute and everything about it seemed calming and fitting for a ‘new home.’ That alone makes it very giftable. The packaging is sturdy and the candle could definitely be given as-is.” $34.00 AT AMAZON

Brightland Olive Oil Duo This Brightland olive oil duo tastes delicious and looks great sitting on a countertop too. The olives are sourced from a family-run California farm and are custom-blended into two varieties: The Awake oil for cozy nights, and the Alive oil for active days. One reviewer said, “I will never go back to other oils again. Brightland has brought a whole new dimension to our meals. I will make these products my go-to gift for friends and family.” $74 AT BRIGHTLAND

Our Place Always Pan Chances are, you’ve seen this pan on your Instagram feed, and for good reason — not only is it chic, but it’s designed to be multi-functional and can replace your fry pan, saute pan, skillet, steamer, spoon rest, and more. The pan has a non-toxic, nonstick ceramic coating, built-in spoon rest, pour spouts, and comes with a nesting steamer/colander. Plus, it comes in a number of muted colors to complement all types of kitchen decor. All in all, it’s the ideal gift for minimalists or anyone moving into a small space (city apartment, perhaps?). One reviewer said, “This is by far the best pan I have ever purchased. I have been looking for a good skillet but within a year it’s in the trash. Not only is this pan easy to clean, it’s a non-stick pan, you can even use it to steam vegetables. I leave it on my stovetop. It may be pricey but it’s worth every penny.” $145 AT OUR PLACE

The Sill Snake Plant A home with plants is a happy home. Add a bit of greenery to a new home by giving them a low-maintenance snake plant that even brown thumbs can keep alive. The plant has striking vertical leaves and doesn’t require much sun or water, making it the ideal extra roommate. $60 AT THE SILL

Estelle Colored Glass Mixed Stemless Set Add a pop of color to their cabinets and tables with this set of gorgeous, colorful stemless glasses. Estelle’s founder was inspired by her grandmother’s love of antiquing, and these glasses are hand blown by artisans in Poland to make a statement in a new home. Drinking wine or water out of these glasses will make any hour feel like a happy hour. $160 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

In Good Taste The Cascade Collection Enjoy a little wine tasting right in a new home. The Cascade Collection includes a flight of wines from Washington state, picked to best represent that wine-growing region. They’ll get a six-pack of mini wines, including Pinot Gris, Riesling, Rosé, Cabernet Franc, Merlot, and Cabernet Sauvignon. You can also order a pack of just one varietal, or try other wines from around the world. Each bottle is 187 mL, big enough to share, but small enough if you don’t want to. And once they’re empty, they make great little planters or bottles for trinkets. $49 AT IN GOOD TASTE

Best Housewarming Gifts For Couples

Uncommon Goods Custom Map Coaster Set Celebrate their new home with a set of unique coasters, which can be customized to show approximately nine square miles surrounding their new address, including streets and landscape features. The coasters are made of marble and have a cork backing, and will make a great conversation piece. One reviewer said, “Got it for someone who just bought their first home, and they loved it!!” $65 AT UNCOMMON GOODS

NakedWoodWorks Personalized cutting board Break in a new kitchen with a cutting board that’s personalized just for them. This handmade cutting board comes in walnut or maple wood and can be custom-engraved with the couple’s or family’s name and a meaningful date. They can use it for chopping food, as a cheese board, or as kitchen decor. One reviewer said, “Absolutely beautiful! I purchased this as a gift and the craftsmanship was outstanding. I had a special request for the design and they were happy to oblige! It also arrived earlier than scheduled!!” $24.99 AT AMAZON HANDMADE

Anthropologie Tiled Margot Monogram Mug Let your friends enjoy a morning coffee or tea in matching monogrammed mugs. These stoneware mugs were inspired by French bistro tilework and come in every letter of the alphabet, so you can buy one or two or a few to stock up the cabinets. $8 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

Most Useful Housewarming Gifts

Atlas Tea Club Subscription A good cup of tea can be calming no matter what time of day. Give a monthly tea subscription (choose between three-, six-, and 12-month options), and each month they’ll get delicious loose leaf tea, tasting notes, steeping recommendations, and a postcard from the country of origin. Plus, all the teas are single origin and ethically sourced from small farms around the world. One reviewer said, “This is such a thoughtfully composed tea subscription, from the packaging to the ethical sourcing to the taste. My first box included a black and green tea from Indonesia, and they were both crowd pleasers! I’m ready to be impressed again by the next box!” $60 AT ATLAS TEA CLUB

Bean & Bean Coffee Subscription Moving into a new home — and all the seemingly unending unpacking and organizing after — can be exhausting. Make sure they have some caffeine to keep them going by giving them a monthly subscription of freshly roasted coffee (there’s also decaf available). Bean & Bean is founded by a mother/daughter team, and they also partner with The Sloth Institute so that one percent of online sales are donated to help protect sloths from deforestation and adverse environmental changes. $19 AT BEAN & BEAN

Goldbelly Gift Card Whether they have a nostalgic hometown dish or are looking to find a favorite in their new neighborhood, Goldbelly has them covered. The food delivery has dishes from iconic restaurants from all over the country, whether they’re craving a New York bagel, Texas BBQ, or a dish from a James Beard-winning chef. Bon appetit, indeed. $50 AT GOLDBELLY

Best Housewarming Gifts On Amazon

Terra Flame Tabletop Fire Bowl If the giftees in question are psyched that their new home features a cool outdoor space, the Terra Flame Fire Bowl is a must. The best part about this tabletop bowl is that it’ll bring drama and warmth to any size area, whether it’s a sprawling patio or a tiny deck with a two-seater bistro set. In fact, they can even light the smokeless flame indoors; set on a table, it’ll add instant ambiance, or it can become the crackling flame in a fireplace, minus the wood-hauling and mess. Each Terra Flame comes with 3 cans of gel fuel that burns clean, and there’s a handful of modern bowl designs to choose from. Another fun feature of this unique gift? It can be used for roasting marshmallows! $77.63 AT AMAZON

Amazon Explore Virtual Pasta Making Class Home is where the heart is, and what better way to the heart than a home-cooked meal? With this virtual experience, you can learn how to make authentic, homemade pasta straight from the best source: Italian sisters from Tuscany. Buy the ingredients ahead of time, schedule a date, and be prepared for a delicious time. One reviewer said, “I really enjoyed the sisters and the history of their kitchen. They did a fantastic job teaching and walking you through each step with some pro tips. The pasta I made turned out wonderfully! I loved this.” $50.00 AT AMAZON EXPLORE

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender Make someone feel like a professional chef no matter what their kitchen skills look like. This Vitamix blender has 10 variable speeds and can make soups, salsas, nut butters, smoothies, sauces, batters, baby food, frozen cocktails, and more, with practically just a push of a button. One reviewer said, “The Holy Grail blender, y’all. I grew up with a Vitamix (big, tall, classic model), and since being on my own I have really missed it. I tried food processors (because they’re cheaper), less expensive blenders, immersion blenders, etc. Nothing came close to what a Vitamix can do. If you’re wondering if it’s worth the price, I would give a resounding YES. It’s so supportive of a healthy diet (smoothies, soups, scratch-made dips and salsas, nut milks and butters, etc.) and it’s stupid easy to use AND clean.” $312.96 AT AMAZON

Riedel Champagne Glasses A new home is certainly worth celebrating with a little bubbly, and they can say cheers in style with these Riedel Champagne glasses. This pair of diamond-shaped glasses are made of crystal but are also dishwasher-safe, and they can be used to toast every special or everyday occasion going forward. One reviewer said, “Nice glasses for the price, good size, weight, and if you’re gifting them they come nicely packaged.” $49.99 AT AMAZON

Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker For anyone who loves a good iced coffee, make sure they also have fresh cold brew without having to step outside their new home. This coffee maker includes a shatter-proof, BPA-free pitcher, a fine-mesh filter to keep grounds out, and an airtight lid for easy storage in the fridge. One reviewer said, “Great cold brew system! We had been putting off getting one for so long. We have a Keurig and simply put brewed coffee in the fridge overnight. But as our Keurig seems to be dying, it was time to explore other options. I wish we had done it sooner! This system is so easy to use – add your coffee of choice and water, place it in the fridge and wait for the next day. That’s it!! So easy, great tasting coffee that goes far enough for both of us. It easily fits on a shelf or the door. We’re considering buying a second because of how much coffee my husband drinks or if we have company.” $19.99 AT AMAZON

Sony SRS-XB12 Mini Bluetooth Speaker This mini Bluetooth speaker packs a punch — it’s compact but has loud audio and extra bass so you can really pump up the jams. It has a battery life of up to 16 hours and has a handy, detachable strap. It’s also portable, dust-proof, and waterproof, which makes it ready for any adventure, in or out of the house. One reviewer said, “This little speaker has some of the best sound I’ve ever heard from a Bluetooth speaker at this price range. The driver Sony employs is of a very high quality. The sound coming out of this diminutive speaker is very satisfying and can get quite loud. The bass is quite good, highs are clear, and mids are solid. Setup and connection were very quick and easy, look for SRS-XB12. I have been listening to this with music and movies for the past few hours while charging it at the same time” $58.00 AT AMAZON

Vitruvi Diffuser Turn their home into a relaxing sanctuary with this sleek diffuser. It can cover up to 500 square feet, has two different settings (continuous four-hour or intermittent eight-hour run times), and an automatic shut-off feature for safety. It has a matte ceramic cover and LED light, so it will look attractive whether it’s in use or not. One reviewer said, “There were cheaper options than the Vitruvi, but they all looked really cheap. When my diffuser arrived, I wasn’t disappointed… it was beautifully packaged and has a nice weight to it. It is smaller than the others I had seen in person which is wonderful, it takes up way less space. It looks like a lovely little vase, not too modern, not too classic. It functions flawlessly and really puts out a nice amount of aroma. The lights are unobtrusive and only on one side, so I have it turned so the lights aren’t visible at all. The sound is a very minimal, soft, pleasant water gargle and hum. I am so impressed, I bought a second one for my office.” $119.00 AT AMAZON

AeroGarden Black Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden Make sure there are always fresh herbs within arms reach with this cool, hydroponic garden. It includes an herb seed kit (dill, parsley, thyme, mint, and two types of basil) and can grow up to six plants at once. Plus, it automatically turns on and off the LED grow lights and has a control panel to remind you when to add water and plant food, so having your own indoor garden has never been easier. One reviewer said, “I absolutely love this product. I was skeptical at first, but the reviews were right, the plants grow quickly and take off. We have bought the grow your own and planted jalapenos, tomatillos, bell pepper, and lettuce. All sprouted within a week, and are doing great. I can’t wait for them to bear fruit! The herbal that came with the machine grew fantastic and the basil went crazy big and beautiful. I liked it so much I bought a 2nd one. I would recommend this for anyone and I would gift this for anyone.” $99.97 AT AMAZON

