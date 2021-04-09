If You’re Over The Wire And Charger Mess At Home, This Solution Is For You

Home office

In a day and age when toddlers have tablets, teens have the latest cell phones, and parents have — well — all of the above, our outlets are overworked and in high demand. Chords get tangled like octopus arms and when you’re down to a single power block to pass around (have you seen how much those things cost?) it’s basically pandemonium.

That’s why every tech-using family should have this handy, and — might we add? — affordable charging station where you can juice up everyone’s digital products in one place.

The Hercules Tuff Charging Station features 6 ports and includes 4 Apple-compatible cables for iPhones and iPads, plus 1 type-C cable and 1 micro-USB cable, which can be used with non-Apple products. Each port is sectioned off by an illuminated plastic divider to keep everything safe and neatly stacked, and the unit comes in 3 colors: silver, blue, and pink.

And parents, listen up: In addition to keeping eveyone’s tech charged up, this provides the perfect “landing pad” for your kids’ tech at dinner time or the end of the day … in other words, not in their rooms where they’ll play on it all day. (Genius, we know, but we won’t even take credit for the idea.)

With over 10,500 ratings and a 4.5-star rating, the Hercules Tuff Charging Station is a favorite among tech-using families and people with multiple devices. “There are a lot of products that look like this available on Amazon,” explains one buyer. “This was my second [charging station purchase] attempt. The first one was a major failure, but the Hercules Tuff was a great experience before it even arrived. The staff contacted me with the backstory on the product development. Lightning cables were included. The feature set was better, and more thoughtful than other products. The spacing allows for thick cases, the LED lighting glows to let you know charging is happening or a device is fully charged. The dividers are removable. . . . oh, and as an added benefit, unlike my previous attempt at a USB charging bank, all of the USB ports work. And they work silently. The wattage is sufficient for multiple iPads and phones.”

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.