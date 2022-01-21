The Best Cleaning Toys For Kids, Because It’s Always A Good Idea To Pretend Cleaning Is Fun

Girl playing with Little Tikes First Washer Dryer

Cleaning toys encourage imaginative play that is great for skill-building at an early age — and they are the perfect toys to complement a playhouse, play kitchen, or even a toy car. However, not all cleaning toys are created equal. The best cleaning toys for kids let your little one emulate a “cool” grown-up task, while still offering plenty of kid-friendly features that will keep them entertained once the novelty has worn off.

Imaginative play is crucial for development, but it can still look pretty realistic. Kids don’t know the horrors of soap scum or toilet rings, so to them, cleaning is a fun game that grown-ups get to do. And they make some pretty convincing cleaning toys these days, from a play Dyson vacuum with some genuine suction to a little washing machine with soothing spinning sounds. Or, if you’re looking to show your kid the ins and outs of a full day of cleaning, there’s a 12-piece set that lets your kiddo do everything from “clean” the windows to mop the floor (there’s even a precious “Caution wet floors” sign included). Alternately, if you’re short on space and just want a basic set to entertain your kid without it monopolizing precious floor real estate, there are plenty of compact toys and streamlined sets that can be slipped in and out of closets with ease.

Whether you’re raising a Type-A neat freak like yourself, or if you just want to instill some good cleaning habits from the get-go, here are the 11 best cleaning toys for kids — and there’s one for every budget.

CLEANING TOYS

Cute Stone Color Changing Kitchen Sink If you want to increase the fun of imaginative play, just add water! This functioning toy sink includes toy dishes that change color when submerged in warm water, plus a working faucet and other cute kitchen accessories. But don’t worry, the water cycles through continuously, so you don’t have to keep refilling it. It’s for ages 3 and up, and a few kids can play at once, so it’s great for siblings, too. Just note: It requires a 1.5V AA battery that is not included with purchase. $34.99 AT AMAZON

Casdon Dyson Ball Toy Vacuum Designed for kids ages 3 and up, this mini Dyson ball vacuum is a scaled-down version of the real thing and even offers light suction capabilities and a removable debris drawer. It makes a gentle humming sound and has a clear canister with rainbow balls that whirl around for effect. It weighs less than two pounds, so it’s easy for toddlers to get in on the cleaning action. You’ll need to provide the four C batteries to get it up and running. $24.99 AT AMAZON

Little Tikes First Washer Dryer If your little one loves to fluff and fold, this interactive washer/dryer is the perfect setup for realistic play. The machine plays all the laundry sounds like beeping and drum-turning (which is actually such a soothing sound), and the set includes pretend “dirty clothes”, sorting baskets, and detergent, so your kid can get right to work. This adorable cleaning toy is designed for kids aged 2 and up, and it runs on four AA batteries that are included with the set. $39.00 AT AMAZON

Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Light-up Learning Vacuum For toddlers ages 12 to 36 months who need cleanup to have a few more bells and whistles, this light-up vacuum has music, lights, and a fun on/off switch to control the vacuum sounds. The canister lights up, and the vacuum sings songs about working together, because even the most seasoned cleaners need a soundtrack for clean-up time. The highly-rated play vac comes backed by more than 7,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, and it even comes with the three AAA batteries it needs to work right out of the box. $18.26 AT AMAZON

BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster Junior You can’t talk about cleaning without mentioning the iconic Dustbuster, and this junior version from Black + Decker is possibly more fun than the real thing. Designed for kids ages 3 and up, it has a push button to trigger the sound, and white swirling “dust” beads, too. It’s a great tool to practice vacuuming until your little helper is ready for the real thing. One Amazon customer said this toy “has been one of our very best purchases.” Note: The three AA batteries it takes to run are included. $14.99 AT AMAZON

SCRUBIT Kids Car Wash Activity Kit This car washing activity kit is designed for slightly older kids (5 and up) because it can be used to actually help you clean the car (rejoice!). Complete with a microfiber mitt and three cleaning cloths, a wheel brush, an expandable squeegee, and an adorable collapsible bucket, your little helper will have everything they need to suds up the car. Just add soap and water and you’ll have endless fun on your hands (and maybe a sparkly clean vehicle to boot). The set is highly rated on Amazon with an impressive 4.7-star rating. $25.00 AT AMAZON

TOY CLEANING SETS

Melissa & Doug Let's Play House Dust! Sweep! Mop! 6 Piece Pretend Play Set If you want to talk about crowd-pleasing toys, this set has over 29,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. For ages 3-6, the kit includes a broom, mop, duster, and dust pan and brush. They’re made with sturdy wood handles so they’ll last for years to come, and the set includes a storage stand to encourage organization, too. $29.00 AT AMAZON

EP Exercise N Play Kids Cleaning Set This sweet dino-themed cleaning set includes five cleaning tools and a plastic stand to hang everything up. The top of a stand has a little water-spraying dinosaur, and all the parts are made of a durable, kid-friendly plastic that is both lightweight and easy to grip. Best for kids aged 3 and up, this set is sure to keep the little ones busy so you can get some actual cleaning done. $40.00 AT AMAZON

Play22 Kids 12 Piece Cleaning Set This huge 12-piece set has literally everything your little cleaner could need to clean those big, imaginary messes (plus some actual real-life messes). Clean and polish surfaces with microfiber cloths, a duster, and a spray bottle; then get those floors shining with the included mop, broom, and dust pan. Don’t forget the “wet floor” sign for safety! Amazon customers say this is a great alternative to the wooden sets, and that it’s the “perfect size” for smaller kids. While it’s recommended for kids ages 3 and up, reviewers noted that even younger toddlers love the set. $23.99 AT AMAZON

Melissa & Doug Spray, Squirt & Squeegee Play Set - Pretend Play Cleaning Set If your play kitchen could use some elbow grease, this pretend-play cleaning set has all the tools your kid will need to get everything spotless. Designed for kids ages 3 to 6, the working spray bottle, scrub brush, and squeegee are great for some bath time play, too. The 9-piece set includes a little portable caddy to keep everything in one place, plus a cleaning checklist so your LO can learn the responsibility of cleaning a whole-ass house. With a 4.8-star rating after thousands of Amazon reviews, this is one affordable set that’s worth an “add to cart.” $13.99 AT AMAZON

Fisher-Price Clean-up and Dust Set If you’re not ready for your LO to actually get their hands dirty, you can still start building their cleaning skillz with imaginative play. This set includes a duster and a wooden sweeper-mop with a removable cloth that you can pop into the washing machine when it gets gross. You can use the tools to clean up the adorable felt spider web and dust bunny, which teaches kids to identify dirt and mess at a young age without exposing them to actual allergens. Designed for kids ages 3 and up, it comes in a tidy little box, too, so it makes a great gift for the mini neat freak in your life. $14.99 AT AMAZON

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.