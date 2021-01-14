The Most Awesome Race Car Toys And Tracks For The Kid Obsessed With Racing

Getty Images/Lane Oatey

Race car toys are all the rage for boys and girls of any age. There is little in this world that’s more fun than putting a car on a race track and imagining you’re the driver, your hair blowing elegantly beneath your helmet. Starting at a young age, humans are basically obsessed with cars for life (and yes, the Disney characters from Cars count). From remote control cars and race car track toys to the real thing, cool cars will always be a thing in your kid (and adult) life.

So whether you choose a remote control car or a car that can cruise for your little one, here are some of our favorite choices for kids that need four wheels.

The Best Race Track Toys

USA Toyz Snap Trax Construction Set This do-it-yourself construction race track set is super fun and educational. Offering insight into how real construction sites work as well as an opportunity to build and race on a track, this toy comes lit with LED tracks and is a unique way for young kids to explore. $29.95 AT AMAZON

LOYO Toddler Car Ramp Toys This cute basic slope ramp is a toddler and young kid favorite. An easy way to build hand-eye coordination, cognitive skills, and basic problem solving, this winding slope track offers tons of focused fun. $32.99 AT AMAZON

Vimzone Dinosaur World Road Race Track This race track and dinosaur bonus set is ideal for children who can’t choose just one thing to play with. As a dual race car track and dinosaur world, this race is easy to assemble and will do wonders for the imagination. $23.99 AT AMAZON

The Best Kids’ Race Tracks

Fisher-Price Little People Launch and Loop Raceway This Fisher-Price vehicle play set is a race track with fun slopes to go down as well as a bonus loop that will have kids squealing in excitement. Ample with sweet tricks including a trap door feature, this surprising race car play set has years of potential for your little ones. $35.00 AT AMAZON

Construction Themed Race Car Set This toy set makes a construction-themed race track with a flexible set of tracks for numerous shape possibilities. Flexible and easy to build for even the smallest of hands, this amazing set comes with five vehicles, multiple signs and other construction equipment, and nearly 200 dynamic track pieces. $43.99 AT AMAZON

VATOS Race Tracks This race track is fun and good for comprehension training in young kiddos. This little adventure set can help build hand-eye coordination, reflexes, and strategy. Its fun colors, simple use, and creative design will hold kids’ attention forever (OK, we wish, but for a long time)! $25.99 AT AMAZON

Step2 Hot Wheels Road Rally Raceway The Step2 Hot Wheels Raceway features an eight-foot track and a raised platform for fast downhill racing. The set also comes with a winning podium so small players can showcase who wins the great race. $58.94 AT AMAZON

The Best Electric Race Car Tracks

USA Toys Kid Nitro Race Car Building Set These STEM build-your-own race cars are perfect for young children who are building their dexterity. Offering hands-on building and engineering as well as racing toys, kids will be obsessed with this safe drill and tinker toy race car set. $22.95 AT AMAZON

SGILE Remote Control Car The SGILE remote control car is fast, strong, and super realistic. Easy to steer and operate, this extensively quality-tested car will zoom so fast it shocks you. It’s a good activity for boys and girls who love speed and racing. $45.99 AT AMAZON

Ontel Magic Tracks Remote Race Car Set The Magic Tracks remote control race car set by Ontel is truly magical. It’s a glow in the dark set that’s perfect for nighttime play at sleepovers with friends. This buildable, 16-foot track comes with a race car, a police car, and two remote controls for team play. $29.49 AT AMAZON

The Best Toddler Race Cars

Hot Wheels Pixar Character Cars Great for Hot Wheels lovers and Pixar lovers, this collector’s set of character cars will brighten your kid’s day right away. Featuring Mike and Sully, Mr. Incredible, Wall-E, Nemo and Dory, this little collectable kit will be an exciting addition to your at-home raceway. $23.99 AT AMAZON

Uenjoy Ride on Car with Remote Control This Uenjoy electric car is perfect for kids who love racing and think playing pretend isn’t enough. This Jeep-inspired collectable car has both remote and manual control, so for young kids, parents can choose to operate it themselves. With strong but safe motors, this fun cruiser will have your kids going faster than there young hearts ever imagined (but within reason). $239.99 AT AMAZON

BEZGAR Remote Control Car The BEZGAR Toy Grade Ferrari is just as fun for toddlers as it is for teenagers. It’s a fully functional remote control car that’s steadfast and strong. With an 80-foot range and wide movement flexibility, your weekends will soon be dedicated to time with this small beast. AT AMAZON

Little Brown Box Kids 12V Licensed Mercedes You’ll be jealous of your kid’s new Mercedes after you gift them this baby. The Little Brown Box Mercedes Benz is easy to assemble and can operate both remotely and manually, so it covers a wide range of ages. Available in four classy colors, this satisfying ride is a weekend activity must. $179.99 AT AMAZON

Step2 Push Around Buggy For miniature riders, the Step2 Push Around Buggy is a wonderful first-time racing experience. This toy car is perfect for long walks when the stroller isn’t quite fun enough. All the other toddlers will be jealous when they see your little one’s hair flapping in the wind. With a molded cup and snack holder, your toddler will never want to get out of this thing. $59.99 AT AMAZON

Now hopefully you have some kick-ass choices for your kid's new set of wheels.

