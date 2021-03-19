Compost Beginner? These Are The Best Compost Tumblers For An Eco-Friendly Home

Amazon

Compost tumblers aren’t exactly sexy. In fact, most environmental issues aren’t. But with global warming and climate change, it’s important to be as not-harmful to the environment as possible (at Scary Mommy, we’re super on board with this, and have awesome clean product roundups if you’re just starting out, like this eco-friendly laundry detergent list, natural cleaning products, and our pro-environment gift guide). Lately, more eco-conscious parents are warming up to the idea of composting — the natural process of turning decaying organic material into a fertilizer or soil. If you’re not sure which compost tumblers are the best to use, read on.

To compost, take your food scraps from cooking and instead of throwing them in the trash (because they will not biodegrade at a landfill due to a lack of oxygen), throw them into the compost. Over time, this pile of natural, organic matter — fruit and veggie scraps, egg shells, moldy bread, etc. — will become soil.

But if you want to speed up the composting process a bit, then a compost tumbler could really come in handy. Most compost tumblers require you to turn the compost over to turn it into soil quicker. It’s not hard — in fact, composting is one of the easiest and most helpful things you can do for the planet — and yet, some people find it intimidating.

If you’re thinking of becoming that bada** family that composts, check out our top 8 picks for the most efficient compost tumblers!

Best Compost Tumblers

EJWOX Garden Compost Bin from BPA Free Materia With a near perfect rating – 4.4 stars out of a possible 5 – and nearly 2,000 reviews from composters who run the gamut from beginner to avid, the EJWOX Dual Rotating Compost Tumbler is one of the most convenient composting bins there is. Why? The convenience lies in this particular composter’s dual chambers. The dual chambers allow for continuous composting, meaning that while one side of the bin – one chamber – is finishing up its process of becoming compost, the other side might already be done, and therefore, ready to use. Keep adding finished compost from the tumbler to your garden without rushing to empty it out. After all, you have the other chamber still working while you garden. What’s more convenient than that?! Other qualities reviewers love are the built-in aeration system – which features an aerated internal bar that both mixes the compost and increases airflow – and its convenient loading height with easy, slide-open doors. $89.99 AT AMAZON

FCMP Outdoor IM4000 Tumbling Composter If you consider yourself a composting novice, there is absolutely no better place to start than this FCMP Composting Starter Kit. The kit comes with the FCMP Outdoor IM4000 Tumbling Composter – one of Amazon’s most well-rated composters – and a 4-pound bag of Black and Espoma Organic Traditions Composter Starter. The tumbling composter itself can hold up to 37 gallons of compost and a uniquely shaped 8-sized dual chamber that allows you to use compost in the garden while also making a new batch in the adjacent compartment. This tumbler should be turned five to six times every few days and if situated in a location with the proper amount of sunlight, it could finish your compost in as fast as two weeks. The FCMP Composting Starter Kit is also reasonably priced – considering you’re not only getting a composter but a bag of compost starter, too – and has amassed more than 9,000 reviews online. It’s easy to use, relatively aesthetically pleasing compared to some bulkier compost tumblers, and all in all, cost-effective. $104.01 AT AMAZON

Goplus Compost Tumbler Outdoor Garden Waste Bin Grass Food Trash Fertilizer Barrel Black (45-Gallon with Wheels) Reduce your carbon footprint with the high-quality Goplus Compost Tumbler Outdoor Garden Waste Bin. Featuring a rotatable barrel, aerating holes for more efficiently mixing in oxygen, and a large compacity of up to 45 gallons, the best attribute the GoPlus Compost Tumbler has is its wheels. Yep – you can wheel this baby around the yard at your leisure! After all, compost can be fickle and if it gets too much or not enough sun, the soil inside could be unaffected. Until you find that absolutely perfect location in your backyard, the best part of the GoPlus is that it is easily portable, thanks to the fact that it’s on wheels. $159.99 AT AMAZON

Miracle-Gro Small Compost Compact Single Chamber Outdoor Garden Compost Tumbler Let’s not forget that some of us are dealing with smaller spaces and don’t exactly have an acre of land on which to compost. Still, even if you’ve got a tiny yard or are composting while living the #apartmentlife, the Miracle-Gro Compact Single Chamber Outdoor Compost Bin is designed for small spaces. After all, “compact” is literally in the title! Despite its size, don’t underestimate what the Miracle-Gro Compact Single Chamber Outdoor Compost Bin can do. It holds as much as 18.5 gallons of compostable material and fits like a glove on balconies, porches, patios, or rooftop gardens, making it a meaningful option for city living. It churns out compost relatively fast – in just about four to six weeks if turned and aerated regularly. This soil-maker also features internal mixing bars inside; these bars work hard to aerate and speed up the decomposition process so that you have your garden-ready compost sooner rather than later. $62.90 AT AMAZON

Vitamix 068051 FoodCycler If it’s the world’s easiest and most convenient way to compost that you’re looking for, then you’ll have to pay the price for the Vitamix 068051 FoodCycler. Priced at just about $400, the FoodCycler from Vitamix is an absolute game-changer amongst composters. There’s no rotating, no tumbling, no turning over time to get your soil. Simply throw food scraps in the FoodCycler, press the “start” button and step-by-step, the FoodCycler dries, then grinds, then cools. At the end of the whole process – which only takes a few hours – you’ll have yourself fresh soil that’s ready to go. If you consider yourself a composting guru or alternatively, find convenience to be the most important factor in your composting journey, the FoodCycler is definitely the way to go. Less mess, less storing organic matter, and a much, much quicker turnaround. $399.95 AT AMAZON

FCMP Outdoor Half Size 19 Gallon Plastic Rolling Composter Tumbler Bin Maybe you want to try your hand at a rolling composter. This tumbler bin doesn’t come with a handle because it’s the soccer-ball-ice-cream maker of compost (you know, the plastic soccer ball that you filled with heaving whipping cream and sugar, then kicked around the living room to make ice cream as a kid?). Anyway, this rolling composter tumbler bin works almost exactly like that. To break up the 19 gallons of compost inside the FCMP Outdoor Half-Size Rolling Composter, roll it around the yard (kind of like how you would roll a tire – LOL!) five to six times a week every two to three days. By rolling this composter, the organic matter inside breaks down more readily, turning into soil more quickly. It features ergonomic handholds for easy moving and gripping and also contains aeration holes and fins to break up clumps inside and to maximize aeration and oxygen levels. This inexpensive tumbler – one of the most cost-effective on this list – is made from recycled, UV-inhibited, and BPA-free polyethylene plastic. Once done, the now-fertile soil inside can be used for planting and gardening. $59.99 AT AMAZON

Magnetic Compost Caddy Not quite a rotating compost tumbler, the Compost Caddy from SimpleHuman is exactly that – a caddy designed to store compost scraps more conveniently before it’s ready to be crushed into soil. Made of a stainless-steel surface to minimize odor and also outfitted with a 30-pack of Code Z custom-fit compostable liners (that decompose fully along with the organic matter), the Compost Caddy means you can store compost in your kitchen without the hassle, smell, and overall yuck factor. The Caddy is magnetic, so it easily attaches to a magnetic dock that hangs alongside your regular trash can. The magnetic Caddy also detaches for easy functionality; place it on the counter while cooking so you can easily toss scraps inside as you go. And because the Compost Caddy will be around such sticky, yucky, sometimes moldy company, its stainless-steel surface is also layered in a fingerprint-proof coating infused with Agion, an EPA-approved antimicrobial that deters bacteria, fungi, mold, and mildew from growing. Who says composting has to be intimidating?! $50 AT SIMPLE HUMAN

Hot Frog FCMP Outdoor 37 Gallon Chamber Quick Curing Rolling Compost Tumbler Bin for Soil From spoil to soil! With FCMP being one of the most trusted brands in the composting community, we’d be remiss to include the Outdoor Hot Frog Rolling Compost Tumbler Bin. Also a roller, the Hot Frog holds 18 more gallons of composting space than the aforementioned rolling composter from FCMP. So, if it’s more space you’re looking for – maybe if you’re a bigger fam with bigger appetites – then you may want to consider the full 37 gallons. Featuring a similar rolling chamber design, the Outdoor Hot Frog Rolling Compost Tumbler Bin can transform food scraps and other biodegradable/compostable matter into soil in as little as two weeks. (If you’ve ever tried composting the traditional way, then you understand just how fast that is!) It’s got a removable door, aeration holes for increasing oxygen, and features a corrosion-resistant frame made of recycled polypropylene. To use, roll it around the yard and into the garden, and when ready, dump your newly minted compost into the garden. $99.99 AT AMAZON

