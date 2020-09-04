Disney’s New ‘Mulan’ Merch Will Bring Honor To Us All

Disney Store

The new live-action Mulan movie we’ve been waiting for skipped theaters and went straight to Disney Plus Premier Access, which means, for an extra $30, we can watch Mulan kick butt as many times as we’d like. I don’t know about you, but reliving my ’90s childhood and watching the highly-anticipated remake is what I plan on doing Labor Day Weekend. Tbh, totally worth the $30. (And if you don’t feel like spending the cash, you can always wait until December 4, when Mulan becomes available on regular Disney+ streaming). Best of all? Disney just launched brand new Mulan merch, too. If Mulan becomes your kids’ new fave hero, you might as well get them (and yourself) some Mulan goods.

Disney’s Mulan Collection includes two Funko dolls, costumes (right in time for Halloween!), mugs, T-shirts, masks (!!!) and more. Check it out below.

Mulan Imperial Palace Pin Pin collectors will want to get their hands on t his Imperial Palace pin, which is part of the special Disney Castle Collection (this is #3 in the series of 10). This is a limited edition, so add it to your cart ASAP (even more so if you think this would make a great holiday gift — it’ll most likely be gone by then). $30 AT SHOP DISNEY

Mulan and Xianniang Doll Set by Hasbro We love Mulan, but Xianniang, an ally of the Rouran army, is also a super powerful character we’ll come to know very well after watching Mulan. If you haven’t purchased a solo Mulan doll yet, surprise your LO with this set of two — it’ll make playtime way more awesome. $50 AT SHOP DISNEY

Mulan Sound Effects Sword This special sword, which is designed to look exactly like Mulan’s, features engraved symbols for ”loyal,” ”brave” and ”true,” and make “sword” noises as your kid plays with it. This is safe for kids ages 3+. $50 AT SHOP DISNEY

Mulan Cloth Face Masks 2-Pack These Mulan-themed face masks are lightweight and fit snuggly on both kids and adults (sizes range from Youth Small to Adult Extra Large) — so you don’t have to be a kid in order to stay safe *and* show off your Mulan fandom. Right now, these are available for pre-order, but since everyone and their mom (literally) will be adding these face masks to their carts, we totally suggest you pre-order as soon as possible! **These masks are not medical or surgical-grade** $12 AT SHOP DISNEY **Pre-Order**

Mulan Mommy and Me Collection If dressing up as Mulan and mini-Mulan is something you want to plan for, shop this costume collection! It comes with: a Mulan deluxe costume for adults, a Mulan deluxe costume for kids, Mulan’s sword, and a Mulan “Two Reflections” doll. Each product is sold separately! $25 AT SHOP DISNEY

Mulan Riding Black Wind Watercolor Mug If you’re a mug hoarder like myself, you’ll want to get this new Mulan-themed mug as soon as humanely possible. What could be more empowering than looking at watercolor of Mulan on her trusty horse as you drink your coffee every morning? $17 AT SHOP DISNEY

Mulan Imperial Palace Puzzle by Ravensburger Puzzles have been the ~trendy~ thing to do during quarantine, and honestly, they’re still really fun and relaxing to complete, no matter what — and they make for a great family activity. We love this Imperial Palace 1,000-piece puzzle. It’ll take awhile to complete, but you may want a frame ready to go once you do. What else are you gonna do with this masterpiece? $25 AT SHOP DISNEY

Mulan Limited Edition Doll 17'' For serious doll collectors, this one is beautifully detailed and comes with Mulan’s sword and phoenix, as well as her full ensemble. The Mulan doll includes a certificate of authenticity. $130 AT SHOP DISNEY

