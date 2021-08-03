9 Best Dog Toothpastes For Fresher Puppy Kisses (And Healthier Teeth & Gums)

Getty Images/ Photoboyko

Dog toothpaste is an important purchase when you’re a dog parent, because turns out, brushing your pup’s teeth is as important as brushing yours. Not only does it helps eliminate your dog’s stinky breath (or at least some of it), but brushing your dog’s teeth can help prevent gum disease and tooth decay. In fact, veterinary dental specialists say that if you brush your pooch’s teeth regularly, they can even live longer. (Yes, they’re a lot of work, so if your kid’s begging for a pet but you can’t commit, a realistic dog toy may suffice.)

Some dogs will let you jump right in and start brushing their teeth daily, but others will need you to work your way up to brushing regularly without the toothbrush getting chomped. If that sounds like an unrealistic goal (we get it, we’re lucky if we can get our kids to brush their teeth), even brushing three times a week will significantly help remove plaque and tartar buildup and prevent periodontal disease, the most common clinical condition in adult dogs according to the AKC Canine Health Foundation.

What happens if you don’t brush your dog’s teeth?

Periodontal disease affects your dog’s mouth, but it can also carry bacteria directly into the bloodstream and affect your dog’s organs. Furthermore, oral conditions can cause severe pain for your poor pet. So yeah, it’s time to start brushing your dog’s teeth.

What human toothpaste is safe for dogs?

PSA: Even though it might be tempting, it’s extremely important not to use human toothpaste on dogs. The artificial sweetener Xylitol is not meant to be swallowed and is toxic for animals. There may be some all-natural products out there that are safer, but it’s best to ask your vet before using any on your pooch.

Does dog toothpaste really work?

Most toothpastes for dogs contain ingredients that are good for scrubbing away plaque with a toothbrush, while some work by simply spraying into your dog’s mouth — best for dogs who won’t tolerate a toothbrush. Enzymatic toothpaste is specially formulated with enzymes to reduce bacteria, which can lessen tartar buildup and help with bad breath.

When it comes to choosing the right toothpaste for your dog, it makes the most sense to stick with a flavor you know they like. Sure, mint flavor is probably the most appealing to you, but if your dog has an aversion to toothpaste, you might want to stick with a meat or peanut butter flavor.

To get your dog’s oral hygiene on track, take a look at our top dog toothpaste options below.

Best Dog Toothpaste

Virbac C.E.T. Enzymatic Toothpaste When a toothpaste comes highly recommended by veterinary professionals, like Virbac’s C.E.T. toothpaste, it’s hard not o make it your go-to product. This toothpaste has a C.E.T. dual enzyme system to stop the formation of plaque, and it’s formulated specifically for dogs and cats. One reviewer wrote: “After one use of C.E.T., my pup has had noticeably whiter teeth. After his second brushing, and with the help of my finger nail, the black ring of buildup at his gum line just slid off without effort!” Flavors: beef, poultry, vanilla mint $9.66 AT AMAZON

Sentry Petrodex Advanced Dental Care Enzymatic Dog Toothpaste Your dog will love the flavor of this toothpaste, and you’ll love its benefits. The veterinary strength enzymatic formula uses hydrogen peroxide to keep plaque and tartar under control. For best results, the recommended usage is two to three times a week. One reviewer wrote, “I’ve been using Petrodex Enzymatic Toothpaste a few times a week for the last month. The toothpaste softened and loosened the tartar that was on his back teeth, and I was able to use a tooth scaler to scrap off the tartar.” Flavor: poultry $8.77 AT AMAZON

Arm & Hammer Tartar Control Kit Here’s a kit that comes with all the oral hygiene essentials: toothpaste, toothbrush, and a finger brush. If your dog is anti-toothbrush, a finger brush (or even damp gauze on your finger) works by placing a small amount of toothpaste on the brush and letting your dog lick it off. Keep doing that until they’re comfortable with it, then you can start rubbing their teeth. Made with natural ingredients, this toothpaste will neutralize your dog’s bad breath, whiten their teeth, and reduce tartar buildup. Flavor: banana mint $6.99 AT AMAZON

Paws & Pals Tartar Control Toothpaste Kit This doggy dental care kit has a toothbrush, finger brush, and two tubes of beef flavored toothpaste. It’s a great tasting toothpaste (according to dogs, obv) that fights bad breath, tooth decay, tartar build-up, gum disease, and plaque. The included two large tubes of toothpaste are great for homes with more than one dog (it works great for cats, too). Flavor: beef $14.95 AT AMAZON

TropiClean Oral Care Gel This oral care gel makes your dog’s dental routine so much easier because there’s no brushing at all. The instructions say to apply two drops of gel to each side of your dog’s mouth daily. The ingredients (which include green tea) are formulated to help remove plaque and tartar without brushing. So, if you really can’t get around to brush your dog’s teeth, this one’s a good option. One reviewer wrote, “I don’t know if this magical stuff is made from the tears of unicorns or what, but if that’s the case, well sorry Mr. Unicorn, but my dog’s teeth have never looked so amazing.” $7.99 AT AMAZON

Petsmile Travel Size Dog Toothpaste We love when essential products come in travel sizes, like this dog and cat toothpaste formulated to help reduce gingivitis and other dental issues. A travel size dog toothpaste is ideal for traveling, of course, but it also makes sense if you want to try it out with your pet before really committing. Flavor: London broil (Nothing but the best for your pup.) $15.00 AT AMAZON

Vet's Best Enzymatic Dog Toothpaste This toothpaste is formulated by veterinarians, so it’s naturally loved by veterinarians. Even better, over 21,000 pet parents agree, according to their Amazon ratings. Flavor: grape (That’s confusing for us, too, but dogs seem to love it.) $5.37 AT AMAZON23

Best Natural Dog Toothpaste

Radius Organic Dog Toothpaste It’s important to know the ingredients you’re giving your dog, but with this USDA organic toothpaste, you know the ingredients are completely safe for dogs. The company says that even humans can use this toothpaste — but like, probably going to skip that offer. Flavor: cinnamon $12.99 AT AMAZON

Bristly Natural Dog Toothpaste If finding a natural toothpaste for your dog is important to you, this one is a great option. The human grade enzymatic toothpaste fights bad breath and plaque and promotes good bacteria. One reviewer wrote, “While every dog will be different, my dog LOVES this toothpaste and has come to actually look forward to and enjoy having his teeth brushed, which he used to run away from.” Flavor: beef $11.99 AT AMAZON

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.