Toy Dogs For Kids Who Desperately Want A Puppy (But You’re Like, “Hell No”)

The best dog toys for kids (not to be confused with dog toys for dogs) are *almost* as good as the real furry thing! If you have a kid who’d rather spend time with dogs than with people (we get it), check out our list of adorable puppy toys for kids. From walking puppy toys to snuggly stuffies for babies, we’ve rounded up the best mom-approved gifts for all kids who just really, really love dogs.

As opposed to a real living pup, the toys on this list can give your child a sense of responsibility for caring for a pet, but without all the poop and shedding. So, if a real dog isn’t in the cards for your family right now — or even if you already have your own good dog at home — let us help you find the perfect toy dog for your kid.

Walking Dog Toys

Haktoys Flip Over Puppy This cute puppy with black spots and a pink bandana has been trained well. It can flip over and walk on carpet and hard surfaces. And according to the company, it’s hypoallergenic, which is a weird selling point considering it’s a toy, but it made us laugh. $18.75 AT AMAZON

fisca Robotic Dog If you can’t get your kid a real dog, the next best thing (aside from a cat) is a robotic dog. This smart dog can be programmed to walk, dance, blink, look around, and interact. It isn’t cuddly or soft, but it’s super engaging and can keep kids occupied for a long time, which is very ideal. $59.99 AT AMAZON

Electronic Pet Dog Harry is a smart electronic pet dog that responds to touch. It can walk, bark, sing, dance, and play chase. According to reviews, Harry is sturdy enough to live in a house full of kids who may or may not understand the concept of being gentle. $20.89 AT AMAZON

Barbie Walk and Wag Puppy There’s no question that this cute little white puppy belongs to Barbie. She’s wearing a pink tutu, after all. She comes with fun accessories, and when her leash is pulled, she barks, walks, and wags her tail. $24.99 AT BEST BUY

Dog Toys With a Leash

Meva Walking and Barking Puppy This adorable fluff ball walks and wags its tail like a real dog. Of course, it can’t walk as fast as a real dog, so it’ll likely get dragged around the house a bit, but what toy doesn’t? It comes with a remote control leash, and you can choose from a white, brown, or black dog. $42.95 AT AMAZON

Play22 Plush Puppy Doll Set When you get a new puppy, you have to get all the puppy essentials. This little guy comes with everything—a leash, carrier, food bowl, dog bone, dog bed, tennis ball, and brush—all things you’d need for the real deal. FYI, this pup is on the smaller side (6.5 by 7 inches) and would make an adorable “pet” for your kid’s favorite doll. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Goldendoodle Stuffed Animal Adoption Set This sweet Goldendoodle is ready to be adopted into his forever home. His name is Max, and he comes with a leash, carrying bag, toys, a name tag, and an adoption paper ready to be filled out. This seals the deal that your kid’s found a “fur-ever” friend! $59.00 AT CRATE&KIDS

FurReal Friends My Poopin Pup Pretend poop is way more fun than real poop—at least for parents. This little furry friend makes sounds when it needs to go. It comes with a detachable leash, treats, and a cleanup bag—which is a great way to teach your kids how to be responsible pet owners. Consider this a teaching toy if you’re planning on adding a real-life pooch to the family! $24.99 AT AMAZON

Dog Toys for Babies

VTech Care for Me Learning Carrier This educational and interactive toy from VTech is a great introduction to caring for a pet. The set comes with a plush puppy, bowl, ball, comb, and a bottle to encourage role play. Light up buttons on the carrier teach letters, shapes, pet care, songs, and sounds. The songs will likely drive you crazy, but your baby will love them. $24.99 AT AMAZON

LeapFrog My Pal Violet Violet isn’t just a toy dog, she also helps babies learn first words, feelings and emotions, and colors and numbers. She comes equipped with over 40 songs and lullabies, over 15 personalized activities, and over 5,000 Amazon reviews with a nearly-perfect rating, overall. $19.88 AT AMAZON

Pound Puppy The classic Pound Puppies from the ’80s are back and basically the same as you remember them. They even come in the same Pound Puppy box with an adoption paper. Each puppy also comes with a sheet of stickers and a serious dose of nostalgia. While it’s excellent for teaching kids the joy of adopting a shelter pup, let’s be honest: This one’s really for you. $19.99 AT AMAZON

VTech Pull and Sing Puppy This one is a friendly push/pull toy dog that plays songs while helping your baby build motor skills. Various songs and lessons introduce numbers, colors, and parts of the body. And in case anyone was wondering, it has an option to turn the volume down. $20.49 AT AMAZON

Gund Animated Stuffed Puppy Okay, it doesn’t get much cuter than Puddles the animated puppy. This little guy sings, moves, and offers a fun surprise at the touch of his nose. He’s also super soft and cuddly, making him extra fun for baby dog lovers to interact with him! $40.00 AT AMAZON

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.