The Best Dog Mom Gifts For Anyone Whose Pup Is Their Baby

The best dog mom gift ideas are the ones that celebrate a pet parent’s love for their most loyal companion. Maybe it’s a custom framed portrait of their furry friend. Maybe it’s a sweet picture book that instills an appreciation for the canine kind in their human puppies … er … kids. And as any loving mama will tell you, receiving a gift for her baby (in this case, the beloved dog), is just as good as receiving a gift for herself. Because as parents, one of the greatest joys in life is seeing our little ones happy — even the ones with fur. (And sometimes, especially the ones with fur.)

So in the name of loving all your children — even those with four legs — we’ve rounded up the best gifts for dog moms found on Amazon and beyond. From bougie treats and dog beds to personalized dog-themed gifts for the home, these presents are paw-fect for a birthday, Mother’s Day, or any other gift-giving occasion.

Best Dog Mom Mother’s Day Gifts On Amazon

Primitives by Kathy I'll Be Watching You Dish Towel Not only is this a hilariously adorable gift for a dog mom, but it’s a hilariously adorable gift for a person who grew up in the ’90s and likely listened to “Every Breath You Take” by The Police because it was on the radio station non-stop. We love that this kitchen towel is high-quality, too. So it’ll be a kitchen staple for a looooong time. $6.73 AT AMAZON

Crazy Dog T-Shirts "I Like Dogs and Maybe 3 People" T-Shirt Where is the lie?! This poly-cotton blend comes in four different colors (gray, pink, purple, and light blue), and it’s made to be worn all the time. Wash it all you want and it only gets softer and more comfortable. Dog moms like to wear their love for their BFF (best furry friend) loud and proud, so they’ll 100% get a kick out of this. $16.99 AT AMAZON

ULTRAIDEAS Women's Cozy Memory Foam Slippers You’re not a dog parent until you’ve lost at least two pairs of slippers to your puppy’s bad teething habits. It happens! But every dog mama would sure love a new pair. We love this one from Amazon — it’s made with ultra-comfy memory foam, is lined with fleece for warmth, has an anti-skid rubber sole so no need to worry about slipping by the water bowl (lol), and it’s super cute. $24.90 AT AMAZON

Eccolo Beth Briggs Desk Size Hardcover Journal For work-from-home notes, daily to-do lists, home-schooling scribbles, or journaling (why not?), this adorable 8″ x 10″ option is perfect for the crazy dog lady in your life. The hardcover is made of soft faux leather adorned with lovely illustrated doggos and the inside features 256 soft grey-lined pages. Brooklyn-based, family-owned brand Eccolo is known for quality products and great value, so for less than $20, you can rest assured you’re getting the most bang for your buck. A pawsome purchase, indeed. (We really just can’t help ourselves.) $17.04 AT AMAZON

Finding Home: Shelter Dogs and Their Stories What kind of coffee table book do you buy for a dog-obsessed mama? (We don’t really need to answer that, do we?) From award-winning photographer Traer Scott, this book features stunning portraits of former shelter dogs who found their forever homes (we’re not crying, you are). Aside from breathtaking photos, Scott’s book tells the life stories of selected dogs and details their sometimes-rocky transitions to life in a new home. It’s also a book that pays it forward: A portion of proceeds from Finding Home are donated to Rhode Island-based organizations, Providence Animal Rescue League, and Handsome Dan’s Rescue, so when you buy this book you’re giving the gift of hope to homeless pets, as well. $15.29 AT AMAZON

One Fur All 100% Natural Soy Wax Candle For the pet mama who complains about animal odors, One Fur All’s natural soy wax candles are lauded for their ability to eliminate pet smells without an overpowering scent (Citrus, Fireside, or Falling Leaves to name a few). Be advised: We wouldn’t recommend giving this gift unless you’re sure it won’t offend the recipient. There’s a big difference between “I know you said the living smells faintly of a wet dog so here’s a lovely candle to help” and “I’ve been to your house and FYI it stinks.” You get the idea. These candles are made in the U.S.A with 100% cotton wicks, absolutely no paraffin, dyes, phthalates, parabens, or formaldehyde, and they’re offered in over 20 scents. $22.49 AT AMAZON

Gingprous Dog Wine Glasses (set of 2) What we all need right now: The love of loyal pets, more wine, and bawdy humor. The canine-obsessed mama in your life will get a real chuckle out of these cute stemless wine glasses that are perfect for sipping while she chills at home with her number one snuggle buddy (and if she’s really lucky, no one else). These can be run through the dishwasher, but hand washing is recommended to prevent the print from fading; a small price to pay for this adorable duo, if you ask us! $16.91 AT AMAZON

Mooka Air Purifier Let’s clear the air: A purifier is a great gift idea, especially for mamas of dander-shedding pups, but the options can run the gamut from affordable to super-duper pricey. An effective pick for under $100, this push-button air purifier not only stops pet dander and odors from circulating in her surroundings, it traps allergens like dust, mold spores, and pollen. Thanks to functions like nightlight and quiet mode, she can use it to breathe easily while asleep (a good night’s rest is the ultimate gift). Its 360-degree design refreshes air in all directions, which is especially helpful when sharing indoor space–now more than ever. $49.99 AT AMAZON

Can I Be Your Dog by Troy Cummings (Hardcover) Perhaps one of the best picture books of all time, particularly for dog lovers (seriously, we love it), Can I Be Your Dog by Troy Cummings follows the “tail” of Arfy, a stray pup who writes letters to everyone in the neighborhood in his search for a home. It’s a great gift for pup parents who want to instill compassion for animals in their kids while teaching them the immeasurable joy that comes with rescuing a pet in need. While you’re at it, might as well pick up I Found A Kitty, where Arfy pays it forward by helping his new feline friend find a place of his own. (*Sniff*) $13.74 AT AMAZON

Furbo Dog Camera (And Treat Tosser) This WiFi pet camera has two-way audio *and* tosses treats to the pupper, so you can really feel like you’re together even when you’re not. Every dog mom’s heart sinks when she has to leave the house for work/errands/anything, even if it’s only for 10 minutes because the thought of leaving her pup all alone is the WORST. While we can’t fix loneliness, we can at the very least monitor and interact with our pups when we’re away with Furbo. What’s extra cool is that it’ll alert you with. notifications every time your dog barks, so that you know what they’re distressed about (likely, it’s just the garbage truck, but you never know!). It’s also extremely easy to set up and connect to your phone. $169.00 AT AMAZON

Best Personalized Dog Mom Gifts

Pearhead Pet Pawprint Kit and Picture Frame Many moms take hand a footprints of their kiddos when they’re little, so it’s only natural that they’d want one for their fur baby, too. This sweet set lets pet parents easily and cleanly preserve a paw print and put it out on display next to their favorite pic of their pup. $24.99 AT AMAZON

West & Willow Custom Pet Portrait What better way to commemorate human-canine companionship than with a personalized portrait of the recipient’s dog? At West & Willow, you can create a custom piece of art by uploading a picture and pick the matte and frame colors. If the pet parent in mind has more than one pal, you can add up to three furry faces in a portrait. The finishing touch is the honorary pup’s name written top and center so there’s no question as to who rules the house. $60 AT WEST & WILLOW

Personalized Dog Bone Necklace with Dog Paw Charm Understated but sweet, this doggy charm necklace is personalized, so you can put her pups’ names on the charms (they’ll fit up to 12 characters). Made of sterling silver, each charm dangles from a dainty 18” (sterling silver) chain. The necklaces are made-to-order, so be sure to get this one ahead of time. $23.00 AT AMAZON

BakersStreetCutters Custom Pet Portrait Cookie Cutter If you’ve ever heard your favorite dog mom say her pooch is cute enough to eat, well, this custom gift is ideal. Etsy maker BakersStreetCutters will make a cookie cutter that looks just like their pup so their favorite baked treats can resemble their BFF. Pretty cool, right? $30 AT ETSY

Best Dog Mom Gifts That Are Actually For The Dog

BarkBox Dog Subscription Get the dog mom in your life a BarkBox subscription! Every month, she and her doggo will get a box of treats and toys. It’s a fun way to experiment with new snacks and kinds of toys and chews. And it’s fun for both dog mom and dog! $23 AT BARKBOX

PupRug™ Faux Fur Orthopedic Dog Bed The problem with dog beds is that they’re generally not very cute. And that’s okay, because for the most part, we dog moms sacrifice our interior decor for our fur babies (because our pups are number one, and who needs a put-together living room anyway?). But! What if we told you you could get your pup a really nice, orthopedic dog bed that is simultaneously chic AF? This one not only looks like a trendy rug, but it comes with a machine-washable cover, protective foam cover, and a non-skid bottom, so every time your doggo runs over to their place, they’re not dragging their bed halfway across the house. This is the ultimate gift for a dog mom who wants to give her pupper the nicest bed (but also wants to look like she has her shit together). $180 AT PAW.COM

Sassy Woof Unicorn Bandana Ask a dog mom and she will likely tell you there can never be enough doggie bandanas. And it’s true! We love this unicorn patterned one because, well, obviously, unicorns. The comes in an extra-small, small, medium, and large, and it looks fab on every pup. $17 AT SASSY WOOF

Jinx Treat Superpack When it comes to rounding out a gift basket or pile of stocking stuffers for the dog mom in question, a bag of goodies just for Fido is the perfect finishing touch. Grab Jinx’s Treat Superpack, which includes three bags of all-natural dog treats in different flavors. (P.S. Speaking from experience, my dog absolutely loves these.) These crunchy cookies and chunks of chewy jerky are made with wholesome ingredients like peanut butter, blueberries, pumpkin, and chicken, plus the cookies are in the shape of a heart … aww! $28 AT JINX

