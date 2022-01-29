9 Easy-to-Clean Humidifiers That Are *Actually* A Cinch To Keep Fresh

It’s true that humidifiers need to be cleaned regularly because bacteria, mold, and microbes love mist just as much as you do. In fact, most humidifiers need to be cleaned at least once a week. And real talk: When a humidifier isn’t easy to clean, you’re probably way less likely to use it, because you have plenty of other things to do than spend time meticulously cleaning every nook and cranny. That’s why, when it comes to adding moisture to your space, an easy-to-clean humidifier is the holy grail. You get your desired humidity levels without all the upkeep.

As for what makes a humidifier easy to clean, there are a few things to look for. A humidifier with limited components makes disassembling and reassembling easier. If those components also happen to be dishwasher safe, they’ll be less of a pain to wash. A large, removable, top-fill water tank is also easier to refill and clean. In addition, filterless designs keep the maintenance to a minimum because you don’t have to worry about cleaning or changing a dirty filter. Plus, they’re generally quieter and ultimately cost less since you won’t be buying replacement filters.

Humidifiers can help the whole family breathe easier during allergy and cold seasons, as well as during the winter months when the air is dry by adding moisture to the air. Babies, in particular, can benefit from a humidifier, especially when they have a cold. The best type of humidifier for babies is a cool-mist humidifier, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). It can help thin out the gunk in their noses, and it’s safer for little ones than a warm-mist humidifier because it doesn’t use hot water that’s a burn hazard.

If you go with a cool-mist humidifier, you’ll need to choose from ultrasonic and evaporative, however most are ultrasonic. Both get the job done, but most ultrasonic humidifiers lack filters and can leave a chalky residue on nearby furniture. It’s harmless, but it can be annoying to deal with. Evaporative humidifiers don’t produce a white dust, but they do require more energy and space, and they tend to be a bit noisier.

Easy-to-Clean Humidifiers for Baby

Pure Enrichment MistAire Cloud Cool Mist Humidifier Okay, here’s the most adorable humidifier there ever was. The Pure Enrichment MistAire Cloud is literally and figuratively a breath of fresh air. Made of BPA-free plastic, it has a whisper-quiet operation that’s perfect for a child’s bedroom. A large opening makes the tank easy to hand wash and sanitize. Other than being an overall fantastic cool-mist ultrasonic humidifier, it doubles as a night light. With all the colors of the rainbow to choose from, you can select your child’s favorite color — or if they don’t quite have a favorite yet, a color that helps them fall asleep and stay asleep. $49.99 AT AMAZON

Orgtoy Cool Mist 4L Humidifier With the Orgtoy 4-Liter Cool Mist Humidifier, you get a virtually silent experience. This ultrasonic humidifier can be refilled and cleaned with ease — you can fit your entire hand inside for a thorough cleaning. The one-gallon tank lasts for 12 to 50 hours, depending on the level. The size is ideal for large nurseries or living rooms. It has a low water warning, and when it does run out of water, the device will stop attempting to mist to prevent it from overheating. The device comes in gray or white. $57.99 AT AMAZON

Miro NR07G Humidifier The Miro NR07G is perhaps the easiest cool-mist humidifier to clean and maybe even the most hygienic, as it can be filled and cleaned from the top. In fact, every part of this relatively small humidifier can be easily washed with soap, water, and its own brush. A detached dial lets you control the humidity levels, and it has a runtime of 8 hours at maximum power and an impressive 24+ hours when run on minimum power. The modern, volcano-cap design of this ultrasonic humidifier makes it less of an eyesore than other options. One Amazon shopper raved, “I’m picky – very picky – about the cleanliness of humidifiers. […]

I am completely impressed at how thoroughly this humidifier breaks down into washable pieces where everything can be cleaned. And, while it may be too early to tell, it appears the pieces are resistant to calcification […]” $139.00 AT AMAZON

Best Filterless Humidifier

Levoit LV600S Warm & Cool Mist Humidifier You get the best of both worlds with the Levoit LV600S warm and cool mist humidifier with an easy-to-clean top-fill design. By using the controls on the device, the connected app, or via voice control, you can choose from warm or cool mist. (If you choose the warm mist setting, make sure you keep it away from young kids as it can get hot.) The free app allows for creating schedules, customizing humidity, and setting timers. The voice controls work with Alexa and Google Home for even more convenience. The large one-and-a-half gallon tank can run up to 50 hours on low mist output, which means less refilling. When it’s time to refill, a top-fill, filterless design makes it quick and simple — and the same goes for cleaning. This pick even comes with an included cleaning brush. $109.99 AT AMAZON

Everlasting Comfort Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier The Everlasting Comfort ultrasonic cool-mist humidifier is filterless, saving you time, money, and energy on filter replacement. Its one-and-a-half gallon tank can cover a 500 square foot room and last up to 50 hours. An included essential oil tray can help circulate the oil fragrance of your choice into the cool mist. The unit is whisper-quiet and has a safety shut-off feature when the water runs out. The company notes that you should try to keep humidity between 40 to 60% to avoid water accumulation. Choose from a white or black device. One Amazon shopper reported, “It was super easy to set up and it’s very easy to clean. We like to use our humidifier in our room at night it helps us sleep better as the air is not so dry. We love the essential oil tray compartment because not only does our humidifier helps to keep the air moist, but we enjoy aromatherapy at the same time. It’s also nice and quiet so no disturbances.” $78.95 AT AMAZON

Winix L100 Ultrasonic Humidifier A transparent tank allows you to see when the Winix L100 needs to be refilled. But when it does run out of water, it’ll automatically shut off. There are five mist levels to choose from, and if set to the lowest level, the mist output can last up to 40 hours on one gallon. While this ultrasonic, cool-mist humidifier has a simple design and is easy to operate, the machine includes two pre-soaked aromatherapy pads — lavender or eucalyptus — which can aid in sleep or help clear sinuses. The unit also offers the option of an adjustable nightlight that glows through the water. Best of all: Amazon shoppers report that the unit is a cinch to clean. $35.00 AT AMAZON

Self Cleaning Humidifiers

Safety 1st Stay Clean Humidifier This Safety 1st humidifier is filter-free and requires less cleaning and stays cleaner longer, and it’s still safe enough to use for your family without worrying about mold growth. In fact, this humidifier is powered by Vital LED technology and kills 99.9% of bacteria while continuously inhibiting mold growth. When the light is on, the humidifier stays clean. It has an easy-fill tank, an auto shut-off feature, and can run for 24 hours on one gallon at the lowest mist setting. $69.99 AT AMAZON

Pure Guardian H5450BCA Ultrasonic Warm & Cool Mist Humidifier If you don’t want to add more water to a humidifier once every night or two, the Pure Guardian H5450BCA ultrasonic warm and cool mist humidifier is the one to get. It can hold two gallons of water with a runtime of 100 hours in a room up to 380 square feet. A UV-C light reduces germs and fights the growth of mold and mildew on the surface of the water tank. While the self-cleaning is a perk, there are also a few more perks worth noting — an aromatherapy tray, a night light, a 12-hour timer, low water indicator light, multi-directional mist, and an auto shut-off when the tank is empty. $113.75 AT AMAZON

HoMedics TotalComfort Warm and Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier The HoMedics TotalComfort warm and cool mist ultrasonic humidifier has it all. Not only does it offer both warm and cool mist options, it also comes with two demineralization cartridges, is whisper-quiet, has a night light, clean-tank technology, dual tanks for a combined capacity of over one and a half gallons, and an 80-hour runtime. $119.99 AT AMAZON

