These Electric & Wood-Burning Fireplace Inserts Will Help You Keep Cozy By A Crackling Fire

Amazon

A fireplace insert can help you the most of the fireplace in your home, whether you choose an electric fireplace insert or a wood-burning fireplace insert option. (If you have little ones, cue the fireplace baby gates!) There are plenty of benefits to owning a fireplace — they’re a focal point for decor, they make your space feel cozy, and they can ultimately add value to your home. But there are also plenty of annoying things about them, which may discourage you from actually using yours. Not only can they be extremely messy, but they don’t tend to distribute heat as well as you’d think they would. Enter a fireplace insert.

What is the purpose of a fireplace insert?

Fireplace inserts are designed to keep the room really warm while also keeping the mess to a minimum. They’re essentially shelled room heaters that draft-proof a fireplace to keep the heat inside the room. They also keep your actual fireplace from getting filled with ashes and make clean up way easier.

Electric fireplace inserts vs. wood-burning fireplace inserts

If you don’t want to spend over a thousand dollars, you might want to look into electric fireplace inserts, which usually contain faux logs and LED lights that resemble flames. Often, they double as heaters and are safer than having a wood-burning fire, especially if you have children. They also require virtually no maintenance or clean-up.

But if you’re really looking for an authentic experience and to add heat to your home, then a wood-burning fireplace insert is the way to go. In it, you can build an actual fire, but the shell makes heating your room more efficient, and cleaning out the ashes is much easier. Plus, you can’t beat the smell of a real, crackling fire.

What does a fireplace insert cost / Are fireplace inserts worth it?

Electric fireplace inserts are more of a decorative feature and are relatively affordable at $200-400 dollars. Wood-burning inserts are definitely more of a splurge item — they typically cost between $1,000-4,000 — but they could be worth the investment over time.

Whichever route you choose, here are some of the best fireplace inserts to consider purchasing.

Best Wood-Burning Fireplace Inserts

Osburn 2000 Wood Stove Insert The Osburn inserts are pricey but very popular because they work well. This one has a low average particle emissions rate of only 1.54 g/h, a maximum heat output of 75,000 BTU/h, and 77% optimum efficiency. The 2.4 cubic ft combustion chamber and 144-CFM ultra-quiet variable speed fan is strategically placed to redistribute heat evenly around the room, so if you’re looking to get this to add heat, it’s perfect. There are also add-on options for more money, like a brushed nickel door overlay, a bigger faceplate, and a fire screen. $2499.00 AT WOODLAND DIRECT

Breckwell SP24I Although not as flush as the Osburn insert, this Breckwell insert is more like a pellet stove. This one has the ability to heat a large room, and releases around 50,000 BTU of heat. The auto-ignition makes it easy to use and it is also pretty easy to maintain, too. It’s expensive, but reviewers say it’s worth it. One Amazon user noted, “It has exceeded my expectations. Does a great job of heating the area I use the most. No major issues after 21 years.” $3495 AT AMAZON

Napoleon S251 This Napoleon fireplace insert has a clean and contemporary look that instantly modernizes an old fireplace. It features EPA 2020 certified wood-burning technology and has a super long burn time at 16 hours. There’s an extra-large viewing area and an included dual blower system that allows heat to be circulated throughout the room without making noise. $2899.00 AT NAPOLEON

Drolet Escape 1500-I Wood Insert This is a great insert that will last a long time. It’s efficient, powerful, and has a secondary combustion system that makes it really unique. The faceplate, ceramic glass, ash lip, air damper, and blower are all included, so it’s ready to go when you get it. Reviewers note how easy it is to put together and it’s aesthetically pleasing as well. $1349 AT AMAZON

Ashley Hearth Products 1800-sq ft Heating Area Firewood Stove Insert This Ashley Hearth insert is a pretty good price and really nice looking. It offers 69,000 BTUs, which heats up to 1,800 square feet. The cast iron door features a glass window so you can easily see inside, and the door also has a cool-touch handle. The adjustable speed blower is included, and it holds logs up to 18 inches. $1184.49 AT LOWE'S

ComfortBilt Pellet Stove Fireplace Insert According to Home Depot’s website, this is one of the most powerful and cleanest-burning stoves sold in North America. There are five heat levels that can be adjusted manually or through a programmable thermostat, and it comes with a quiet blower that ensures heat gets through the entire room. It’s super efficient so that you get the most out of your pellets, and it’s also really nice looking. $2299.99 AT HOME DEPOT

Vogelzang Plate Steel Wood Burning Insert This is a really beautiful fireplace insert, with a stainless steel vent kit, a classic cast iron door, and a cool-touch handle. The air-washed ceramic glass makes it easy to see the fire behind it, and it comes with a blower and a faceplate. It doesn’t have different heating settings, but it does still get the job done, and the price is pretty good compared to other models. $1 AT AMAZON

Best Electric Fireplace Inserts

PuraFlame Western Electric Fireplace Insert This PuraFlame is affordable and has great reviews. While it won’t heat as much as a wood-burning insert, it is easier to maintain and requires almost no work. This one has three flame settings that can be used without heat if you just want the flickering ambiance and it uses LED technology to save on energy. There’s an adjustable thermostat with a remote control and it’s easy to install. $286.99 AT AMAZON

Valuxhome Electric Fireplace This electric fireplace insert is another popular option and it comes in multiple different sizes. The logs and fire are surprisingly real-looking, there are three different light color options, and the log has a speaker for crackling sounds. There are two heat options and it can also be operated without heat, and you can also put it on a timer. It uses LED technology, it’s safe, and it looks nice. $359.99 AT AMAZON

Giantex 28.5" Electric Fireplace Insert The most budget friendly option by far, this Giantex electric insert has three flame color options and five different levels of brightness to choose from for a realistic-looking flame. There are two heat setting modes, adjustable temperature, and a timer, and you can control it with a remote. It’s convenient and easy to install and use. $199.99 AT AMAZON

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.