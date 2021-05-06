The Best Birthday Dresses For Your Baby Girl’s First Year Around The Sun

Getty Images

A first birthday dress for your baby girl is a big decision. After all, she is the guest of honor. Everyone will want a selfie with her, and those pictures are sure to be included in photo-dumps for years to come. And let’s be real, this is likely the only birthday party where your daughter won’t have an opinion on what she’s wearing, so you can have as much fun with it as you want.

First birthdays feel high pressure because, well, they’re the first. But in reality, your baby has no idea what’s going on. Planning the party can be as easy or as stressful as you want it to be. You stress-shop for the perfect gift (we have plenty of stuffed animals and non-creepy dolls for you to check out), and your daughter will play with the wrapping paper. You can agonize over what cake to serve, but most of her slice doesn’t make it into her mouth. (You should probably have plenty of bibs on hand.)

When it comes to picking the best first birthday dress, pick something you like, and something she’ll be (mostly) comfortable in. (And depending what time of day you plan the party, you might consider putting her in something she can comfortably —and safely — nap in for a mid-party break.) And if you need activity ideas to keep your LO and her squad entertained, we have plenty of face painting kits, water play activities, and bubble machines to tire those kids out.

Whether she’s walking or crawling while she’s making the rounds, here are the best first birthday dresses for your little diva.

Best First Birthday Dresses

TTYAOVO Baby Girl 1st Birthday 3pcs Outfit For a birthday outfit that takes the cake, this onesie top has a printed floral wreath and the word “one” written in a pretty script font, so there will be no mistaking who the birthday girl is. The show-stopping rainbow tulle skirt has a pretty satin bow, and since your girlie girl likes to accessorize, this comes with a headband to complete the look. One customer said “if I could give this outfit 10 stars I would. ” And we don’t think she’s exaggerating since this ‘fit has over 1,900 five star reviews on Amazon. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Fioukiay Wildflower Baby Girl Sun Dress This wildflower printed dress has a ruffle neckline and is made of a soft, breathable cotton blend. It can be layered with a long sleeve tee, denim jacket, or cardigan for cooler days. It comes in 8 other prints if you’re looking for something a little bolder, but these neutral florals are super trendy right now. $16.99 AT AMAZON

BGFKS Layered Tulle Tutu Dress This absolutely heavenly dusty pink tulle dress has elastic straps for a snug fit, and includes a gorgeous faux-floral headband so those birthday pics will get all the likes on social. It comes in 14 other color options, including four different rainbow versions, so your little princess can establish her signature color(s) early. $17.99 AT AMAZON

Shalofer Baby Girl Birthday Dress If you need something cool weather-friendly, this 100% cotton long-sleeve dress has a deep red tulle skirt and printed floral onsie top for easy diaper changes between festivities. The crown headband reminds everyone whose day it is, but really, how could they forget. $14.98 AT AMAZON

Flofallzique Baby Girls Dress A sweetheart neckline for your little sweetheart! This classic party dress has a tulle skirt with a polyester lining and the floral bodice is 100% cotton. The elastic back and adjustable straps will ensure cozy fit, and you can simply pop on some tights and a white cardigan if the weather gets chilly. $25.99 AT AMAZON

Topmaker Backless A-line Lace Dress For major fairy princess vibes, this white lace dress has a beaded front floral bodice and layered tulle tutu skirt. It can be worn again for other big events, and for less than $30, that’s a huge return on investment. Oh, and it has over 3,200 glowing five star reviews on Amazon, so it’s a pretty safe bet. $28.99 AT AMAZON

Salmoph Long Sleeve Ruffle Dress Looking for a dress that will work for a special occasion but can be worn again? This pretty sage green dress with ruffle details works year round, plus its ribbed cotton blend makes it breathable in all weather. One Amazon customer called it “perfect for any baby or toddler.” $15.99 AT AMAZON

Xangirl Baby Girl Dress If your daughter’s first birthday is a formal affair (and why shouldn’t it be?), this intricate party dress has all the bells and whistles. The rainbow lace mesh skirt is about knee length, and the pink bodice is covered in 3D embroidered beading. Plus, the back has a pretty satin bow ribbon detail, so you’ll get pretty party pics from all angles. $29.99 AT AMAZON

KANGKANG Baby Girls Birthday Romper + Tutu Dress Celebrate your wild one’s first year with this graphic print top and full rainbow tutu skirt, the perfect out fit to memorialize your free spirit’s first trip around the sun. The cotton blend onsie and elastic waist means your LO can can be the life of the party, completely unrestrained, and that’s all she really wants. $13.99 AT AMAZON

HAPPYMA Flutter Lace Sleeve Dress For spring and summer birthdays, this 100% cotton dress has a solid pink bodice with lace at the shoulders. It has an elastic waist, floral skirt and a high-low hem. Plus, it comes in nine other print options if pink floral doesn’t match your birthday decor. $17.96 AT AMAZON

YOUNGER TREE Overall Dress Your little party animal will love this leopard print overall dress with decorative buttons and lace flutter sleeve top, because it’s the perfect amount of fun and comfortable for stomping around the party. One Amazon customer called it “even more cute in person. Perfect for a princess. Great price, even better quality,” so you’ll definitely get multiple wears out of it. $15.99 AT AMAZON

Grace & Lucille 1st Birthday Dress If there’s ever an occasion for a bold black tutu, it’s a first birthday. The cozy cotton striped bodice has a glitter crown graphic and there’s a pretty satin ribbon detail at the waist. If you’re expecting your baby girl to make a mess of that smash cake, don’t fret. This dress is made of a machine-washable poly cotton, so those stains should come right out. $36.00 AT AMAZON

LYXIOF Baby Tutu Dress This super-comfortable, skin-friendly long sleeve dress has a top layer of tulle, giving it just the right amount of fancy for a cozy first birthday. This long sleeve option also comes in pink, grey, and black, so you have options. $16.99 AT AMAZON

MINIFEIKO Denim Ruffle Dress With a button-closure denim bodice, ruffled sleeves, and full floral skirt, this lightweight party dress won’t weigh down your daughter while she’s making the rounds. If her birthday is during the colder months, this dress also comes in long sleeve options as well. $14.99 AT AMAZON

BGFKS Baby Girl Tutu Dress With a top layer of hollowed patterned lace, fluttered sleeves, and pom pom hems, this aqua party dress also includes a gorgeous floral headband for a complete party lewk. It comes in seven other classic colors, so you can get as matchy-matchy with your birthday decorations as you’d like. $20.99 AT AMAZON

KISSOURBABY Party Dress This pretty cotton party dress has a vintage flamingo floral print and a soft ruffle detail at the hem. With adjustable spaghetti straps and elastic back, you don’t have to worry too much about sizing. One customer said “the sizing is very forgiving too since there’s an elastic band on the back and you can pull or loosen the strings to your desired tightness.” $16.99 AT AMAZON

