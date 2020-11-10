14 Baby Dolls For Toddlers That Aren’t Annoying Or Nightmare-Inducing

Amazon

Baby dolls for toddlers will always be the classic gift — regardless of whether it’s their birthday or the holidays. My daughter Charlotte was around two when I realized she suddenly had an interest in baby dolls. But there was a big problem. So many of them were scary. Or, they were interactive. I wasn’t looking for a baby doll that could walk and talk — I just wanted something she could hug at night that wouldn’t haunt me in my dreams. Baby dolls for kids vary quite a bit, but if you search long and hard, you’ll eventually find your perfect match.

For older children, it makes sense to want something that can do more. There are baby dolls that talk, baby dolls that pee (which I understand could be a potty training tool, but it still creeps me out a little) and dolls that look just like them. Finally, more companies are starting to create dolls based on realistic children. They’re often called “reborns,” and they’re wonderful for grieving parents, or children who want to experience what a newborn is like without the hassle of actually having one.

When it comes to dolls, there’s no one-size-fits-all. But there are plenty of selections that’ll make any child happy. Plus, with moms everywhere lending their opinions on what the doll was like outside the box, you’re bound to find one you’re happy to invest in.

Here are 14 best baby dolls for toddlers.

Baby Alive -Little Marlowe Little Marlowe is more advanced in what she does, and comes with a ton of great accessories to help dress her up. But, she’s also a big hit with moms — and aunts. “Bought this as a gift for my niece and she loves it,” writes Amazon Reviewer The FairFam. “She comes with tons of accessories. Her body is plush so she soft to lay on. You can dress her up and do her hair too. Great for imaginative play. Overall a great gift for any young child.” $24.99 AT AMAZON

Nice2You Baby Doll This doll’s got glorious hair, beautiful eyes, and a stunning wardrobe. ” I love this doll on so many levels and so does my daughter,” writes Amazon Reviewer 509ace. “The hair on it is amazing, curly yet soft and manageable enough for her to play with. Would remcommend to anyone looking for a beautiful Black doll.” $21.99 AT AMAZON

Baby Born Bathtub Surprise Pink Swaddle Fairy w/ 20+ Surprises Baby Born Surprise Bathtub Surprise comes with her own (glittery!) bath tub and 20 other surprises that your kid can discover when they use water. For instance, found out Baby’s eye color by splashing them with water! They can also unwrap their swaddle to discover what kind of hair their baby doll has (and their hair changes color after bath time). Feed her, change her (yup, she pees), and more. $32 AT WALMART

JC Toys Store Layette Baby Doll Gift Set This 8-piece doll set comes with a life-like newborn baby doll with a diaper, bodysuit, customizable hospital bracelet, and more. If you’re looking for a plastic baby, this one is made from non-scented, BPA free, safety tested vinyl, and it’s water-friendly in case your kid wants to give their new baby a bath. $29.99 AT AMAZON

Best soft body baby dolls:

Manhattan Toy Wee Baby Stella Looking for soft doll your kids can cuddle? Then Baby Stella may be your perfect match. Without a doubt, she’s adorable. But, she also comes with a few great accessories, like a bottle and a bedtime story book. But, what really sets Stells apart? She’s scented, and smells like lavender. $29.99 AT AMAZON

Melissa & Doug Luke & Lucy You’re probably familiar with Melissa and Doug. They’ve made some really fantastic toys for kids. And when you see twins Luke and Lucy, it’ll be really hard for you not to take them home. The two are both capable of sucking their thumbs, and have soft bodies that are perfect for hugs and cuddles. Each doll is 15 inches, and comes with a removable cap and pacifier. $20.99 AT AMAZON

La Baby Boutique Soft-Body Doll I’m not going to lie, I let out a pretty audible “aww” after seeing this cute baby doll. But, this doll isn’t just for giving women baby fever. It’s also great for toddlers to play with. While this particular doll comes with a few accessories, they’re all safely attached to avoid choking or any sort of danger. It’s officially safe for children ages one and up. Your child will love cuddling up to this doll. $14.99 AT AMAZON

Cabbage Patch Kids Newborn Cabbage Patch may have made your very first baby doll — so why not replicate that happy memory with your child? While Cabbage Patch Kids aren’t the “it toy” the way they were in the ’80s, they’re still very special. This doll is great since it actually promotes adoption. Every doll comes with an adoption certificate and a swaddle. Amazon Reviewer Nicole gave it five stars, saying “I had a full sized one as a kid in the ’80s. I got this newborn as a tester to see what she thought. I handed it to her out of the box and she responded ‘Hi, baby.’ Then kisses the doll. A drop of sap melted off my cold, cynical heart.” I hear you, Nicole. $12.99 AT AMAZON

Melissa & Doug's Baby Jenna Baby Jenna currently lives at my house, and I’m her proud grandmother. My daughter was very taken with the doll, especially since Jenna can suck her thumb and eat bottles. Feeding baby Jenna is one of her favorite things to do. The product has held up, but that shouldn’t be a shock — because, parents know that Melissa & Doug are a brand they can trust. $15.67 AT AMAZON

Adora Sweet Baby Boy Peanut Peanut is a great baby doll, since he’s inexpensive yet adorable. Plus, he smells like baby powder. He’s also machine washable, which is a plus for any doll. Amazon Reviewer Nicole states, “This is such a cute little guy! My son loves it so much. He wanted Santa to bring him a baby boy like his brother and he has played with it every day. It has such a nice powder fresh smell. It’s little and easy to take with us.” $12.99 AT AMAZON

Dolls To Play Car Seat Set Every mom loves dealing with a car seat — right? Of course not. Car seats can be extremely frustrating. Might as well have your kids practice early. This baby doll comes with its own car seat, and other accessories, like a rattle, bib, and two bottles. Sets like these are great for imaginative play, and your child will have everything they need to start having fun. This would be a great gift to open up on Christmas morning. $34.95 AT AMAZON

Dream Collection Baby Doll With Unicorn This 16” soft baby doll comes with all kinds of fun accessories: A stuffed unicorn (because why not?), bib, bottle, a cardigan, and a baby bag. The bottle is “magic” so when your toddler’s baby doll drinks, it’ll “disappear.” (Anyone else here who was totally mystified and fascinated about this in the ’90s when we had our own baby doll with a “magic” bottle?) $22.99 AT AMAZON

