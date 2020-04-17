Mother’s day is always special for every mom—but moms celebrating for the first time this year deserve some extra props. (And we’d love to give a special shout out to all those first time mamas out there who tried for a long time to have a baby or who adopted recently—you really earned this day!) And first time motherhood during quarantine? Start earmarking the spa trip you and your bestie will be taking later this year.

As for what all us first-time moms want, say it with me now—more sleep! So whether you’ve got someone to make you breakfast in bed or you’ll still be waking up at the crack of dawn to feed your little one, this mother’s day is all about treating our (fine) selves.

So go ahead and give into your brand new mama-bear desires with a new pair of PJs, a mug for your daily caffeine intake, a snack subscription box, or one of the other tempting treats below. And since bb won’t be doing much for you for a while (other than smiling, cooing and spitting up), make sure dad knows the list is here and ready for him. And not to be late. If it’s his first Mother’s Day, make sure he knows that May 10 is the day to remember. Late Mother’s Day gifts do not count.

First Time Mom Cold and Hot Drink Tumbler Even if you can’t gift yourself more sleep as a new mom, you can brew strong coffee every morning, which is probably the next best thing. And if it’s poured into a beautiful tumbler that you love, all the better! This sweet “Mom established 2020” tumbler will make you and all the new moms in your life proud of all you do for your little ones, even after those sleepless nights. Plus, it will keep your coffee warm for hours when you inevitably forget to drink it. (How many times is microwaving the same cup too many? Asking for a friend.) Or, if cold brew or iced tea is your drink of choice, it will keep it cold for hours, too. Available in 12oz or 16oz, choose from white, pink, rose gold or mint. You’ll want to gift one to every mama in your mom’s group. $20 AT AMAZON

My First Mother’s Day Personalized Wooden Photo Frame Your home is your one true sanctuary at the moment. So trust us, filling it with photos of your little one is a must and will make you smile each and every day as bb grows. This personalized wooden photo frame can be customized to include your child’s name and the date of your very first mother’s day together. We’d bet that grandmas (on both sides) would find this to be the most thoughtful gift as well, so you may need multiples. Print out the perfect pic and be sure to order in advance so it can arrive in time for the holiday! $34 AT AMAZON

Mario Badescu Glow Facial Spray Collection Trio Moments of self-care are few and far between as a new mom. Any time you have to take care of yourself is usually spent deciding between showering and sleep. (And obviously sleep wins almost all of the time.) That’s why anything you can give new moms to serve as even a little pick me up from time to time is gold. Enter this heavenly smelling spray mist set from Mario Badescu. The trio includes cucumber and green tea, herbs and rosewater and lavender and chamomile. It can be sprayed directly on the skin for a hydrating boost at any time, or even on her pillow so she can appreciate those precious few moments of sleep even more. When you barely have a minute for a fresh breathe of air from the outside, this is a little perk that reminds you to keep calm and appreciate the small moments. $21 AT AMAZON

Mama Bear Soft Long Sleeve Shirt Let’s be honest: We’re all spending 99 percent of our time in sweats and PJs these days, but new moms are doing so most of the time covered in spit up and other random stains. A new uber-soft long sleeve shirt that reminds her of her role as chief family protector and comforter-in-chief will make her feel extra cozy. Plus, it has pockets! (Yes, POCKETS!) This shirt has over 800 positive four-star reviews, so you know you’re joining a special club when you put this on, mamas. Whenever you and your little cub come out of hibernating, it will look equally adorable with jeans or sweats as it does with your pajama bottoms. $20 AT AMAZON

The Honest Company Honest Me Moment Soaking Bath Salts The spas might be closed this mother’s day (sad face), and you probably wouldn’t have the time to get to one anyway— but that doesn’t mean your favorite first time mamas don’t still need some major TLC in their lives. We all love Honest for their all-natural and gently scented baby products, so we know any first time mom will appreciate the gift for self. This bath soak is made of Dead Sea salt with essential minerals for a soothing relax anytime she can squeeze in a quick soak. Or longer…if the gift for Mother’s Day is time alone. $15 AT TARGET

Sterling Silver Tiny Baby Feet Necklace Any new mama is already used to wearing their heart on their sleeve. (Seriously, waterworks every.single.day, thanks postpartum hormones!) Now, the moms in your life can wear some tiny little feet around their necks, too. Is there anything sweeter than those tiny little feet? Sorry if we made you tear up again! The sentiment of this sweet necklace is perfect for her first mom’s day, as the box has a beautiful quote from Winnie the Pooh, “Sometimes the Littlest Things Take Up the Most Room In Your Heart.” Now that you’re a mommy, those words ring true now more than ever. As one happy reviewer said, “This is a beautiful well made necklace which I was proud to gift to an expecting mother. The attention to detail is superb. The packaging included care items as well as instructions for care. Last but not least, the item arrived with lovely gift wrapping and matching little card. I was delighted.” $40 AT AMAZON

First Time Mommy Milestone Wine Labels There are certain moments that moms go through for the first time that can’t really be described, they just have to be experienced first hand. And when the babysitter cancels or it’s a pump and dump kind of night, that’s when you really need a bottle of wine. Every new mama in your life will love these 4×5″ mommy mileston labels which stick on any bottle of wine you buy (just place the sticker right over the wine’s current label and gift one or all of them at once.) Cheers to surviving and thriving through these crazy times with a bit of humor. One expectant grandma noted, “Cannot wait to use these labels as my daughter awaits her first baby! Wine in her future after a long nine months!” $11 AT AMAZON

International Snack Subscription Box Those late night feedings require some serious fuel, so get the new mamas in your life some snacks as a gift for Mother’s Day, and they will be so grateful! And if you know a nursing mama who is currently staying home but normally loves to travel, she’ll go bananas over this international snack box subscription, which sends a new box of snacks over to her every month. Each box features snacks from a different country like Japan, Italy and India. Munching on Pocky sticks, Milka chocolate bars and Greek baklava will bring a whole new level of excitement to midnight feedings. The standard size comes with 4-6 snacks while the premium comes with 8-12. There’s no judgment here, mamas, go for whichever is needed. $12 AT AMAZON

TULA Cooling & Brightening Rose Eye Balm With months of sleepless nights under her belt, there are bags that nobody has time to cover up. We get it. And while full make-up application is not happening, a luxurious under eye cream will feel extra soothing. Made with yummy smelling rosehip oil and rosewater, this roll-on stick from TULA skincare glides easily under the eyes and is small enough that it can be thrown in a diaper bag for on-the-go use. She’ll get an instant dewy glow from the hydrating and moisturizing formula that can be used under her lids and on top of her cheekbones for a little pick me up wherever motherhood takes her. Basically, she needs to replenish the “glow” and this little gadget can give her some sparkle until the next nap comes. $30 AT AMAZON

Target 3 Piece Satin Pajama Set Crawling into bed at the end of a long day home with your little might be the best feeling ever. If you’ve been living in sweats and shirts with holes in them for months, try switching up your look to something clean and fresh like this 3-piece satin pajama set. It even includes a matching eye mask so you can shut your eyes and block out the light during naptime or anytime you get a free second. Talk about an upgrade from your current PJs! The petal pink color is ready for spring and the black does a good job at disguising any future spit up incidents or spills, which may or may not happen—no let’s be honest, they will happen. And they are machine washable, of course, because we would never steer you wrong. Also, button front helps for nursing, so there’s that, too. $25 AT TARGET

Minted Best Mom Ever Custom Photo Art Nothing could be better than a beautiful print of you and little to remind you of how special this year has been. Don’t let all your favorite photos stay on your phone. Instead, hang up this sweet “Best Mom Ever” framed print that’s customized with love from your baby(s). Even on the tough days, you can look back at this and know that you’ve got this. It comes in 17 different frame options and with three different color themes so you can pick out exactly what speaks to you, or whoever you are gifting it to. You can also get it unframed and have your older kids put their own artwork spin on it, or put your baby’s footprints in the corner before framing it yourself. $89 AT MINTED

UrbanStems Heart-Shaped Hoya Cactus Plant Flowers are a gift that new moms can enjoy for a few weeks, but if you gift her a cheery plant instead, she can continue to love it for a lot, lot longer. Most importantly, this sweet heart-shaped cactus is low maintenance, so it’s perfect for the busy new mama. Called the Hoya, it is also known as the “lucky heart” or “sweetheart plant”. It can last years with minimal care, so she’ll only have to water it once a week or every 10 days. Even on no sleep and between diaper changes, she can manage that level of care. (Keep it in indirect sunlight for best results.) Let your mama know how much you heart her with this lovely gift. Since we love plants so much for the nursery, we might also mention UrbanStem’s The Cerulean and The Azores plants for a bit more greenery, with the same minimal vibe. $30 AT URBANSTEMS

The 1st Mother’s Day may be the most special, but you’ve still got birthdays and anniversaries on the list. Check out our other curated gift guides for mom.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.