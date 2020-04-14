She makes sure the kids get to school on time and that the fridge is always stocked with groceries. She knows everything from how to roast a turkey to what the best air purifier is for each room in the house. She cleans up everyone’s messes (literal and metaphorical). Moms do all of the things all of the time—and now you’re tasked with finding the one gift that will somehow express exactly what all of that is worth? To put it simply: Shopping for Mother’s Day is hard.

And shopping for Mother’s Day at the last minute is even harder (we see you and we feel you, fellow procrastinators). Fortunately, there are some great options out there, from the gifts that don’t require shipping to the ones that do (but will still get here before the big day!). If you’re feeling like this year is even harder to commit, just get on it. With this quarantine you likely won’t see all those you love in person, so make sure you show them they are loved, even more so from afar.

Whether it’s your own mom, your grandma, or your best friend who also happens to be a mama, these are some of our favorite last minute gifts for mom, including a wine delivery service, the softest pajamas imaginable, and a must-have self-care subscription box. Because while a mother’s love is priceless, showing her how much it really means to you is not.

PS-Feel free to forward this to the men in your lives who themselves need a great gift “last minute”.

Winc Membership Some days (or, okay, most days) the only thing getting your mama friend through is the lure of a glass—or two or three—of wine. So keeping her stash of booze stocked is a must. But between homework and school pick-up duty, she barely has time to breathe let alone make a trip to the liquor store. That’s where Winc comes in. The popular subscription service delivers a curated box of four delicious wines right to her doorstep every month (which will hardly last 30 days honestly, but that’s a discussion for another time…). Whether she’s into red, white, or rose, there’s bound to be a bottle she’ll enjoy—Winc even offers plenty of vegan, organic, and low-sugar options. $39 AT WINC

Stella & Dot Mama Necklace Wearing your name on your necklace is the new wearing your heart on your sleeve (according to Instagram influencers, that is). Keep the mom in your life on-trend—and help her remind her little ones who’s boss—with this gold “mama” necklace from popular jewelry brand Stella & Dot. It’s simple yet sophisticated and, since it has three adjustable length options, it’s perfect for layering with equally delicate pieces. While many reviewers rave that the necklace is gorgeous and that they receive tons of compliments every time they wear it, one woman added, “I’m a proud mama and this necklace lets me share it.” Now let your mom or friend who’s a mom do the same. $42 AT STELLA & DOT

Sephora Play! Beauty Box Ask most moms when the last time they spent money on something for themselves was and they’ll probably just laugh. But more than anyone else, mamas deserve to treat themselves. So if she can’t do it for herself, do it for her with a subscription to Sephora Play!, the makeup retailer’s monthly beauty box. For just $10 a month (perfect for you budget shoppers), she’ll get six trial-size samples of beauty products from top brands like Clinique and Smashbox. While each box is a surprise—adding to the fun, of course—past boxes have included facial cleanser, setting spray, and tattoo eye liner. Even better, everything comes in a recyclable, reusable bag. Hooray for saving the environment and looking good doing it! $10 AT SEPHORA

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite For the mom who loves to read but never remembers to order herself books (good luck fitting them in that tote that’s already bursting with kids’ toys, diapers, and emergency snacks anyways), the Kindle Paperwhite not only has 24 different levels of illumination—so she can read anytime, anywhere—but it also has the most storage space of all the Kindle models. Which means she’ll have 24/7 access to all the e-books, audio books, and podcasts her heart desires (perfect for when she’s bored waiting in the parent pick-up line at school yet again). And that’s not all that we love about the Paperwhite. It’s also waterproof, so moms won’t have to worry about errant apple juice spills and, even better, can take their books in the bath for some uninterrupted reading time. $150 AT AMAZON

ZonLi Weighted Blanket Anxiety, stress, fatigue—all emotions us moms deal with on a daily basis. And while there are plenty of ways to cope with said feelings (we’re looking at you, box of chocolates), one of the best options is a weighted blanket like this one. Available in weights ranging from 5 to 25 pounds, they’re having a moment right now—and for good reason. The heaviness of a weighted blanket is similar to deep pressure stimulation, which calms your nervous system and increases the production of serotonin (the “happy” chemical) in your brain. While some weighted blankets can cost hundreds of dollars, this affordable one on Amazon has over 7,000 reviews for providing the perfect amount of pressure (not too heavy, not too light) and for being super soft to snuggle up with. The kids may try to steal this, but it’s likely too heavy for them to sneak off with in a hurry even if they try. $50 AT AMAZON

The Bouqs Subscription What’s the one gift that’s perfect for your grandma, your best friend, and your mama alike? A big bouquet of beautiful blooms, of course. And the only thing better than one bouquet is one bouquet every month for the foreseeable future—which is what you’ll get with a subscription to Bouqs. The delivery service offers a wide variety of fresh flowers (from stunning lilies to romantic roses to tropical hibiscuses) that you can customize to her own preferences. For instance, if she’s a fan of wildflowers, she’ll probably love the “farmer’s market” collection. Or, if you aren’t sure, you can choose different themes for each month, like self-care, birthday, etc. With a new bouquet each month, it’s truly the gift that keeps on giving. If you’re not into subscriptions, there’s nothing wrong with a one-time bouquet that any mom is sure to appreciate. $36 AT THE BOUQS

Cloud 9 Pajama Set Pre-motherhood vs. motherhood, pajama edition: silky slip dress vs. ratty T-shirt with crusted-on oatmeal. While the days of sexy lingerie may be long gone (although we believe they deserve a come-back every once in awhile!), upgrade any mama’s sleepwear with this dreamy matching set from Summersalt, the cult-favorite brand behind last year’s viral swimsuit. The Cloud 9 pajamas—which have been featured on The Today Show—are buttery soft and the perfect balance of fitted yet flowy (i.e. they’re both comfortable and flattering). The matching V-neck top and wide-leg pants come in black with white trim, white with navy, and pink with red. Bonus: If you want to add a personal touch, you can have any of the pajamas embroidered with your giftee’s monogram. $95 AT SUMMERSALT

TheraBox We all know that one mom who bakes gluten-free, organic, vegan chickpea brownies when it’s her turn to bring snacks, who’s always on her way to yoga, and who is most definitely obsessed with essential oils. And while you still aren’t convinced her homemade “just breathe” blend is going to work better than a shot of DayQuil, you can’t deny that essential oils smell good and make you feel like a calmer, more zen human. To indulge her oil obsession and love of all things self-care, gift her a subscription to TheraBox. Each month, she’ll get a box of wellness goodies including things like exfoliating masks, multi-vitamin vegan gummies, and, yes, aromatherapy oils. $31 AT CRATEJOY

MasterClass Cook with Gordon Ramsay. Take better photographs with Annie Leibowitz. Play tennis with Serena Williams. That’s just a glimpse of what you can do with a MasterClass All-Access Pass—and better yet, what the mom in your life can do while her kids are watching yet another episode of P.J. Masks. MasterClass has a wide variety of online classes taught by your favorite celebrities which are equal parts informative and inspiring and can be done at your own pace. Which is perfect for all the mamas who have random bits of free time between bath times and loads of laundry. Who knows—you could be giving them exactly what they need to not only learn a new hobby but maybe even start a side hustle. $180 AT MASTERCLASS

Still not sure what to get the mom in your life? Browse all our best gift ideas here.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.