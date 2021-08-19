Buyers Rave About The “Perfect Fit” Of This $30 Dress

Doris/Mommmieof2/Becca via Amazon

I’m a sucker for a nice dress. By nice, I mean something that feels like a nightgown and has pockets — kind of like this pretty little number that’s selling like crazy on Amazon right now. And with September around the corner, something that also works as a fall dress is definitely at the top of my list.

My summer wardrobe consists of dresses very similar, and this one has to be my favorite. It can easily transition into fall because it would look amazing with a cardigan and booties, but right now I’m loving it with flip flops. It’s also super sexy if you pull it off one shoulder and throw on some heels for date night.

It’s fitted without being tight and the belt gives it a little edge. The super-soft fabric feels great and washes well. (Believe me, I got it in army green and washed it a few times with no fading.) It’s true to size and comes in two dozen colors and striped patterns. At under $30, it’s so worth it, and I’ll be buying another one.

People who have purchased it on Amazon love it too. Reviewer Doris (pictured below) describes it as having a “great fit,” and says, “My first [time] buying a dress on Amazon and am super impressed with the fitting. It just fits right [and] hugs my curves a in a good, decent way. Love it.”

“I [have] received so many compliments on it,” raves Mommieof2, who demonstrates how easily it can be dressed up (pictured below). She continues. “I will definitely order another one. The material is good, not thick at all and it is so soft. The dress is flattering!”

“Perfect for travel!” adds reviewer Becca. “I love to dress up but can never bring myself to when traveling …this dress made it possible! So cute and SO comfortable!”

So whether you are looking for something to wear to a casual late summer or fall wedding, an easy transitional piece between seasons, or you simply need another versatile dress in your wardrobe, this is the one to have, hands down.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.