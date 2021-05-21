22 Gorgeous (Yet Comfortable) Baby Bump-Friendly Wedding Guest Dresses

Hatch/Isabella Oliver/Seraphine

Feel like the belle, not the bump, of the ball in the best maternity wedding guest dresses. Weddings are a great excuse to get out of those sweats and dress to impress for an evening out. Which means, you need the perfect dress that will keep you comfortably celebrating the happy couple. (And, giving you a chance to show off your maternity moves on the dance floor.) But most importantly, you will look and feel like the beautiful mama-to-be that you are. No fairy godmother needed here to make your style dreams come true (sorry Cinderella). We’ve got the best wedding guest dresses for every dress code from princess-approved cocktail dresses to tropical off the shoulder maxis. Heck we even included some sleek maternity jumpsuits. Because in our book, a jumpsuit can be just as formal as a dress.

Now, something to keep in mind while maternity dress shopping — one day this baby is coming out! (Yes, a terrifying yet joyful reality.) Which means you want to invest in a versatile maternity dress you can wear more than once and that will get you through all 4 trimesters of your pregnancy (yes we said 4th trimester — the one just after the baby arrives). A classic maternity maxi dress can go from casual to cocktail with just a simple shoe and accessory upgrade. And really that’s true for most dresses. Don’t underestimate the power of the right shoes, accessories, and hairstyle to transform any dress regardless if you’ve got a bun in the oven or not.

As you prolly know, hitting a wedding with a growing bump isn’t the time to trade style for function. Because pregnancy is already uncomfortable enough, we’ve found soft stylishly flattering maternity dresses that accommodates supportive lingerie and will keep you cool all wedding long. Plus, many of the dresses on our list will grow and shrink with your changing body, taking you through post-pregnancy nursing if you need it to. Regardless if you are attending a casual backyard ceremony or a black tie reception, we’ve got the best maternity wedding guest dresses to make you shine. Get ready to start taking compliments!

Best Maternity Wedding Guest Dresses

Jezero Maternity Maxi Dress Take the guesswork out of what to wear to that upcoming wedding with the adorable Jezero maternity maxi dress. The soft and stretchy rayon spandex fabric keeps Mama comfy while easily accommodating a growing belly. “Every time I wear this dress I get flooded with compliments. I ended up wearing it for some maternity photos as well. I now have the dress in red and pink and love them both.” reviews one Amazon customer. And once baby is here, all those nursing mamas will love the easy accessibility for nursing. $40.99 AT AMAZON

Ecavus Off The Shoulder Maternity Maxi Dress The ideal dress for a beach or outdoor wedding, this off-the- shoulder ruffle dress is a tidal wave of tropical chic. But don’t limit this dress to just a sandy destination. The modern strapless maxi dress will take any mama from her 1st to her 4th trimester with a cinched empire waist (providing adequate room for baby and mama to grow). One mom-to-be reviewed on Amazon, “This dress was exactly what I was looking for and hoped it would be. Super soft, comfy, flattering, and I’ll probably still be able to wear it after I have my baby.” $36.99 AT AMAZON

Hatch Collection Lauren Dress Made to flatter, the Lauren dress is made of sumptuous hammer silk with the slightest texture for an extra special look that feels amazing on. The jewel neckline shows off those delicate collarbones, while side slits lets you show off a little more leg while still enjoying the ease of a full coverage skirt. The perfect all-season dress covers your arms with a ¾ sleeve and accentuates that gorgeous growing belly with a side knot. While elegant enough for the fanciest of events, the Lauren dress looks great with sneakers, too. Plus with strategically placed pockets, you can leave your purse — if you can manage just with a phone and small wallet. $298 AT HATCH COLLECTION

Mother Bee Maternity Hi-Lo Wrap Style Dress “Buy it,” reviews one customer on Amazon. “This dress was better than I expected. It fit perfect, was snug in the right areas, and extremely soft. I got so many compliments, and it is so very comfortable!” Mother Bee makes finding the perfect maternity dress easy with this fashionable hi-lo wrap dress. Featuring a feminine ruffle hem, you can choose your favorite color and print in either short or three quarter sleeve. Throw on some heels and sparkling jewelry for a fancy evening wedding, or place a fresh flower in your hair and some sandals for an afternoon ceremony. Either way, this wrap style dress will keep you comfortably celebrating the happy couple while you spend the celebration politely accepting compliments on your maternity fashion sense. $42.95 AT AMAZON

Queen Bee Tiered Maternity Midi Dress Feel like you just walked off the pages of your fave fashion magazine with the Queen Bee Tiered Maternity dress. Metallic gold leaf embellishments stud rich navy crepe fabric on the ultra flattering and truly uniquely tiered midi dress. Designed to fit from bump to baby, the belted empire waist will define your beautiful growing body in this stylish silhouette. Although ideal for a wedding, this long sleeved dream will take you to the office, on a date night, and through your chic baby shower as well. Get ready for the compliments to start coming in. $95 AT ASOS

Seraphine Silk Maternity Midi Dress Even with a bun in the oven, you can still feel like the belle of the ball (or wedding, shower, or party) with the sumptuous watercolor print Seraphine dress. Made of 100% silk, the fully lined sophisticated midi dress features a pleated crossover neckline with wide straps to accommodate all your full coverage lingerie. The discrete side zip and stretch back panel offers a perfect fit no matter what trimester you are in. Guaranteeing a great fit for all day luxurious comfort to keep you celebrating in style. $309 AT SERAPHINE

My Bump Maternity Off The Shoulder Jumpsuit Who says you still can’t wear the pants in the family when you are preggers? Jumpsuits are the new little black dress of the wedding circuit, and a perfect maternity alternative to the standard empire waist maxi dress. “Love,” reviews one mom to be on Amazon. “Material is great, not heavy at all. I could move comfortably and the light blue color….perfect. I felt amazing in it, which at nine months pregnant isn’t always the case.” Go ahead, and let yourself steal the show in the off-the- shoulder jumpsuit that gives you the ease of pants, the dressiness of a dress, and comfort above the rest. $39.99 AT AMAZON

Tiffany Rose Imogen Lace Maternity Dress Elevate your maternity style with the elegant lace dress from Tiffany Rose. Timeless black lace lays over a neutral lining for a dramatically modern cocktail dress, perfect for an evening wedding reception. “I bought this to wear at a wedding while pregnant. The dress is just beautiful, with very pretty lace detail. It’s a very high quality dress and worth the price. It was also incredibly comfortable and stretchy, even in month 9 of my pregnancy.” We know that supportive lingerie is key when preggers, especially towards the end. So this cap sleeved beauty is designed with a surplice neckline to cover all your maternity lingerie needs. $255 AT NORDSTROM

My Bump Maternity Ruched Dress With Bell Sleeve Accentuate your growing belly in all the right ways with this ruched body con dress. The ruched sides not only comfortably hug the baby, but give a minimizing visual effect making the rest of your beautiful body look bangin. “This dress was perfect!” reviews an Amazon customer. “It hugged in all the right places so that I felt feminine and beautiful instead of just big and boxy. This dress is so flattering!” The bell sleeves add a touch of sophistication to a simple and stylish dress that will work for every wedding dress code from semi-casual to evening dressy. Just add the appropriate accessories and off you go! $32.99 AT AMAZON

JustVH Lace Maternity Gown Get glammed up for those really fancy weddings with this show- stopping lace maternity gown that won’t break the bank. The floor skimming mermaid gown will make you and your bump look like a million bucks. The bodice of the dress is lined with a soft stretchy tonal fabric, but it is really the sheer lace skirt, back and sleeves that add the extra touch of drama to this gorgeous gown. One expecting mom reviews on Amazon, “I’ve never gotten so many compliments on a dress before! Everyone raved about the color! I wore this dress to my cousin’s wedding and to a military ball. Both times I felt comfortable and confident.” $28.99 AT AMAZON

Hello Miz Faux Wrap Maternity Maxi Dress This adorable floral maxi dress looks like a sleek wrap dress, but is really a hassle-free pull-over design. The faux wrap maxi will take you from casual to dressy and everything in between with just a change of shoes and jewelry. “Absolutely gorgeous dress. It’s a nice material, is super comfortable, and drapes very nicely. I wore this in the gray floral for my baby shower at 35 weeks and felt incredible in it!” reviews a customer on Amazon. Headed to an evening wedding but still want some daytime comfort? Throw on a pair of gold heels and some chandelier earrings with this maxi for a more formal look. $44.99 AT AMAZON

Seraphine Marlene Maternity Cocktail Dress Step out in royal style with the crown approved Marlene Maternity dress worn by the Duchess of Cambridge. Spotted on Kate Middleton while she was expecting Prince Louis, this Seraphine cocktail dress is perfect for any special occasion. The subtle A line silhouette of the dress is not only flattering but so comfortable with a knee skimming soft skirt. Navy lace lays over a bodice of soft stretchy silk with exquisite ruffle neck and bell sleeve detailing, all of which is trimmed with formal velvet ribbon. $265 AT SERAPHINE

Glampunch Ruffle Shoulder Maternity Sheath The minimalist chic maternity sheath dress in modern solid colors will be your go-to dress for everything from an important meeting to that special wedding you are attending. Look instantly put together with this seemingly simple dress with a contemporary ruffle detailing at the shoulder to take this dress from boring to brilliant. “Very flattering,” reviews one customer on Amazon. “I really enjoy this dress because it can stand alone or be dressed up or down with a jacket or necklace. I have worn this dress to Easter, a wedding, and to the office.” $23.99 AT AMAZON

Pink Blush Black Shimmer Maternity Wrap Maxi Dress Pump up the party with the black shimmer maternity wrap dress from Pink Blush. You can still look fly with a bun in the oven, just find the right dress that makes you the life of the party (even though we know you will still be in bed by 10pm). The short sleeve wrap dress features an elastic cinched waist for a perfect fit throughout every trimester. Plus, no need to wrestle with a slip, as this dress is partially lined to prevent any sheerness. $78 AT PINK BLUSH MATERNITY

Isabella Oliver Kennedy Maternity Dress “I can’t compliment this dress enough. After searching for a maternity dress for a wedding, I had ordered dozens and felt huge in all of them. But the fabric and cut of this dress made me feel so confident and beautiful,” reviews one mom-to-be on Isabella Oliver’s website. Reminiscent of the great American family whose women were always the epitome of modern elegance, this LBD captures the timeless grace of its most famous style icon, Jacqueline Kennedy. The European produced ponte dress is reminiscent of her classic feminine style with a pretty off-the- shoulder neckline and flattering A line silhouette. $119 AT ISABELLA OLIVER

My Bump Velvet Maternity Dress Nothing tops the sexy sophistication of velvet. And this cowl neck dress from My Bump Maternity is no different. This bump- hugging sheath dress comes in a variety of rich jewel tones perfect for cool weather events or black tie affairs. “I bought this dress for a black tie optional wedding, and it is perfect for the occasion. It’s comfortable, the fabric feels nice, and I feel cute — which is saying a lot when I can’t even see my feet!” reviews one happy mama on Amazon. Cowl necks not your thing? These gorgeous velvet dresses come in off the shoulder, cold shoulder, and short sleeved mermaid style silhouettes as well. Mix and match the silhouette and velvet color to find your favorite combination! $29.99 AT AMAZON

Hatch Collection Fete Gown Turn heads for all the right reasons with the convertible Fete Gown from Hatch. “Perfect for a formal wedding,” reviews one soon-to-be mama on Hatchcollection.com. “I wore this dress two months post pregnancy to a formal wedding — it was absolutely perfect. There are 2 options for the neckline and it’s super flattering. I wore a strapless bra and both options worked for me.” An invisible hook and eye closure converts the V-neck dress to a voluminous halter dress that you can sash when you want to show off your bump. Definitely a show stopper for those black tie weddings or formal galas when you’ve got a bun in the oven and when you don’t. $348 AT HATCH COLLECTION

Nom Maternity Beatrice Maternity Slipdress The asymmetrical Beatrice slipdress from Nom Maternity is not only flattering but oh-so functional. Available in a black and white micro leopard print (that looks more like a postmodern polka dot than an animal print) or solid navy, the spaghetti strap slip dress is a modern maternity and nursing dress for the mama out on the town. The tiered layer on the chest adds interesting details and uniquely camouflages easy nursing access once Baby arrives. The 100% rayon dress can be machine washed and easily slips over head for the easiest fit around. $128 AT NORDSTROM

Koh Koh V-Neck Maternity Gown Feel like the queen you are with this rhinestone detailed V-neck gown. “I love it! The material and color are beautiful, there’s plenty of room so it’s nice and comfy. I love that I can wear a real bra underneath and it’s not ridiculously long!” reviews one mom to be on Amazon. Stay cool while you look smokin’ in the lightweight gown that gently flows to the grown for a stunning evening look. Not only is the Koh Koh maxi dress available in a rainbow of colors, it is fully size inclusive! Yup, choose from a Small to a 4X-Large for your perfect maternity fit. $47.50 AT AMAZON

Yumi Kim Bella Maternity Dress Yumi Kim, known for her luxurious floral fabrics and clean silhouettes, brings that same exquisite craftsmanship to her maternity line. The Bella Maternity dress brings a touch of luxury to any expectant mother’s wardrobe. Not limited to just special events, this black and purple floral dress will gather as many compliments with heels and jewelry at a wedding as it would with sandals out for lunch. The self tie waist and feminine knotted sleeve detailing top off the easy elegance of this sophisticated floral georgette dress. $228 AT YUMI KIM

Ingrid And Isabel Satin Maternity Jumpsuit The simple yet elegant wide leg jumpsuit from Ingrid and Isabel will have you ready to party in no time. Easy jumpsuit style meets chic satin to take you from your first trimester to post- pregnancy in fashionable comfort for any event. Ideal for a formal wedding with heels, as well as running errands in your sneakers, the Ingrid and Isabel jumpsuit will be your go to maternity outfit for all occasions. Better yet, this jumpsuit is Oeko-Tex Standard 100 approved. Meaning, there are absolutely no chemicals in the production process of the garment itself that could harm you or your baby. $98 INGRID AND ISABEL

Mother Bee Maternity Knee Length Wrap Dress Have some fun and look stunning while you do it in this playful pineapple print wrap dress. Throw on some fancy shoes and this adorable elbow sleeve wrap dress for a party to remember. “This is a buttery soft dress that fits like a dream! You can easily dress up or down based on accessories and will get you through just about all the seasons based on how you layer. I am looking forward to wearing tights and some ankle boots in colder weather,” reviews one customer on Amazon. Also available in standard solid colors and fun florals, this dress is perfect from the beach to your baby shower and beyond! $37.99 AT AMAZON

Now that you are dressed to impress with the best maternity wedding guest dress, let’s make sure that all your fashion needs are met pre, post, and during pregnancy!

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.