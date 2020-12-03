32 Crafty Gifts For Beer Lovers

Uncommon Goods

Trying to find the perfect gift for the person in your life who can’t get enough of a cold glass of beer? There are so many better gifts for beer drinkers than just picking up a six-pack of their favorite brew. Sure, there’s nothing wrong with doing that, and they’ll no doubt appreciate it, but sometimes it’s more fun to go in a different direction. The best beer gift ideas are items that are more unique and interesting that they’ll have for longer than a few bottles they’ll drink fairly quickly.

One idea is to give them something that will take up some of the time they’re spending at home, like a kit for them to make their own beer. Other cool beer gifts include growlers to enhance their drinking experience, glasses that will look great on their home bar, caddies that can help them tote their beer anywhere, and chillers for the perfect temperature.

You can also go the funny route and buy them some cute stocking stuffers, like cheeky T-shirts and even soap that smells like beer (it’s better than it sounds!). Whatever gift you choose, know that the beer lover you know will appreciate it—and they’ll think of you the next time they have a glass. Check out these gift ideas below:

Best Gifts for Beer Lovers:

Mealivos Wooden Bottle Caddy This natural wood beer caddy has a vintage look to it, and is perfect for both protecting and displaying beers of choice during a barbecue or other get-togethers. As a bonus, it has a bottle opener on the side so that you’re never without one. $22.99 ON AMAZON

Asobu Frosty Beer 2 Go Few things are as disappointing as lukewarm beer. Keep bottles or cans frosty cold no matter where you are with this vacuum insulated, double-walled holder. It chills the entire beer and comes with a built-in can opener for added convenience. $29.99 ON AMAZON

Beeropoly This drinking game is a great way to spend a cozy night indoors. It involves using beer caps as players and completing beer challenges in order to avoid elimination. Also, it’s just really nice looking. $40.00 ON UNCOMMON GOODS

Hoppy IPA Beer Soap As expected, the scent of this soap is derived from beer, and is described as “spicy, herbal, and grassy.” It lathers well, it lasts for a while, and it doesn’t dry out skin. So, not only is it a fun stocking stuffer, but it’s also effective. A solid win-win! $9.99 ON AMAZON

Shower Beer Holder Does anyone really need a beer shower holder? No, but it’s definitely a fun thing to own. This is the ideal spot for them to place their beer when they’re relaxing in the shower after a long day at work. The silicone sticks to any surface without leaving annoying residue behind, and it’s dishwasher safe. $15.00 ON UNCOMMON GOODS

The Original Snake Bite A can opener as a gift? Trust us. The Snake Bite is a fan favorite for the unique way it vents a can of beer: it punctures two holes, which allows air to vent through, promoting better airflow and a much smoother drink. Reviewers swear by it, and it doesn’t hurt that the leather attachment makes it feel fancy as well. $29.00 ON ETSY

Swag Brewery Store Beer-infused Hot Sauce Variety 3-pack This three pack of hot sauces is made with real beer, and comes in three delicious flavors: Asian Sriracha (which is mild), Garlic Serrano (medium), and Roasty Chipotle (hot). There’s something for everyone and they add tons of flavor to any dish. $24.99 ON AMAZON

Lavley Novelty Socks These silly socks make a perfect stocking stuffer or cute add-on to a bigger gift if you feel like it needs something else. They’re decorated with pieces of wheat and beer bottles, and they’re also super cozy and soft. $8.95 ON AMAZON

USA Beer Cap Map This is a fun piece of home decor that will invite conversation and also show off one’s love for beer. It holds 69 bottle caps, and it’s a cool way to show off all of the different beer you’ve tried, including twist-offs. It mounts easily and is the perfect addition to a home bar. $33.99 ON AMAZON

Beer Caddy with Bottle Opener There are lots of great options for insulated beer caddies out there, but many of them are over $100. If that’s out of budget, opt for this one from Uncommon Goods. It’s insulated to keep beers chilled when you’re taking them out, and has a six-pack separator to keep them from clinking together. It comes with a bottle opener, and makes toting a six-pack stylish and chic. $30.00 ON UNCOMMON GOODS

Swag Brewery Store Mug This mug is simple, but the cheeky “probably beer” phrase makes it a winner. Whether it’s used for beer or something more innocent, like coffee or tea, it gets the job done. It’s durable, lightweight, and holds a lot of liquid, and at a low price point, it’s an excellent stocking stuffer. $14.99 ON AMAZON

THAT! Inventions Double-Walled Chilling Glass It’s hard to go wrong with beer glasses as a gift—everyone could always use another one. This one is especially great: The glass goes in the freezer to get perfectly chilled, and once you take it out, you can place it in the cork bottom so that your hands don’t have to touch the glass. It should keep drinks cold for an hour, and can be used for pretty much anything, not just beer. $19.95 ON THE GROMMET

GreatGadgets Classic Beer Holster This beer holster is both completely genius and also very silly—and I’m here for it. An attractive brown leather, this easily slips over any type of belt to keep a nice bottle or can of beer right at your side without taking up your hands. It’s secure, with a water-repellant surface so you don’t need to worry about ruining it with spills. $19.90 ON AMAZON

Corkcicle Chillsner Beer Chiller The Corkcicle Chillsner is a great way to keep beer ice cold on-the-go (or at home) without ever watering it down or creating a lot of condensation. The Chillsner stays in the freezer to get nice and cold, then it goes in a bottle of beer to keep the liquid at just the right temperature. The vents allow you to drink right through it, and the taste doesn’t change at all. $23.97 ON AMAZON

Cold Beer Coats Who needs a plain old koozie when you could use something as adorable as these cold beer coats? These mini beer puffer jackets keep your beer chilled and your hands warm. It also has a clip so you can easily snap it onto any bag you have. $13.00 ON UNCOMMON GOODS

Hydro Flask Growler If you don’t feel like toting around a few bottles or cans of beer, a growler is a good way to go. This Hydro Flask Growler holds up to 64 fluid ounces and maintains the taste and flavor. The cap seals in carbonation, and the one-handed design makes for a perfect pour. $48.69 ON R.E.I.

On The Rox Beer Glass This is basically the perfect holiday gift for a beer lover. It’s a fun take on a classic Christmas phrase, and the print is really cute (and dishwasher safe!). It’s also super affordable and is a good choice for a stocking stuffer or Secret Santa gift. $13.99 ON AMAZON

Cooper Cooler Rapid Wine Chiller Sure, you can stick a beer bottle in the freezer when you want it to get cold fast, but that’s risking an explosion when you open it—and still takes a decent amount of time. This rapid chiller offers three different temperatures (including refrigerator cold and ice cold) and works in minutes. It can also be used for wine bottles. $79.99 ON BED BATH & BEYOND

Faircraft Collapsible Wine & Beer Table This portable table makes picnic and beach days chic and convenient. It can be set up in the grass, dirt, or sand, and has space for two beer cans or bottles, a bowl for snacks, and a built-in bottle opener. It easily folds when it’s time to pack it away. $60.00 ON FOOD52

Craft Beer Gifts:

Beer Chilling Coasters These stone coasters work double duty: they make for cool home decor that protects your tables and countertops, and they get refrigerated so that they keep your drinks cool. These perfectly hold beer bottles, and you can also opt for a craft coaster caddy. $45.00 ON UNCOMMON GOODS

Fizzics FZ403 DraftPour Beer Dispenser A unique way to improve your beer, this dispenser converts natural carbonation into uniformed sized bubbles for a rich and creamy micro-foam that offers an enhanced flavor and texture. It’s a great investment for someone who drinks a lot of beer. $124.99 ON AMAZON

West Coast Style IPA Beer Brewing Kit This IPA brewing kit has everything you need to make your own beer at home (and what could be a better quarantine activity?). It comes with all the tools, including 100% malt extract, high quality yeast, hops, and more. The finished product will be a complex hop profile of citrus, floral, and spicy notes. It’s fun and definitely a unique activity to gift. $45.00 ON UNCOMMON GOODS

Pelican Cooler Sling Bulky coolers that have to be carried by a handle can be annoying, heavy, and difficult to carry with anything else. This Pelican Sling cooler is genius: with a padded strap and unique design, it easily goes over your shoulder. It’s lightweight, durable, and made of puncture-resistant material and even has a leak-proof zipper. The insulated walls keep drinks cool, and it’s so easy to bring this hiking, camping, or to the beach. $149.95 ON AMAZON

Mini Keg Beer Making Kit - IPA This little kit allows you to combine some simple ingredients (that come with the kit) to get fresh, home-brewed beer in just a week. The big bonus is that it comes with a mini keg, which is small enough to fit in the fridge, but big enough to make a statement. It’s also reusable, and, honestly? Really cute. $40.00 ON UNCOMMON GOODS

The United States Of Craft Beer: A Guide to the Best Craft Breweries Across America This book is an excellent guide for anyone who is seriously into craft brews — and while no one is traveling much right now just for a beer, that will be a possibility in the near future! Beer expert, homebrewer, and author Jess Lebow goes on a state-by-state exploration of the greatest breweries in America, and it results in a very interesting read that will make you want to go on a serious road trip. $19.99 ON AMAZON

Mr. Beer Complete Beer Making 2 Gallon Starter Kit Don’t worry about buying for a seasoned homebrewer: this highly rated craft beer kit was made with beginners in mind. It comes with everything one needs to make a batch of homebrewed beer, no additional equipment required, which takes about 3-4 weeks. The directions are easy to follow, and it’s a fun activity for someone who wants to try something new. $49.99 ON AMAZON

Spiegelau IPA Glass A few of these attractive IPA glasses are a thoughtful gift for the beer lover in your life. Made specifically with IPA in mind, they have a ripped pedestal base and round bowl to enhance the aromatic profiles while preserving a frothy head. $10.95 ON CRATE & BARREL

Pressurized Craft Beer Growler What makes this growler different than less expensive options out there is that it’s pressurized. It keeps brew in optimal conditions, and the double-walled insulation keeps beer cold for up to nine hours. The pressurization keeps oxygen out, while a tap makes it easy to use (and it can also be moved for easier transport). It’s super durable and it’s a great statement piece for a home bar. $185.00 ON UNCOMMON GOODS

Pico C Craft Beer Brewing Appliance Think of this as the fancy way to brew your own beer at home. It takes the guesswork out, doing most of the work on its own, making a batch of beer from a craft brewery-supplied recipe. It’s very easy to use and is something craft beer lovers will really appreciate. $300.00 ON THE GROMMET

Funny Craft Beer Drinking T-Shirt This T-shirt was literally made for those people who will only drink craft beer. It’s cute and funny, it makes a great stocking stuffer or Secret Santa gift, and they’ll definitely wear it with pride. Add a six-pack with it if you feel like it’s not enough on its own! $16.99 ON AMAZON

Craft Beer Candles Inspired by the unmistakable smell of a good beer, these candles are made of a long-lasting soy base. They’re nice to place out as a piece of decor, and they really do smell great —they’re especially perfect for a man cave. $26.00 ON UNCOMMON GOODS

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.