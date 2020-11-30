21 Genius Gift Ideas For Engineers

Getty Images/Westend61

Engineers tend to be pragmatic individuals, so if you’re looking for the best gifts for engineers, whether it’s gifts for mechanical engineers or gifts for civil engineers, it’s easy to feel like whatever you get them has to have some sort of practical use in order for them to enjoy it. But engineers are also incredibly curious, creative, and inventive, which for some unknown reason, often translates into a delightfully snarky sense of humor. So while utilitarian gifts will always be appreciated and put to optimal use, you don’t have to shy away from fun or silly gift ideas that show them you appreciate their fun side, too. Just remember, whatever gift you give them, present it with confidence. They can smell fear!

If your favorite engineer is still learning the ropes, there are plenty of gift options to help them on their journey. STEM degree programs are notoriously grueling with specific tools and materials required to get ahead, so when you’re looking for gifts for engineering students that are actually useful, or graduation gifts for engineers who are eager to get to work in the field, we’ve got you covered. Here are the best gift ideas for engineers.

Gift Ideas for Engineers

Klubi Engineer Travel Tumbler Celebrate your engineer’s snarky humor with this double wall vacuum insulated coffee tumbler, perfect for trips to class or the job site. $22.99 AT AMAZON

SHARPER IMAGE Light Up Electronic Word Clock No, this isn’t a word search puzzle. It’s a very literal clock for the engineer who appreciates functional home decor and likes a little brain puzzle. $23.99 AT AMAZON

Comgrow 3D Printer This 3D printer requires assembly (which is a fun task for any engineer) but also offers amazing tech support if they need assistance using it. (Although, we doubt they’ll ask for help.) $279.00 AT AMAZON

Fred THE OBSESSIVE CHEF Bamboo Cutting Board Poke some fun at your engineer’s need for precision with this practical bamboo cutting board, which features etched guides for different dicing sizes. $24.78 AT AMAZON

Gifts for Civil Engineers

Engino Discovering STEM Structures Constructions & Bridges This buildings and bridges model set has 9 options for budding engineers to toy with. One happy customer wrote, “My engineer dad bought this for my 7-year-old son. He loves it! And I love that, unlike with many LEGO sets, he is motivated to take it apart and recreate it in different ways.” $34.58 AT AMAZON

Bosch GLM 20 Blaze 65' Laser Distance Measure Why buy a normal measuring tape when you can use a laser instead? With accurate reading up to 65 feet, this pocket-sized gadget is a perfect stocking stuffer or grad gift. $29.88 AT AMAZON

Stanley Classic Stainless Steel Thermos I mean, are they really an engineer if they don’t carry a huge thermos of soup to work? Overtime is no match for this classic Stanley thermos, which keeps liquids hot or cold for up to 24 hours. $19.82 AT AMAZON

Gifts for Mechanical Engineers

Custom Leathercraft Tool Belt With 18 removable and interchangeable pockets and a steel buckle, this durable tool belt can be personalized for each job. One customer reviewed, “The best tool belt combo you can ever get. As professional framer I use only this one. Every pocket is where it needs most. Lightweight yet spacious, durable and ergonomic. I bought 6 of them in last 14 years.” $89.95 AT AMAZON

Klein Tools Digital Electronic Level and Angle Gauge This handy little gadget can set levels and angles, and has a magnetic base so it can secure itself to ferromagnetic surfaces. Did I have to look up what ferromagnetic means? You betcha, but your engineer friend already knows. $29.97

Klein Tools Wire Crimper With three crimping cavities in one tool, your engineer can just say no to open circuits. “I’ve always struggled with making a good crimp using more generic pliers. I had a really important crimp to make on my tractor where vibration is a factor and I didn’t want to screw it up so I took the hit and bought these. Wish I’d bought them 20 years ago. Just terrific, perfect crimp first time and I don’t have to think about it,” one person wrote. $24.97 AT AMAZON

GIGAMIC Katamino - Puzzle Game This 3D block puzzle is actually 500 puzzles in one, so there’s always a new challenge to conquer. It also makes for a great family game. One customer wrote, “I splurged on this for myself while we were spending more time at home during the shelter-in-place order in spring 2020. It is a fantastic mental exercise – just the right mixture of challenging, frustrating, and satisfying. The wooden pieces are very nice quality and makes the activity a really nice tactile experience. My 5 year-old daughter has also enjoyed experimenting with the pieces in two and three dimensions and making different shapes and arrangements with them; I love watching the “gears turn” in her mind as she does this!” $34.99 AT AMAZON

Graduation Gifts for Engineers

Joytech Music Tesla Coil Experiment 100 years ago, Nikola Tesla built his Tesla Coil, and now your favorite engineer can build their own desktop version that plays music and puts on a light show. Science is magic! $89.99 AT AMAZON

Edison - Hardcover This bestselling biography by Edmund Morris is a perfect subject matter for the engineer who wants to read something other than an instruction manual. $25.49 AT AMAZON

Diguo Belgian Syphon Coffee Maker For the engineer that that can’t get enough caffeine, this coffee maker looks like a science experiment gone oh so right. Not only does it look awesome, but it makes really, really good coffee. Walter White-approved, apparently. “Omg… the flavor! The coffee was strong, yet smooth. There wasn’t a hint of bitterness in my cup at all. In fact, I tend to be a sugar and cream kind of coffee drinker and I decided to sample it black just to see how it tasted by itself and I realized I could enjoy this coffee all by itself! This is a first for me, folks. Like, seriously!” one Amazon customer wrote. $133.33 AT AMAZON

Gifts for Engineering Students

ROKR 3D Pedulum Clock Puzzle This DIY mechanical plywood puzzle is a working clock once it’s completed, for your engineer who always has the time for a new project. $49.99 AT AMAZON

Pentel Arts GraphGear 1000 Premium Gift Set Whether they’ve gone pro or are just an engineering enthusiast, your STEM addict will put this drafting pencil gift set to good use. $51.90 AT AMAZON

Feqm Architectural Scale Ruler and Engineer Scale Ruler Set This two pack of aluminum scaling rulers was designed by an engineer for engineers. And since engineers think of everything, they’re labeled to be read from right to left or left to right. $25.00 AT AMAZON

Texas Instruments Rose Gold Graphing Calculator Practical people like pretty things, too! This Rose Gold graphing calculator is great for the STEM student who wants to channel their inner Elle Woods. $154.99 AT OFFICE DEPOT

