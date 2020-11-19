35 Weird Gifts Your Friends Will Never Expect To Get This Year

Amazon

If you’re looking for weird gifts to give the people this year, it’s not because you think they’re weird or dislike them. It’s honestly the opposite. These people are just so unique and particular, that getting them a gift card or bottle of wine or the same Frozen toy every single kid on the planet has right now doesn’t seem right. You want your gift(s) to them to be special. And yes, weird. Oftentimes you know that there’s a good chance that the things you want to buy for someone are things they very well could have bought for themselves if they actually wanted it enough (or things they were gifted already).

Thus, sometimes you turn to odd gifts. You know the type — the ones that’ll get an immediate laugh and reaction when they’re opened. Weird unusual gifts can come in all shapes and sizes, but they’re all bound to become memorable.

For example, while it’s thoughtful to get someone shirts or pants, they may not remember those presents a year later. But if you were to get them a gift that made them crack up, it’ll turn into holiday family lore. “Remember the bizarre gifts Bill bought Susan?” someone will definitely say in the future, given that your family contains a Bill and a Susan.

Buying someone a weird gift is especially important this year, when the world has more or less fallen apart. What we need right now is laughter. So if you want to make a difference, and know for sure that your gift won’t be a repeat, here are 24 best weird gifts to buy.

Best Weird Gifts for Friends

Danny DeVito Sequins Pillow Who doesn’t love Danny DeVito? Who wouldn’t love the opportunity to have Danny DeVito stare at them as they go to bed? This gift is bound to get a ton of laughs at your family party. That is, unless you’re going for gasps. $10.99 AT AMAZON

2021 Pooping Pooches Calendar Some may think this calendar is gross. Others may find it funny. No matter what, it’s definitely weird. And, very popular. This calendar has close to a perfect five stars on Amazon, with thousands of reviews. Let’s just say that a 2020 version of this calendar may have been even better, since you likely wouldn’t have had to look at it too much. $16.99 AT AMAZON

"How to Traumatize Your Children" Book Listen, nobody’s taking this book seriously. But it’s still a weird and funny gift, especially if you have a new parent in your friend group. “I bought this for a baby shower but when it came I sat down to look at it and ended up reading it and laughing,” wrote Amazon Reviewer apoem. “I’ve read bits and parts out to my husband my friends it’s so funny.” Sounds like a win to me! $11.00 AT AMAZON

We Are the Weirdos, Mister Face Mask Any fan of the The Craft will know this iconic line. Since it’s harder to make faces at people with our masks on, just say how you feel by wearing Nancy’s quote as a mask. $9 AT ETSY

Roast Beef Sandwich Bath Soak Did you have any idea this even existed? I didn’t — but I’m intrigued. This gift is great for the person in your life who’s really upset that the closest Arby’s is still just too far to drive to for pick-up. As the packaging states, this one’s “deliciously weird.” $14.95 AT AMAZON

Animal Paws Socks Who doesn’t want to walk like the animals, and talk like the animals? These fun yet slightly disturbing socks are a good step in the right direction. (Yes, pun intended.) Amazon Reviewer Ryan Gillespie says (and yes, this is real) “Really odd. My girlfriend loves them. I definitely make her take them off before we make love. You’re welcome for not including a photo.” Still, he gave them five stars. So, solid socks and solid boyfriend. $9.99 AT AMAZON

Big Undies “But, why?” you may be asking yourself. “What does anyone even do with these?” Good question. Who knows? Maybe they can serve as an additional blanket in case your heater spontaneously dies. Amazon Reviewer Amber chose to use her pair for a three-legged race, proving that these spark creativity. $16.99 AT AMAZON

Claw Machine Toy This year, you might not have been able to pump quarters into a claw machine at the arcade down by the beach. But, there’s always next year. Why not let your gift recipient practice a little bit ahead of time? This game is weird, but very fun. $46.99 AT AMAZON

Senior Woman with Asthma Decal Listen, this may be the weirdest on the list. One of the questions on Amazon is literally “Why would anyone buy this?” And the answer is, well. Who knows. But shockingly, this senior decal has 91% of 5-star ratings. In a review titled “Now I Have Companionship,” brave Amazon Reviewer Wes states that “At first I wasn’t sure if spending money on a sticker of an old lady with an inhaler was a good idea but once I got it I knew I had made the right choice.” $17.99 AT AMAZON

Bigfoot Research Kit This wonderful kit includes stickers, a journal, and even a bunch of facts about Sasquatch himself (or, herself.) Amazon Reviewer SKHS writes that their nephew is a huge fan of the kit. “He’s already spotted an old bird’s nest near the bottom of a tree that he’s pretty sure Bigfoot pulled out while searching for eggs to eat,” they wrote. $16.54 AT AMAZON

Emergency Googly Eyes Have you, or someone you loved, ever suffered from a googly eye emergency before? It was likely pretty awful. Thankfully, this gift will ensure that googly eyes are always on hand. To be honest, adding googly eyes to something is an instant mood-lifter. If your recipient is especially fond of movies like Toy Story where inanimate things come to life, this gift is a must. $6.28 AT AMAZON

Avocado Blanket Are you a millennial who’s tired of talking about avocados? Or, do you know someone who is? This is the perfect gift — a warm blanket that’ll keep you warm and toasty, much like a giant bowl of guacamole often can. $20.99 AT AMAZON

Shakespearean Insult Bandages Nobody likes getting hurt. But when a Band-Aid is needed, it’s much better to find one with a Shakespearean insult. “We bought these insulting bandages as an end of the year teacher’s gift,” writes Amazon Reviewer C. Bennett. “They were given to a middle school Language Arts teacher (English teacher). He loved them, and they were a lot of fun to give!” $4.95 AT AMAZON

Baby Groot Pen Holder Even though Baby Yoda more or less stole Baby Groot’s thunder this year, there’s always place in everyone’s heart for both fictional cuties. If you happen to know a Guardians of the Galaxy fan who works in an office, this pen holder will make them smile. You can also grow flowers in him, as he has a drainage hole. $10.98 AT AMAZON

Cat Ice Cube Tray While the shape of this ice tray may be a little odd, it’s all actually pretty useful. When was the last time you saw cat-shaped ice before? “I’ve gone through a few sets of ice now with no issues with the molds tearing or cracking,” writes Amazon Reviewer Halo Rodriguez. “One of my friends loved it so much she bought one for herself.” $5.99 AT AMAZON

Women's Donut Socks Donuts are one of the world’s greatest gifts. What’s not to like? Now you can gift a donut that’ll never get stale — because, technically it’s a sock. The packaging for these socks is adorable. While odd and unexpected, this is a gift that’ll truly be appreciated. $15.99 AT AMAZON

Hidden Sunscreen Alcohol Flask Fans of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia likely heard of this boozy “trick” before. While this can be dangerous if you mix it with the real thing, Amazon reviewers have said that this is one of the best ways to sneak alcohol onto a cruise. Even though you likely won’t see a cruise ship again this year, it’s still good (and optimistic!) to plan for the future. $19.23 AT AMAZON

Banana Phone Looking for entertainment? Well friend, this is it. This wireless banana phone connects to Bluetooth, and will make phone calls far better. They’re rechargeable and come with 20 hours of phone time. There’s no produce that’d made for a better phone. $49.99 AT AMAZON

Astronaut Phone/Tablet Support This gift may be a little weird, but it’s also incredibly functional and pretty cute. “My husband got this for his cell and really likes it,” writes Amazon Reviewer Christopher J. “It is sturdy and holds it better than other ones we tried. Would make a neat gift.” $14.99 AT AMAZON

Bathroom Motion Sensor LED Lighting We’ve all been there before. It’s the middle of the night, you’re exhausted, but also have to go to the bathroom. This little light will help you find your way without completely waking you up. This is a great gift for elderly relatives or individuals who may be a little accident-prone. It’s also great for kids who are toilet training, to make the process just a little more fun. $12.99 AT AMAZON

Breakfast Sandwich Maker Sometimes, novelty kitchen items can make unknowingly cool gifts. If you know someone who digs breakfast sandwiches but doesn’t want to hit up McDonald’s in the morning, this odd gift may be their favorite of the year. “I would give this product 87 stars if I could,” said one anonymous — yet enthusiastic — Amazon Reviewer. $30.15 AT AMAZON

Sparkly Play Sand All moms know to avoid anything that contains sand or glitter. But, this may be the perfect — yet highly unanticipated — gift for the budding artist in your life. Moms, you can breathe easy. This product is from National Geographic, and they’ve made it very easy to clean up. It’s actually kinetic, meaning it more or less cleans itself. Six different molds are included. $12.75 AT AMAZON

Rubber Chicken Purse This rubber chicken purse may be perfect for the purse aficionado who needs a purse for any occasion. What occasion will you need a chicken purse for, you may ask? Maybe a comedy show. Or, an airing of the movie Chicken Run. Or, maybe you can just bring it with you to KFC or Popeyes. See? The options are limitless. $39.99 AT AMAZON

Milk Box Purse This crossbody bag is bound to get compliments. “Everyone wants to know where I got this purse. It’s super cute!” writes Amazon Reviewer Buck. “Surprisingly deep, I can fit my wallet, phone, phone powerbank, a couple of charger cords, a comb and hand mirror, and my keys in it, which is pretty much everything I need.” $18.99 AT AMAZON

Best Creepy Gifts

Worm Salt And Grasshopper Salt Perfect for the adventurous eater out there. Made from both grasshoppers and agave worms, this salt is ideal for mixed drinks. All jokes aside, these are sourced from the Oaxacan Region of Mexico and may be a great step in the right direction for anyone interested in trying out new products made from less popular protein sources. Why not give it a shot? $26.99 AT AMAZON

PyroPet Candles Einar Unicorn Skeleton Candle When this cute, purple unicorn candle burns to the wick it exposes its creepy unicorn SKELETON. This is a great gift to give someone who has no idea what scary treat they’re in for. What. A. Surprise. $34.00 AT AMAZON

Ouija Board Keychain Carry the ability to communicate with spirits with you everywhere you go! This Ouija board keychain is perfect for the all-things-creepy loving pal of yours. $7.99 AT AMAZON

JOY FOR ALL Silver Cat No big deal, just a super realistic fake cat toy that makes “realistic” cat-like movements and sounds (it purrs!). You can even brush its realistic fur, and with its unique technology, it’ll use its sensors to respond to your movements. Creepy, but also a good solution if your kid really wants a cat and you…don’t. Best of all? It comes in a variety of colors! Yay. $109.99 AT AMAZON

I'm Fine Graphic T-Shirt This shirt is guaranteed to get the wearer many glances when they go to the grocery store. This is great for a Halloween costume, but also for everyday wear if your person has really dark humor. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Skull Makeup Brush Holder Why get a regular ‘ole makeup brush holder when you can get one that’s a BLACK SKULL OF DOOM? It’s actually very pretty in its own way, and holds a great deal of brushes. Plus, Amazon reviewers love it (it has 4.9 out of 5 stars). Spooky and highly-rated. Love. It. $29.95 AT AMAZON

Manny's Mysterious Oddities Coffin Shelf Why should your giftee settle for a regular rectangular or square shelf when they can get one that looks like a coffin? It’s actually a mini-shelf that would look cute as a center piece, atop a drawer, or perhaps your bathroom. $27.97 AT AMAZON

Butcher Knife Necklace If you have the kind of friend or relative who loves knives (maybe they’re a chef or just really like watching crime noir), then they’ll dig this chic butcher knife necklace which will truly complete any outfit and intimidate TF out of everyone they meet. $5.99 AT AMAZON

Business for Kids Sweatshirt Anyone will know who their real friends are if they laugh when they see this sweater. Most likely, you’ll get a lot of concerned looks, though. $31.99 AT AMAZON

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.