30 Best Golf Gifts For People Who Live On The Green

Getty Images/ Natnan Srisuwan

It’s time to talk about the best golf gifts because people are golfing — like, a lot. During 2020, the sport saw a surge in popularity and added 500,000 more fairway fans, a two percent increase from 2019. Makes sense, 2020 was our annus horribilus (worst year ever) due to COVID-19. We were looking for any opportunity to escape our homes and have fun safely, and what could be safer than a spread-out outdoor sport you can appreciate solo or with a couple of quaranteam buddies? Golf is also a great sport for kids and something the whole family can enjoy outside together.

We’ll see if the popularity sticks, but as of now, interest in golf is showing no sign of letting up. So you probably have some newer golfers in your life who are gearing up, know a veteran golfer who’d love something to give them an extra edge, or you may be the one looking to treat yourself to something new and unique. Whatever brought you here, we’ve got you. And don’t forget the all-important sun protection—sunscreen and a good hat are a must!

Best Golf Gifts (For Women and Men)

Putt-A-About Putting Green They’ll hone in their putting skills in no time with this 3’ x 9’ putting green. It features a kidney shape and built-in sand traps to develop putting mastery. Good for indoors or outdoors, but store inside when not in use to prevent weather damage. $42.34 AT AMAZON

AROUY Golf Cooler Bag A slender insulated cooler bag will keep their favorite drinks cold for a day on the green. Holds up to six cans or two bottles of wine, and fits inside most golf bags. $16.49 AT AMAZON

ToVii Golf Towel and Cleaning Kit An absorbent towel is always great to have on hand, and ToVii’s waffle design wipes up the moisture and muck. An included wire-and-nylon combination brush keeps irons and woods clean. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Golf Magazine Subscription Give the golf gift that keeps on giving every month! Treat them to a year’s subscription to Golf Magazine for the latest gear, course reviews, and tips for improving their game. $30.00 AT AMAZON

PuttOut Pressure Putt Trainer Amazon’s top seller in golf training putters, PuttOut’s version features a parabolic curve design that’s held in the micro target then returned to the golfer. Its collapsible construction fits into most golf bags for easy transporting. $26.50 AT AMAZON

Himal Collapsible Golf Chipping Net Help them improve their short game with some chipping practice. The chipping net by Himal provides three targets for developing accuracy, can be set up indoors or outdoors, and collapses for easy storage. $14.99 AT AMAZON

Murray Sporting Goods Golf Shoe Bag Side mesh ventilated pockets keep golf shoes dry and ready for play. Large side zippered pockets can hold balls, tees, and gloves. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Titleist Pro V1 Balls If you ask a golfer about balls, be prepared for an earful because there’s one for every occasion. Want another option? Slide them a box of Titleist Pro Vs, the test-proven Rolls Royce of balls known for their improved flight and distance capabilities. $49.99 AT AMAZON

Callaway 4-in-1 Divot Repair Tool A nifty 4-in-1 tool by Callaway is the multi-tasker every golfer needs. It’s a divot repair, magnetic ball marker, metal groove cleaner, and club brush that’s compact and lightweight for on-course play. $12.97 AT AMAZON

SKLZ Gold Flex Golf Swing Trainer For golfers serious about improving their swing, the SKLZ Swing Trainer develops core muscles and builds strength and flexibility. Its weighted head creates natural lag that helps with swing tempo and proper weight transfer throughout. $76.29 AT AMAZON

Nike Unisex Legacy 91 Tech Hat You can’t go wrong gifting this top-selling golf cap. Its lightweight moisture wicking fabric keeps foreheads dry, and a fully adjustable strap makes it comfy for women, men, and teens. $22.90 AT AMAZON

Gifts For Golfers Who Have Everything

A Course Called America by Tom Coyne Bestselling author Tom Coyne is back with his famous golf adventures, this time on our side of the pond. In his latest memoir, he travels across all 50 U.S. states in his search for the “great American golf course.” $20 AT AMAZON

Yeti Rambler 12 Oz. Bottle Yeti means business when it comes to drink insulation, and this container features a chug cap for easy sipping while walking to the next hole. It’s made from sturdy 18/8 stainless steel to withstand most outdoor conditions (even falls from wayward golf carts). $24.99 AT YETI

JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker The ultimate sports speaker, the JBL CLIP 3 is Bluetooth enabled for hours of their favorite tunes. Simply clip it to a golf bag or golf cart and it’s good to go. $49.95 AT AMAZON

Apple AirPods If your favorite golfer prefers listening to music in privacy, nothing compares to Apple AirPods for sound quality. They can groove to their favorite tunes or golf podcasts while they zen out on the green. $119.00 AT AMAZON

Samsonite Golf Trunk Locker Your golfer can keep their gear neat and organized with a trunk locker by Samsonite. It features a tiered designed to keep everything ready for play while they’re on the go and collapses for easy storage. $43 AT AMAZON

Topgolf Gift Card A swanky driving range with music and table service? Don’t mind if we do! They can socialize, enjoy a drink, and practice their drive in 70 seventy locations across the country. $25 AT AMAZON

Maxfli 68'' Golf Umbrella Every day is a good golf day, rain or shine. When it’s wet outside, they’ll appreciate the wide and deep double canopy design of the Maxfli umbrella to keep themselves — and their equipment — dry. $36.99 AT DICK'S

GOLTERS Golf Ball Markers Keeping tabs on ball placement is easy with these colorful embossed ball markers by GOLTERS. Markers include metal clips that attach to hats or bags for easy access. $11.99 AT AMAZON

JEF WORLD OF GOLF- Deluxe Steel Push Cart Golf bags can be heavy, especially on an 18-hole course. A lightweight but sturdy push cart will help them conserve their energy for play. The JEF WORLD cart features an adjustable bag strap and contoured bottom to fit small and large bags. $35 AT AMAZON

Garmin Approach S10 Golf GPS Watch It’s like a professional caddie on the wrist with more than 41,000 courses that come preloaded with front, back, and middle green yardages. The S10 keeps a summary of each game played, distance, and time. It can also be uploaded to Garmin Express for tracking. $149.99 AT DICK'S

PGA TOUR 2K21 They can play with the pros and online with friends on championship courses, all from the comfort of their couch. Available with Nintendo Switch and PS4, the game lets players create and run their own tournaments. It features pro vision, distance control, and putt preview for ultimate control and mastery. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Unusual Golf Gifts

Uncommon Goods Desktop Golf Your golfer can blow off some steam during the work day playing some desktop golf. They can perfect their finger putting by changing the pitch of the green. Lots of drinking game potential in this one. $35.00 AT UNCOMMON GOODS

WorldVibeStudio Top 100 Golf Courses Map It’s a map of the top U.S. golf courses from Golf Digest’s 2019-2020 rankings! Even better, it comes with a set of push pins they can use to identify courses played or what’s on their golf bucket list. Choose from five unframed or framed sizes. $44.00 AT ETSY

Personalized Golf Bag Tag Prevent frustrating golf bag mix-ups with a stylish and personalized leatherette bag tag. Choose from two color options (black or grey). $12.99 AT ETSY

GoSports Putt-Thru Croquet Putting Game A marriage of golf and croquet, the Putt-Thru Croquet Game is a fun and social way to practice putting skills. If they can’t quit golf even for family game day, give them this and they’ll love you forever. $29.99 AT AMAZON

BenShot Golf Ball Pint Glass There’s nothing like knocking one back after a few hours on the fairways, especially with this gem of a pint glass. A real golf ball is used in the fabrication of each glass handcrafted in Wisconsin. $25.99 AT AMAZON

Coffee Mug with Mini Golf Club Pen and Ball The cure for boring Zoom meetings. They can enjoy a jolt of caffeine and some mini putting with the included golf club that moonlights as a pen. $16.97 AT AMAZON

Fun Golf Headcovers Golf bags could use some personality, and these adorable headcovers by Daphne’s are playful and fun. Choose from a favorite animal or dog breed. $25 AT AMAZON

TheCharmCastle Personalized Golf Keychain Golf lovers will enjoy a keychain full of charms of their favorite game – cart, club, and ball. Make it personal with their initial and birthstone. $11.00 AT ETSY

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.