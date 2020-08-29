Get Excited To Wear These Snarky AF Grinch Face Masks

Etsy

Grinch-themed face masks are selling like hotcakes on Etsy

Pretty much every human on the planet loves the Grinch. Not only is he super adorable, snarky AF, a total straight-shooter, and is the owner of an equally cute dog named Max, there is something about the green villain turned hero of the iconic Dr. Seuss book, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, that we can totally relate to. Because let’s be real: all of us have a Grinch-like moment every once in a while. While we might not despise the holiday season quite like the Grinch, most of us are feeling a little bah-humbug about the coronavirus pandemic. Leave it to the many vendors of Etsy to offer up cloth face masks adorned with the spirit of the Grinch.

There is basically an entire section of Etsy devoted to face coverings inspired by Dr. Seuss’s beloved character, and we are actually excited to wear them.

If your child loves the Grinch as much as you do, a simple Grinch face will melt their little heart. This child-size mask by designsbymil is just under $8, but is worth every penny. After all, it will make wearing a mask seem like a Halloween costume.

There’s also an adult version, so if Halloween actually happens this year, this mask is a no-brainer for trick-or-treating.

One vendor, HumbleOceanDesigns, offers a totally adorable reversible mask. One side reads, “Ew, People” and features an image of a masked-up Grinch (his reads, “I’m not smiling under here”) while the other warns “Six Feet People.”

This next mask is sort of genius. If you are sick of reminding people to back the hell off and to save the friendly hug for the post-pandemic world, then let your mask to the talking. EoghanPConlon created a mask that reads, “Free hugs, just kidding,” with a visual of the Grinch, masked-up, with germs floating around. And, in bold letters, it reiterates “DON’T TOUCH ME.”

For those of us who are obsessed with little ol’ Max, he makes an appearance in our next selection. Designed and sold by frankcunhaa, it features both the pooch and the Grinch (wearing masks, of course) with the adorable phrase, “All I need is my dog, It’s too peopley outside.” We couldn’t agree more.

Possibly our favorite mask stays true to the Grinch’s straight-to-the-point personality. Looking totally grumpy, he holds up a sign that reads, “Just wear the stupid mask, wash your hands too.”

Themed face masks are a great way to keep yourself and others entertained while slowing the spread of COVID-19. If the Grinch isn’t your thing, consider Disney masks (there is even a Baby Yoda!) or these totally fierce Schitt’s Creek-themed masks.

