Looking For Hiking Sandals? Get Ones That Are Lightweight And Durable

A pair of reliable hiking sandals is a must-have for travelers and hikers alike during the spring and summer months. While hiking boots are always a staple, hiking sandals can be a lot more desirable in warmer weather. They allow for a lot more ventilation and breathability so that your feet don’t get too overheated even when temps are high, the best pairs are just as sturdy and durable as boots, and they’ll dry faster and feel more comfortable if you end up stepping in a stream. They also offer just as much traction as boots and still make hiking safe.

The best hiking sandals should, ideally, have great arch support, feel super comfortable, be waterproof, and feel strong enough to withstand the elements. There are lots of options out there, from sandals that are heavy duty and better for more serious hikers, to sandals that will work on the trails but also look cute on their own. We’ve searched through a lot of options to find the highest rated and best hiking sandals out there that you’ll need for a summer full of adventure.

Best Hiking Sandals

ECCO Women's Yucatan Toggle Sandal These lightweight ECCO sandals offer lots of cushioning and a durable rubber outsole for great grip and traction on any kind of terrain. They don’t have a very bulky look to them either, so they’re a pretty versatile pair of outdoor shoes. The stretch-fit material lining also keeps feet feeling fresh even after hours of wear. $135.00 AT AMAZON

Teva Women's Tirra Sandal These Teva sandals are super popular because they’re great for hiking, but they also have a feminine look to them that makes them very versatile. Adjustable foot and ankle straps give these a comfortable and customizable fit, and the Shoc Pad in the heel cup even transfers the energy of impact throughout the foot to alleviate stress on the heel. The Microban Zinc treatment fights the growth of bacteria and fungus that could cause odor, and they have excellent traction on dry or wet terrain. $62.31 AT AMAZON

Skechers Women's Ankle Strap Sport Sandal These Sketchers sandals are very lightweight, with a responsive cushioning for extra comfort. The Goga Max high rebound insole makes them even more comfortable, and the upper is a soft heathered fabric that feels nice against the skin. Reviewers rave about how comfy they feel, with one reviewer noting, “Good lord these are like walking on clouds. As a teacher, these are perfect. They feel like a really comfy tennis shoe. I got the gray, now I need them in tan and black.” $38.42 AT AMAZON

KEEN Whisper Sandals If you’re looking for something a bit more heavy duty, the KEEN Whisper sandals are a great option. Polyester webbing and nylon mesh make these comfortable, breathable, quick-drying, and Cleansport NXT™ helps resist odor-causing bacteria to make them more durable. The Toe Guards protects feet from scuffs and uneven terrain, and gives more coverage than some of the other sandal options. The 1-pull lacing makes these super easy to put on or take off. $99.95 AT REI

Chaco Z/2 Classic Sandals Chaco’s are a favorite in the hiking world for the excellent support and comfort. This popular option is known for impeccable arch support and podiatrist-certified Luvset footbeds that feel good all day long. Adjustable straps make these customizable and an extra toe strap keep them extra sturdy. They also offer a versatile style that works for more than just hiking. $95.00 AT REI

Best Hiking Sandals for Women

Northside Womens Burke II Sport Athletic Sandal Think of these hiking sandals as a hybrid between a hiking boot and a regular sandal. They offer nearly full coverage, but they’re still really breathable thanks to air mesh and cut-outs. Even though they’re durable and sturdy, they’re also surprisingly lightweight. The toe bumper really protects your feet on rough terrain, and they have lots of cushioning for comfort. $32.00 AT AMAZON

Teva Women's Ankle-Strap W Hurricane XLT2 These Teva sandals are great for hiking through a lot of conditions and they’re more eco-friendly. They’re created with a quick-drying webbing that’s made from recycled plastic using traceable, verifiable REPREVE polyester yarn. The straps have a convenient hook and loop closure, and they have lots of support and traction. Plus, they’re not bad to look at! $69.95 AT AMAZON

DREAM PAIRS Women's Sport Athletic Sandals If you like the idea of a closed toe for added protection but you don’t want full coverage, these are a great compromise. Lightweight and comfortable, they are quick-drying and have good traction. One reviewer noted, “I have a hard time finding comfortable shoes. I am diabetic and have trouble with my feet. These shoes are comfortable with good support. I especially like the velcro strap instead of laces. They are a good buy for the money.” $36.99 AT AMAZON

Bedrock Sandals Cairn Adventure Sandals For more of a flip-flop style, opt for these Bedrock Sandals. They’re not nearly as flimsy as they might seem, as they have sole-hugger wings and three adjustment zones for stability and a secure fit. The Exclusive Vibram® soles are lightweight, rugged, and long-lasting, and they give lots of support without ever feeling bulky. $105.00 AT REI

Chaco Z/Cloud These Chaco sandals are a favorite for their cushioned comfort. The Women’s-specific LUVSEAT™ PU midsole offers lots of support, while the rubber outsole has great traction, even in wet weather and slippery conditions. These feel lightweight and never bulky, they’re stylish, and they work well on all kinds of terrain, so they’re an all-around win. $109.95 AT ZAPPOS

KEEN Women's Rose Sandal These KEEN sandals are another great hybrid option that offers the breathability and comfort of a sandal with the coverage of a boot or shoe. The water-resistant upper makes them ideal for rivers and wet weather, and multi-directional lugs keep them sturdy even when it’s slippery. One reviewer noted that they’re great water shoes, saying, “These are SO comfortable. Got them to use as water shoes for a tubing trip. The main reason I chose these over some others is because they cover your toes completely. Don’t have to worry about scraping a toe, OR that my toenails aren’t perfect and polished.” $89.95 AT AMAZON

