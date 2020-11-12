26 Essential Gifts For The Family That Hikes

Getty Images/Tom Werner

Do you have a loved one with a penchant for hiking and outdoor adventures? This season, show how much you care with some of the best gifts for hikers we could find. From hiking necessities like bags and boots to unforgettable hiking ephemera, your trailblazer will be obsessed with their new holiday goodies. People hike for all different reasons ranging from self-care to inspiration-hunting to exercise. Plus, you might just have a family that loves to hike, so these gifts aren’t just a luxury — they’re a necessity that moms, dads, and kids will need.

Nailing down why your spouse, friend, or sibling hikes will help you narrow down the overwhelming amount of gift ideas for hikers. Hiking is nourishing for the soul — and what can make it even better are some indulgent material touches. So pack up a water bottle and a healthy snack and get ready to send your loved ones outside — these awesome gifts are par for the course.

Hiking Necessities

Osprey Daylite Plus Daypack Comfortable, functional, and sexy, the Osprey Daylite Plus Daypack can hold up to 20 liters worth of goodies for your daytrip needs. Available in 15 colors and made in durable and water-resistant nylon, the daypack is ideal for quick trips away from home or camp. $64.95 AT AMAZON

Fjallraven Men's Raven 20L Backpack For a special man in your life, the 5-color option Fjallraven backpack is a straightforward, clean look that pairs function and style. With a large pocket for a laptop (hello, digital nomads!) and smaller compartments for sunglasses, water bottles, and other essentials, this multi-use hiking pack will tempt your person to live on the road. $65.94 AT AMAZON

HYDRO CELL Stainless Steel Water Bottle Need water? The HYDRO CELL stainless steel water bottle is drip-free, sweat-free, and hassle-free. Designed to keep liquids cold for sunny summer hydration or hot for winter-trekking teas, these super sweet multicolored water bottles will quench your thirst and keep you looking cute. Offering up to 24 hours of cool and 8 hours of heat, you really can’t do better. $20.99 AT AMAZON

KUYOU Hydration Pack To stay hydrated during quick trips and keep heavy bags away, the KUYOU Hydration Pack is a simple and attractive option for men and women. This pack holds up to 2L of water and provides ultimate comfort. It’s a perfect accessory for folks who hike for exercise and want to keep things light and moving. $28.98 AT AMAZON

TrailBuddy Adjustable Trekking Poles Tough, adjustable, and comfortable, the infamous TrailBuddy Trekking Poles are here to save you from aches and pains of hiking. Offering a little assist while you sight-see, these poles are great for kids or adults and will get you up the mountain quickly. These poles feature supportive padded straps and a cork grip that will keep your hands from getting too sweaty in the action. $34.99 AT AMAZON

Quiksilver Men's Bushmaster Sun Protection Floppy Bucket Hat A desirable asset for more norm core hikers, this no-fuss bucket hat will keep the sun from your eyes and the sweat hidden. Available in 6 neutral colors, the Quiksilver bucket hat has an easily-adjustable chin strap, a classic embroidered Quiksilver logo, and a comfy 100% cotton feel. $25.47 AT AMAZON

adidas Originals Women's Relaxed Adjustable Strapback Cap Because who doesn’t love Adidas? Make your lady friends swoon over a gift of a classic strapback cap. Hikers love it because it keeps the sun out of their ideas. Regular people love it because it makes them look great. 100% cotton and available in basically every color you can imagine, this hat would make an easy and welcome addition to your friend’s hiking pack. $21.86 AT AMAZON

DearMy 5Pack of Women's Multi Performance Cushioned Athletics Hiking Crew Socks Whoever said socks are a careless gift can go f*** themselves. Everyone loves socks, especially hikers who need comfortability and to keep sweaty feet at bay. These cotton, moisture-wicking socks are a perfect gift for hikers from beginner to advanced. Extremely durable, breathable, and cozy, you won’t want to take them off. $24.99 AT AMAZON

Swiss Safe 2-in-1 First Aid Kit Keep friends and fam safe with this classic lightweight Swiss Safe First Aid Kit. Upgraded in 2020, this easy-to-pack kit offers everything you could need on a hiking trip, and even includes a mini-kit for super small trips. $27.99

Hiking Shoes

Timberland Retro Pack Euro Hiker Boot A retro rendition of the popular Timberlands, these showstopping waterproof hikers are ready to see some sights! Made from sustainable leather, these kicks will last a while and will only gain more character over time. Offering plenty of support and a sturdy rubber outsole, these nice shoes are great in any terrain. $115.00 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS

Women's Kinetic Caribou For femme hikers more into the simple look and feel, the Sorel Kinetic Caribou provides a comfortable adventuring experience. With quality cowhide leather and a touch of felt, this waterproof footwear is ready to rock. Some reviewers mention the sizes are a bit narrow, so this is a perfect choice with hikers for little feet! $159.95 AT AMAZON

SHAKA Hiker Sandal Calling all summer hikers! The sandal spin on a hiker shoe will keep your feet cool and comfortable during warm midsummer hikes. With super-cushioned soles and secure straps abound, the ’90s inspired SHAKA sandals will get you leaping through forests and streams (or just looking great on the street). $120.00 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS

Women's Explorer Winter Boot Warm winter boots? Check. The fun doesn’t have to stop during the cold months. The Sorel insulated winter hiking boots will keep those tootsies warm in the snowiest of weather. Insulated from snow and slush, these cute kicks are a must-have for that upcoming holiday hike. Featuring generous support and protection, gifting these beauties is a no-brainer. $139.95 AT AMAZON

Merrell Men's Alverstone Hiking Shoe For a special man in your life, the Merrell Men’s Alverstone hiking shoe is sure to brighten up a spot under the tree. Adorned with a traditional lace closure and and sturdy-as-heck rubber sole, these shoes will accompany your guy on unforgettable hikes for years to come. $79.95 AT AMAZON

Women's Crestvale Futurelight For the ultimate splurge (and no buyer’s remorse), the Crestvale FUTURELIGHT beckons you. In breathable but impenetrable waterproof materials, these boots are designed for advanced hikers seeking to embark on challenging new trails. $210.00 AT THE NORTH FACE

Unique Hiking Gifts

100 Hikes of a Lifetime: The World's Ultimate Scenic Trails From National Geographic, Andrew Skurka’s book, “100 Hikes of a Lifetime” will wow and inspire your special someone. These 100 hikes belong on any hiker’s goals list. With stunning photographs and engaging descriptions, this collection of hikes ranges in region and experience level. Reading it will make you want to lace up and get out immediately. $31.50 AT AMAZON

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker with Built-in GPS If you know someone who hikes for fitness, help them track their goals and challenges with the award-winning Fitbit. This model offers the classic features of step counting and health tracking with additional bonuses like GPS, a Spotify add-on, a sleep tracker, and more. This will make life better for your hiker both on and off the hike. $148.33 AT AMAZON

KODAK Printomatic Digital Instant Print Camera Many hikers are also photographers. Your friends and family can print memories on-the-go with this adorable and packable KODAK instant-print camera. Record the sites without the danger of losing all your photos in the iCloud abyss. Nothing beats a printout picture of a good time. Now, you can decorate your home with all your adventures. Photos make easy gifts for family members who weren’t able to hit the trail, too. $49.99 AT AMAZON

Bittersweet Take A Hike Tee Know any hikers who seem to have it all? Surprise them with Bittersweet’s “Take A Hike Tee,” which is sure to bring smiles, trippy energy, and comfort to your loved one’s next adventure out. It’s a great gift for friends who are into hiking, getting stoned, or both at once. $36.00 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS

Abstract Mountain in Daytime Canvas Prints For art-lovers and hikers who don’t get out as much as they wish they could, a touch of nature in the home can go a long way. This trifecta of eye-catching nature portraits would go great above beds, mantels, or even towel racks. Bring a breath of fresh air into the home with high-quality canvas prints that are easy to hang and a sweet, unexpected surprise for your unique hiker. $59.80 AT AMAZON

Michael Kors MK5004 Chelsea Sunglasses Know a lady who loves to hike but needs a sick pair of sunglasses? As always, Michael Kors has you covered. These gold, aviator-style glasses will keep the sun out of her eyes while making sure she looks great. An excellent stocking stuffer, these Michael Kors glasses will have the recipient looking and feeling good on-the-go. $55.99 AT AMAZON

Oakley Men's Oo9102 Holbrook Sunglasses For the guys, we chose Oakley’s Holbrook sunnies. These timeless glasses are a must-have for men who tend to choose (and lose!) cheaper alternatives. Give them something to care for and look adorable in with these classic sunblockers. $89.99 AT AMAZON

For Tiny Hikers

Merrell Kids' Chameleon 7 Access Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot For kids who are dabbling in the hiking lifestyle, the Merrell Kids’ Chameleon boot will keep their feet looking adorbs while helping them feel supported. With a strong rubber sole and breathable fabric and suede, kids will feel their best on some of their first hikes. $50.00 AT AMAZON

Mountaintop Kids Backpack A must-have for sightseeing and memory-making (and all the objects that come with it!), the Mountaintop Kids Backpack comes in colors for every style and is perfect for boys and girls. With a large central space and multiple inside and outside pockets, this pack will keep kids organized and feeling good for long days out. $23.99 AT AMAZON

Ray-Ban Kids' Rj9052s New Wayfarer Sunglasses Because kids need sweet sunnies, too! Ray-Bans provide a timeless look for even the smallest of faces. These junior glasses come in a variety of colors, from statement-making pastels to earthy neutrals. Your favorite kid will love feeling sophisticated while getting outdoors with the grown-ups. $73.00 AT AMAZON

The Hike: (Nature Book for Kids, Outdoors-Themed Picture Book for Preschoolers and Kindergarteners) Know a little one who’s a bit nervous to hit the trails for the first time? We don’t blame them! Help get them excited and ready for a family adventure with Alison Farrell’s “The Hike,” a beautiful adventure book about three girls who set out to conquer the wonders of the unknown. $16.19 AT AMAZON

Like what you see? Now that you have gifts for your hikers on lock, you can find more gift guides and holiday shopping tips for any personality type here.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.