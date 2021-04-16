Gorgeous Kid & Toddler House Beds That Add A Little Flare To Their Space

Amazon/Walmart

It’s a big step to be looking for your kid’s house bed for the first time. It probably feels like just yesterday you were transitioning your sleep-resisting (hello, sleep regression!) baby from the bassinet that hung out in your bedroom to the big-baby crib in her very own nursery. Suddenly, in the blink of an eye, it’s time to make another huge sleep transition: from the crib to the toddler bed.

Like shopping for cribs, there is certainly no shortage of toddler beds out there in all different shapes and sizes. But one of the most trendy toddler beds out there today is what’s called the “house bed.” Just as its name suggests, it’s designed to look sort of like a house. In short, it makes the transition from crib to big-kid bed seem a whole lot less scary.

These beds aren’t only a chic addition to your home decor, but they’re also incredibly practical. Most of the time they involve a bed frame that’s very low to the floor so that your child doesn’t A) have trouble getting in and out of it and B) doesn’t fall out of it during the middle of the night. They also have very tall structures that make up the “house” part of the bed, which you can use to decorate with fabric, lights, you name it.

The possibilities are truly endless when it comes to house beds for kids and toddlers, but you have to find the right one for your little one. Here are some of the best house beds on the market that moms are loving right now.

Best Kids House Beds

Delta Children Poppy House Twin Bed If you’re looking for something simple and straightforward in terms of design, this house bed by Delta Children has everything and more. It has built-in storage for keeping books for bedtime or a few of your child’s favorite toys. It comes with a headboard, footboard, bed rails, center support and slat roll-design that can be used with a standard twin-size mattress and box spring. It comes in three different colors to match the decor of your child’s room. $299.99 AT AMAZON

Domestic Objects Play Tent Bed Canopy Not sure that your child will really be into the house house bed thing, but want to give it a try? This tent-inspired option is a great one for testing the ropes. It wraps around a regular mattress on the floor and uses wood dowels to hold up the tent. It’s super easy to assemble and can be used for play time if your toddler’s not into sleeping in it. $199.00 AT AMAZON

South Shore Sweedi Toddler Bed Inspired by Scandinavian design, this transition house bed is clean, simple and straightforward—just the way parents and kiddos like it. It’s made from solid wood and has a removable crossbar so that you can play with your child without hitting your head. It’s super sturdy and comes with a 1-year limited warranty. $181.62 AT AMAZON

Best Toddler House Beds

Bestmart INC Toddler House Bed Frame If you’re looking for a house bed with a bit of a unique look, this one covers those bases. The bed sits right on the floor so you don’t have to worry about your child falling out. It has a stable construction with all hardware is hidden from young and curious minds. It’s also eco-friendly (certified through SGS environmental protection) and safe for kiddos. $158.90 AT AMAZON

Storkcraft Orchard 5-in-1 Convertible Crib Not quite ready to make the official move from the crib to a toddler bed, but know it’s in your near future? This 5-in-1 convertible crib lets you experience it all, with five different positioning options that includes a standard house bed. It can switch from a regular crib to a daybed, toddler bed, playhouse and even a full-size bed, so this is something that will stay with your kiddo through the years. $349.99 AT AMAZON

Camden House Bed Some parents just like the protection of knowing that their child’s bed is Greenguard Gold Certified—something you can usually feel rest assured with if you’re purchasing from Pottery Barn Kids. It features the basic Scandinavian design with kiln-dried wood, which helps prevent splitting and cracking. It’s finished using child-safe, water-based paint and comes in two basic colors—white and black. $699 AT POTTERY BARN KIDS

Best House Bed Frames

DONCO Full House This incredible work of art takes the term “house bed” to new heights because it practically is a house in and of itself. Sure, it’s on the pricier side of things, but if your child really wants a bed that looks like a little house, this is sure to be a crowd pleaser and turn your child’s bedroom into an envy-worthy hangout spot. $666.33 AT AMAZON

Twin Daybed with Trundle and Roof This house bed is perfect for sleepovers because it features a trundle that pulls out from underneath, turning it into a double bed on the spot. It’s made from solid pine and is a sturdy piece of furniture that is sure to last through the years. It’s great for small rooms because it saves space. Just don’t forget that you still have to buy the two mattresses separately. $340.99 AT AMAZON

Best Twin House Beds

Merax Twin Size Wooden House Bed with Trundle Bed This house bed has an adorable white-picket-fence look that is undeniably charming but also serves the purpose of giving your child the assurance of being protected on three sides. The rest of its structure is fairly standard for most house beds with the exception of the trundle bed underneath which can come in handy for sleepovers or just fun play. $306.99 AT AMAZON

Euroco Twin House Bed with Roof & Relax Seat for Kids This house bed serves more purposes than most—it also features a little lounge area for your child to hangout and read, color or play with toys. It has guard rails on all four sides, which is something most house beds do not offer, so you can feel rest assured that your child’s safe through the night. $465 AT WALMART

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.