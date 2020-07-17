10 Best Baby Cribs Of 2020 For A Peaceful Night’s Sleep (Or At Least A Safe One!)

From the minute we hear the words, “you’re pregnant” visions of a beautiful baby nursery swirl in our brains (that and $ dollar signs). It’s easy to envision the calming tones and cutesy baby animals we will put on the wall, but what about the actual baby furniture? A baby crib is arguably the most important piece of furniture we will buy for the nursery (or pray we get from our baby registry). After all our LO will spend upwards of two years in it, if not more. Everyone has a mind numbing amount of well meaning advice on what to get and what cribs were like back in their day. (If we have to hear one more time that babies slept on their tummies and everyone used baby crib bumpers…)

Regardless of what crib we purchase for our bundle of joy, we want it to be made of toxin-free materials (mind blowing fact— not all of them are, even the stylish, trendy ones!) and house slats that are no more than 6 centimeters or 2 ⅜ inches apart. To check a cribs safety standards, see if it’s endorsed by JPMA (Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association) or meets the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) standards. Also be sure to look for a crib with adjustable mattress heights. Ideally, a safe crib should include 3 to 5 height positions, which allows the mattress to be dropped as BB gets stronger and taller (aka thinks about climbing out!).

Aside from these must have safety features, the functionality is up to you. We know baby brain is a real thing (car keys in the fridge, anyone?) but try to think through the fog and consider if it’s worth buying a convertible crib. Most cribs these days are designed to be “forever beds” taking our LOs from crib to prom as they convert to full size beds. (Seriously that’s a scary thought! You’re still planning for your forever home, now a forever bed?) A baby crib with its own changing table or one with underbed storage might be just what you need at the moment.

We’ve rounded up the 10 best baby cribs for you— from the trendy crib you’ve seen on IG to mini and budget-friendly choices to convertible 4-in-1 options. Don’t forget, you buy it, you build it, (unless you splurge for a fancy crib that comes with white glove delivery and install— tempting we know) but think of it as an exercise in communication with your partner. Drop in a non toxic baby crib mattress, soft fitted baby sheets and you’re ready for BB’s best night’s sleep (I mean we’re hoping…)!

Best Mini Baby Cribs for Small Spaces

DaVinci Alpha Mini Rocking Crib With Removable Wheels When space is of a premium whether it’s because BB is camping out in your room, or just that the nursery is really really small, a mini crib is the way to go. This Mini Rocking Crib from DaVinci features removable wheels that allow for the crib to be moved from room to room, which is a super convenient feature. It also eliminates the need for a bassinet for newborns since the size and mobility make it easy to transfer from our room to theirs when they’re (okay when we’re) ready. When the wheels come off (literally and figuratively) the crib turns into a rocker to help lull BB to sleep. Our favorite feature aside from the three adjustable mattress positions and six chic colors, is that it’s GREENGUARD Gold Certified. This is no easy feat to achieve. All products certified as GREENGOLD Gold have been tested for over 10,000 chemicals and more than 360 VOCs, guaranteed to produce a clean air quality for your nursery. $101.71 AT AMAZON

Delta Children Folding Portable Mini Baby Crib The Delta Children’s Folding Portable Mini Crib is a great option for everyday use in your nursery or to keep at Grandma’s house. We love that it folds up for convenient storage when it’s not in use and comes with a thin foam mattress that can stay in the crib, even when folded! This included baby mattress eliminates the need for an extra purchase, but you can certainly upgrade to a thick, firm mattress to promote BB’s best sleep. This crib may be mini, but it still has five color options, and two mattress heights for adjustments as baby grows. One mama and reviewer commented, “We love this crib! It was super easy to put together for my husband. Our little one is not ready for a full size crib yet, so we transitioned him from a bassinet to this mini crib at 4 months old while he is still in our bedroom. The crib is compact and fits right by our king size bed. The wheels make it portable and so easy to move around. We currently have it in the upper position and will lower once our son is a little older.” Sounds like a win win situation! $103.00 AT AMAZON

Best Convertible Baby Cribs

Graco Hadley 4-in-1 Convertible Baby Crib with Drawer It’s amazing how much stuff BB needs, and even more amazing how little room we have to put it. The Graco Hadley 4-in-1 Convertible Crib takes this need into consideration by utilizing the under crib space as an extra storage drawer. Perfect for storing diapers, extra sheets, or even clothes our LO doesn’t fit into yet, it only makes sense to capitalize on this space. Clutter out of sight, yes please! The Hadley crib converts into a toddler bed, daybed, and full size bed, along with offering three adjustable mattress heights all to fit baby as she grows. One reviewer noted the bonus feature of this crib by having the drawer underneath, “This crib was easy to put together and the finished product looks great. The drawer at the bottom is a good size and nice storage for extra crib sheets and pajamas. It’s also nice that pacifiers can’t get lost under the bed. Love that it converts to a toddler bed when she’s ready.” $249.99 AT AMAZON

Delta Children Emery Deluxe 6-in-1 Convertible Baby Crib Elegant and simple, the Delta Children’s Emery Deluxe 6-in-1 Convertible Crib features the ability to transform itself over and over again and continually meet the needs of our family. This crib does the standard conversions to daybed, toddler bed, and full size bed, but it also adds in the option to become a sofa if we eventually want to create a reading nook in the playroom. (We won’t tell if you don’t that your sofa used to be a crib.) The front rail is slightly lower than other cribs at this price point making it easier to get BB in and out. One mama with the 4-in-1 style noted, “The Delta Emery 4-1 crib was better than we expected! Affordable, sturdy, and easy to assemble. It took about 45 minutes. I’m 5’4 and it is a great height for me to reach in and out to lift baby. Would definitely recommend this product or other Delta products!” $194.56 AT AMAZON

Babyletto Hudson 3-in-1 Convertible Crib with Toddler Bed Conversion Kit Babyletto’s Hudson Crib is GREENGUARD Gold Certified and effortlessly stylish in a clean and modern way. Made with New Zealand pine wood, (aka extremely sustainable wood), the clean and modern look of this crib will look beautiful in any nursery. The low profile design makes picking up BB easy when we drop the mattress (there are four different levels here). Aside from the usual color choices of espresso, white, and grey, Babyletto has embraced the mid century modern vibe with two tone options like grey with white slats and white with natural slats. The true gem with this crib, is the value for the price point. Most convertible beds require separate purchases to transition to a toddler bed or daybed and oftentimes by the time we decide to do this the parts are discontinued. Babyletto has taken the pain out of this process by including the toddler bed conversion kit in the original purchase. Trust us, you will thank us later! $379.00 AT AMAZON

Best Baby Cribs With Changing Table

Sorelle Berkley 4-in-1 Convertible Crib and Changing Table We all know babies go through what seems like a million diapers in a day. Having to do the dance of in the crib, out of the crib, onto the changing table, finding the diaper and cream, in the middle of the night is no fun at all. We’re sleep deprived and trying to function in the dark, not a good combo. For those of us who just want to get in and get it done, cribs with changers were invented. We love this one from Sorelle that brings organization to an otherwise chaotic situation. With one open space shelf and two closable drawers, there is enough room to store all of the diapers, wipes, and even extra sheets or onesies we could ever need at 1 am. All in all this is a space saving, organizational assisting beautiful crib! Comes in the neutral white, grey and espresso. $244 AT BUYBUY BABY

Storkcraft Steveston 4-in-1 Convertible Crib and Changing Table with Storage Drawer Storkcraft’s Stevenson Convertible Changer Crib is a spacing saving dream. The classic crib design (available in white, pebble grey, and grey) is paired with an under crib storage drawer and a baby changing station. The changing station includes a vinyl changing pad because you know… and a safety strap to hold BB securely in place. The open air shelving is large enough to hold bins of diapers, books, or even toys to keep a clutter free nursery. One mama spoke to the ease of assembly, (The bane of our existence while pregnant!) “I LOVE THIS CRIB! Very easy to put together! The parts all came organized and sealed with proper labeling. You don’t need any other tools except the ones provided. The height is a good height with multiple adjustments. I have mine on the highest setting right now. Love the drawer below, will be used for extra crib sheets.” $ AT AMAZON

Dream On Me Anna 4-in-1 Convertible Crib and Changer Dream On Me’s Anna Crib And Changer is both budget friendly and space saving while being incredibly convenient. Available in six wood finishes, all of which naturally compliment the classic style of this crib. We love the higher sides of the crib to prevent BB from thinking about climbing on the changer when he becomes strong enough. The open air shelving is the perfect size for bins and items needed while changing baby, and is the same on the front as it is the back so the crib can be turned to face whichever direction works best in the nursery. One reviewer had these thoughts to share on the value of this crib, “Buying this crib was the best thing I could ever do to perfectly finish my baby’s nursery. I wasn’t expecting such a good quality product with a nice appearance. Also, I’m proud to say that I put it together along with my 7 year old daughter (I’m 8 months pregnant with a huge belly!). Best of all, it can be used as a toddler bed without having to buy a conversion kit!” $170 AT WALMART

Best Budget Friendly Baby Cribs

IKEA SNIGLAR Beech Baby Crib The phrase, “cheap baby cribs” is not one that anyone wants to ascribe to, however the SNIGLAR baby crib from Ikea has us changing our minds. Known for stylish and modern furniture (and relatively simple assembly instructions), IKEA has cornered the market of affordable baby cribs as well. Aside from the amazing price point, this solid beech wood crib is also good for the environment since beech wood is a durable, yet renewable resource. The base of this crib is well ventilated for improved sleep quality, and the mattress can be adjusted to two heights as BB grows. We love that the front can come off as well and convert into a toddler bed as an added bonus. One mama reviewer shared her funny reason for buying a second one, “This is actually the second Sniglar crib that we’ve purchased. The first was used for 4 years with our oldest son, converted into a toddler bed when he was old enough. We’d still be using that original crib except that my large, 250lbs husband put his full weight plus the 35lbs of our son on the crib base, which caused it to crack. It withstood my son jumping on it, playing with our dog on it, just generally being a kid. Nearly 300lbs is asking a little too much.” $80 AT IKEA

Dream On Me Chelsea 5-in-1 Convertible Crib This easy to assemble and chic crib from Dream On Me grows with your child all for a very budget friendly price. The Chelsea crib converts to a toddler bed, a daybed, and full size bed, should you tuck it away after BB is done with it and then want to use it later as a full sized guest bed. We love that not only does it exceed ASTM safety standards, but it comes in 6 different wood finishing options, which means safety and style don’t need to be compromised for cost. The wavy and symmetrical crib railing may look stylish, but pro-tip it’s also awesome for moms. Something we don’t think about when our LOs are days old, but as we drop the mattress (this one has 4 positions btw), we need to extend our arms farther and farther to scoop BB up. A swooped down side like the design on this one makes a lower point, and therefore makes it easier for us mamas to sooth our newbies. $112.14 AT AMAZON

