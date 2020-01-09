While picking out a memory book for baby may not seem like a big to-do now, just you wait until your little lima bean arrives and you’re experiencing a wave of “firsts.” These are mega milestones, people! The first time baby lifts their head, the first time they do the army-crawl, the first time baby says “ma-ma” or “da-da” (write it down, you’ll fight about it for years). In the span of 365 days, trust us, the simple everyday moments start to add up. No pressure or anything!

Shopping for a memory book isn’t necessarily a one-size-fits-all experience. We get it: Not everyone is into zoo animals and soft pastel hues… nor are you a budding Martha Stewart scrapbooking queen. Whether you decide to document solely your baby’s first year or everything that happens between then and high school graduation (you’re not a clingy mom or anything), these are the moments that will last you a lifetime. Even if you don’t think you’ll have time to keep up with it, you may find a memory book useful for storing important mementos like your ultrasound pics and hospital bracelet.

Keep reading for 12 of the best memory books for baby—from minimalist day journals to fancy photo books—to fill up to your heart’s content.

Kate Spade New York Hey Baby First Year Keepsake Book Oh, baby! Usher in a colorful year of “firsts” with this keepsake memory book from Kate Spade New York. Stylish mamas-to-be will gravitate toward the quiet simplicity and playful sophistication accompanying each page. In addition to monthly milestones, there’s a section labeled “letters from the ones who love you most.” Yup, prepared to get sappy. $40 AT AMAZON

Baby Memory Book Baby Journal and Photo Album Start documenting your little bear’s first adventures with this super cute camping-themed memory book. Busy expectant parents who like to do creative $h!t (PSA: Bring the washi tape) will appreciate the multi-functional format. Part journal, part scrapbook, part baby photo album, this bad boy is loaded and ready for you to make magic. $35 AT AMAZON

Artifact Uprising Baby Book Photo Album If you’re a visual enthusiast who appreciates the simplicity in minimalist design (specifically, the marriage between form and function), then Artifact Uprising’s memory book will be right up your alley. Unlike other baby books that highlight milestones, this one revolves around everyday moments—especially those captured on camera—that you’ll want to look back at fondly for years to come. $99 AT AMAZON

As You Grow: A Modern Memory Book for Baby This modern linen memory book combines hand-drawn illustrations with a timeless (gender-neutral) design to help you record all your special moments. The open-ended structure even works for foster/adoptive moms and extended families. Simply remove pages that aren’t applicable to your story and write your heart out. $28 AT AMAZON

Minimalist Baby Memory Book When it comes to baby memory books, sometimes less is so much more. The Minimalist Baby Memory Book is not only LGBTQ-friendly but it’s neatly organized into four easily customizable sections. Amazon reviewer, Taylor White, echoes this sentiment: “This book does give you the freedom to really make it your own. You don’t have to cut down your pictures and you can write as much as you’d like without overcrowding.” $40 AT AMAZON

RubyRoo Baby First-Year Baby Memory Book & Baby Journal Time flies when you’re having fun, err, raising a baby. Introducing RubyRoo’s highly acclaimed memory book. From the floral theme to the Instagram-friendly square photo frames, you’ll have no problem filling this 56-page scrapbook up with all your baby’s firsts (and then some). Bonus: It makes the perfect baby shower gift for expecting moms. $30 AT AMAZON

Lucy Darling Little Animal Lover Memory Book You’ve got to hand it to Lucy Darling. Her “simple book of firsts” not only caters to busy moms but the pages (animal theme FTW!) are cute AF. You will not—repeat, will not—be required to fill out copious amounts of info. Instead, use the provided templates (or the blank pages in the back) to record darling memories and observations. $35 AT AMAZON

Le Petit Baby Book Oui, oui! This keepsake baby book (perfect for expectant mothers everywhere) is one that you’ll cherish for a lifetime. Besides the beautiful illustrations and pop-ups, there’s space for photos as well as mini envelopes to stash personalized notes to le bébé. Amazon reviewers weigh in: “If I could give this 10 stars—I would! FANTASTIC!” “This is the most magical baby book!” $26 AT AMAZON

The Wonderful Baby You Are: A Record of Baby's First Year Fans of Emily Winfield Martin’s bestselling children’s books will be delighted to get their hands on this gem. Inside you’ll find her whimsical illustrations accompanied by ample space to record all those magical, fleeting firsts and can’t-miss milestones. Livre on Amazon says: “I look forward every month to filling in the page about new skills so I can look at the art and touch the pages.” $18 AT AMAZON

Baby, You're Here!: A One-Line-a-Day Baby Memory Book You’ve just welcomed a new human into this world—now what? Behold, the effortless baby book that even the busiest parents can tackle. Just one line (or word) a day is required to stay on track. Weekly prompts, in addition to growth charts and baby milestones, are included to help guide you along the way. $16 AT AMAZON

Promptly Journals—Childhood History Journal If you love journaling, then documenting every micro-second of your newborn’s life (we kid, we kid… sort of) should be a cinch. While there are pages devoted to photos, family history, and milestones, don’t expect to do a lot of scrapbooking. Promptly’s childhood history journals—spanning from pregnancy through the 18th year—encourage you to be as verbose or concise in your writing as you see fit. $35 AT AMAZON

C.R. Gibson Rainbow ''A Book of Baby's Firsts'' Leave your mark with C.R. Gibson’s rainbow-and-sunshine-filled memory book containing a black washable ink pad for baby’s first hand and footprints. The gender-neutral design makes it the perfect gifting option for a baby shower or gender reveal party. Take advantage of the prompts to convey your little bundle of joy’s story. $21 AT AMAZON

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.