The Best Beach Chairs For Kids & Toddlers Who’d Rather Not Sit In The Sand, Thanks

Getty Images/ Ippei Naoi

Folding kids beach chairs are perfect to keep in the back of the car for every family outing year-round (okay maybe not winter in the Northeast), long outlasting their expiration date style name. Folding beach chairs sure do give us a moment of peace when our threenager is demanding a grownup toddler chair (seriously, their teeny booty can get up off the sand way quicker than ours can!) whether it’s sitting on the sidelines at a soccer game or staking out a primo 4th of July parade spot when they’re just too tired to stand.

During the summertime months, taking kids to the beach can resemble herding cats between coordinating the snacks, the towels, the sunscreen, and the sand toys, and of course the beach chairs. What we envision as an IG-worthy relaxing family day by the seashore reading the latest Scary Mommy Book Club pick, in reality can be a major shit show if all equipment isn’t procured. Investing in a child beach chair may seem frivolous, but some children are sensitive to the sensation of sand on their legs and hands. Not only will giving them some space from the sand give us some peace, but they will also love having their own gear!

A kids’ beach chair must be lightweight (see the list of necessities above if in doubt), plus when it comes with its own carrying case, Junior can lug it across the sand and help lighten our load. A sturdy frame and cute design also secure both fashion and function (our toddlers don’t care if it’s safe, they just want to see their favorite Paw Patrol characters!). We’ve curated our picks for best kids beach chairs for toddlers and kids of all ages that will last long after beach season has ended!

Best Toddler Beach Chairs

Summer Pop 'N Sit SE Big Kid Chair Ideal for kiddos ages 3 to 5, the Summer Pop ‘n Sit Big Kid Chair has the look and feel of a grown up beach chair without the extra bulk. We love the design features like the removable canopy, which provides necessary sun protection, and the armrests (just like Mom’s chair!) with a built in cup holder. One reviewer wrote, “I have had this chair for a few weeks, and absolutely love it! My toddler is in a phase where he wants to be just like us, and this allows him to do so. It is easy for us to carry on picnics/trips to the park due to the carrying case; I’m 8 months pregnant, and it is lightweight enough for me to carry this with other supplies. My son loves the cup holder, which fits his sippy cups; I love the shade, which (as you can see in the picture) leaves a lot of room for him to grow and keeps him cool. We both love the bright green color and the sturdiness of the chair. It holds up well at practices in the park, and is great for dinners outside at home.” $45 AT WALMART

Regalo My Cot Portable Toddler Bed While this may not look like a traditional beach chair, it is actually the most genius mom beach hack. Designed as a steel frame fold and go cot, it will quickly become your toddler’s beach must have. It’s perfect for seating multiple kiddos during lunch or play, but also easily slides under the beach tent when the witching hour of nap time calls. Oh, we tricked you into taking a nap? We might just get to read the book we’ve been desperately wanting to finish (#score). $29.99 AT AMAZON

Baby Delight Go with Me Indoor/Outdoor Chair with Sun Canopy Baby Delight’s Go With Me Highchair is a mobile indoor/outdoor seat for babies as little as 3 months old up to a 75 lb child! We love the 5 point harness design for keeping BB safe, in addition to the removable snack tray, sun canopy, and carrying bag. We also love the bright, fun summertime colors it’s available in (like bright pink) so even our littlest ones have their own festive beach chair! $45.99 AT AMAZON

Summer Pop ‘n Sit Portable Booster Chair This Summer Infant Seat may look simple, but it’s really an all-in-one mama must have! Designed for kids ages 6 months to 4 years, it can be a restaurant booster seat, a chair at the park, or a one-stop lunch shop at the beach (no one likes sand in their food). We love the simple, compact fold up design and carry bag —this will for sure be a truck staple for years to come! $26.68 AT AMAZON

Redmon KIDS ONLY Beach Baby Umbrella Chair with Matching Shoulder Bag Designed for kids ages 2 to 5, Redmon’s All Season Umbrella Chair is perfect for giving toddlers their space, but also providing some mom must haves (like sun protection and a spill proof cup holder)! We love that it’s also available in multiple colors so that when in doubt, they can each have their own favorite color. One mama reviewer wrote, “This little chair is so cute and seems sturdy. My 16 mo old (on the small size) can get in and out easily without help or it tipping over, and the umbrella is detachable. Great buy!” $19.99 AT AMAZON

KABOER Kids Outdoor Folding Lawn and Camping Chair with Cup Holder KABOER has designed a cute beach chair for everyone of our toddler’s multiple personalities from this fun unicorn to a dinosaur to a sloth, and even a mermaid! Our LO will love the festive and colorful design, while we mamas love the functioning cup holder (aka, no water cups full of sand) and the carry bag to avoid all the meltdowns when the chair unfolds. $39.99 AT AMAZON

Best Child Beach Chairs

Melissa & Doug Bella Butterfly Outdoor Chair Melissa & Doug is known for its ability to unlock children’s imagination and creativity through their vibrant play sets, so it’s no wonder they’ve done the same with their child beach chair. This adorable chair will capture the heart of your LO but also yours with the cup holder design and the matching storage bag for each transport. $26.99 AT AMAZON

Kelsyus Kids Outdoor Canopy Chair How genius is this? The amazing SPF 50 level protecting sun canopy of this Kelsyus Kids Chair is also the carrying bag? This four point collapsible chair folds up into the canopy and buckles closed for easy storage and carrying as a backpack when not in use. So smart! While out in the sun, it provides much needed protection for our LO’s skin and is sized right for kids ages 3 and up! $28.83 AT AMAZON

Rio Beach Wave Beach Folding Sand Chair RIO Gear’s classic Wave Position Sand Chair is the quintessential beach chair for when they really want their toes (and ass) in the sand but also want their own chair. Lightweight, easy to carry, and available in 11 colors, this chair folds almost perfectly flat for easy stacking in the car, perfect for carting around all summer long. $24.60 AT AMAZON

Rio Gear Beach Kid's 5-Position Lay Flat Backpack Folding Beach Chair We cannot say enough amazing things about this Backpack Folding Chair from RIO Gear! The lightweight (it’s only 6 pounds!) design makes it easy for kids to carry, but the genius backpack straps leave them handsfree (or able to carry the sand toys too!) for that long trek across the sand. The seat easily adjusts to 5 different positions, including laying down (perfect for those sand sensitive kiddos), so that they are comfy all day long. $41.22 AT AMAZON

Coleman Kids Quad Chair We love this Coleman kids beach chair not just for its glow-in-the-dark design (yup you read that right! Coolest Kid at Camp award!) but also for the sturdy steel frame supporting up to 160 pounds, which means as your LO becomes a teenager, this chair will stand the test of time. Available in both teal and pink, it’s perfect for the beach, camping, and cookouts! $34.95 AT AMAZON

Mark & Graham x pbk Beach Loungers A Pottery Barn Kids exclusive design, this lightweight beach lounger is a towel and a chair all rolled into one. It’s perfect for a day at the beach (complete with a storage pocket for all those seashells!) or spending a day in the park (you can avoid grass stains this way). We love the stylish design and carry strap that gives it the functionality of being easy to carry even for our kiddos. $55 AT POTTERY BARN KIDS

Check out our full list of mom approved, must have summer essential kids gear to be Pinterest level prepared this year!

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.